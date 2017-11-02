Counterpart - Official Starz Trailer
An espionage, sci-fi thriller with a metaphysical twist, Counterpart tells the story of Howard Silk (Simmons), a lowly cog in a bureaucratic UN agency who is turning the last corner of a life filled with regret, when he discovers the agency he works for is guarding a secret: a crossing to a parallel dimension. Through Howard and his “counterpart” on the other side, Prime, the show will navigate themes of identity, idealism, what ifs, and lost love.
Premieres January 21st, 2018.
would have been even better with a female lead but if i gotta have an old white guy jk is near the top of my list
adding to my watch list. starz stays swinging hard.
"parallel dimension" SIGN ME THE FUCK UPPPP