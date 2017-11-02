max oop

Counterpart - Official Starz Trailer



An espionage, sci-fi thriller with a metaphysical twist, Counterpart tells the story of Howard Silk (Simmons), a lowly cog in a bureaucratic UN agency who is turning the last corner of a life filled with regret, when he discovers the agency he works for is guarding a secret: a crossing to a parallel dimension. Through Howard and his “counterpart” on the other side, Prime, the show will navigate themes of identity, idealism, what ifs, and lost love.

Premieres January 21st, 2018.

source
Tagged: ,