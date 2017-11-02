Corey Feldman did not name Hollywood pedophiles, Santa Barbara police say

Wonder what the ONTD conspiracy theorists will say about this. Reply

it's not necessarily a conspiracy theory 2 assume cops are lying, that's like a 75/25 likelihood

(tho i haven't really been keeping up w/ this case so idk)

I was more so referring to all the users who assumed him being arrested + the warrant for Rose being Hollywood organised, when... they obviously weren't. Corey was in a strict state, and Rose broke the story about a warrant filed in Feb.



I truly wouldn't put it past cops to lie (because I don't trust them anyway), but ONTD has been so paranoid about there being some elaborate effort to silence Corey + Rose.



Edited at 2017-11-02 06:30 pm (UTC)

Shrugs



I believe that the Corey's were both sexually abused.



I believe that this Corey is also pretty messy and has been making claims without substantiating them for a long time. And asking for $10M is suspect.



I believe that there are abusers in the entertainment industry who prey on men just as some prey on women.



I'm not sure of an entire conspiratorial orchestrated pedophile ring, because the FBI would be on that like white on rice. I mean, that's what they do. Reply

lol because the police especially in the 90s would have been super reliable and done their paperwork when its obvious they didn't believe him in the first place? ok gurlie Reply

We're never going to find out what happened to either Corey Reply

IA, I don't think it will ever happen. Reply

+ brad renfro, jonathan brandis, christopher pettiet, river phoenix & all the others i never heard any rumors about. Reply

I loved Jonathan :( Reply

mte :/ Reply

I believe Keanu has stories but I think he'll take those to the grave. Reply

I hate how the Far Right is trying to sink their hooks into this. Reply

At this point that's mte. :/ Reply

It’s horrifying to think that there’s so many stories hidden in Hollywood, and that they’ll stay that way. The people responsible may and probably will never have to pay for what they’ve done to these kids. Reply

probably not. and frankly, i always found the charlie sheen story easier to believe than some mass conspiracy involving tons of people.



Either way, I really hope Haim* is truly at peace where he's at, and free of all the bullshit and pain.









*mixed up my guys as i was looking at the title.



Edited at 2017-11-02 07:12 pm (UTC)

Dr. Oz is on the tv outside my office and he's on it right now. I can't really hear anything though. I should have recorded it at home since I'm curious.



edit: ok I can hear some of it and and he and Dr. Oz are calling the LAPD. He asked if he can still make a report about something that happened to him as a child (13 or 14, by multiple people) and they said they would investigate anything. Corey is saying he's always been told he can't because of the statute when he's tried. Dr. Oz just showed him a guy he and his team guessed it is and Corey say that yes it's him and the guy lives in Mexico rn. Anyways they weren't legally allowed to record it but Corey filed a report with the LAPD and they're going to meet with him.



He also said if you look at photos of parties everyone was at in the 80's and he's in them is another hint.



Edited at 2017-11-02 06:49 pm (UTC)

Corey Feldman says actor John Grissom molested him in the 1980s https://t.co/TuGQf2fKVk pic.twitter.com/eGKgLuNGE3 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) 2 November 2017

Idk who John Grissom is, going to google. Reply

Yeah it matches up with the fake name he purposely gave once that rhymed with this. Reply

And ther it is:



John Grissom is an actor, known for License to Drive (1988) and Dream a Little Dream (1989). See full bio » Reply

this is old news tho, he'd pretty much made this obvious in Coreyography (he calls him "Ron Crimson" & says he gave him drugs and molested him for 2 years)



"Dream a Little Dream is filming in Wilmington, North Carolina. I've already been here once, to assist with location scouting, but now I'm back, checking into my room at the Shell Island Resort. Ron is with me, still acting as my assistant. By the time filming ends, he'll have scored a his second cameo in one of my movies - I managed to get him a small role in License To Drive as well."



like, imdb exists, lol. the difference is that back then no one gaf. Reply

I thought he wanted $10 million to name any names? Or to protect himself? He was already claiming someone tried to kill him because two trucks were driving toward him in a crosswalk. Which sounds to me like normal traffic, but who knows? Reply

He wanted 10 mil to produce a documentary and to protect himself/family.



I don't really understand why there needs to be a documentary. Reply

It's not going to be a documentary. It's going to be a movie, with actors and shit. Reply

maybe he said in the moment to add to the heaviness of his statement?



it seems like no matter what he says these interviewers are undermining and placing the blame on him, not saying he was right tho but I get why he would say that I guess



or maybe I'm sick and not making sense ahaha



Edited at 2017-11-02 06:29 pm (UTC)

I can't really hear all of his Dr. Oz interview rn but he talks about this and how he's scared and wants people to know it will take time for him and only now is he just starting to be more open about naming names. He's also giving hints of one of the people. Reply

I'll give the dr oz interview a watch!



if you haven't already you should watch his Matt Lauer and Barbara Walters interview they are so terrible omgg...

the amount of victim blaming is horrendous but Corey really makes a point to defend himself and remind them that he is the victim in the situation. Reply

also:

Shockingly, Feldman actually named his alleged abusers — we have excluded them from the excerpt, below

http://radaronline.com/exclusives/2013/11/secret-police-tape-corey-feldman-first-detailed-rape-in-1993-cops-did-zero-to-catch-sexual-predator/ i mean, the leaked tapes prove that feldman's story checks out - he said he talked abt his abuse back in 93 & that cops ignored him, and that was true. considering this + the strong possibility that cops are just trying to save face, i'm inclined to believe him.also: Reply

wouldn't all this depend on the person interviewing him actually taking diligent notes and then filing them? I've listened to enough true crime podcasts to know lots of cops are incredibly lazy and incompetent Reply

MTE. Its just that the record doesnt show the names, not that he didnt tell anyone the names. Plus who knows if the original people still work there. Reply

This is exactly what I wanted to say. I can believe that the department doesn't have a record of it BUT that he did name names. Sometimes people can really suck and that includes not taking detailed notes. I feel like it was also even worse back in the day though I am sure it still happens. Like, before it would be common to have forms on computers and shit.



I am into true crime too and oh man how many cases were screwed up because one person was lazy or a document was lost or something. Reply

Especially if he was using drugs at the time. Cops are really condescending towards addicts. Reply

yeah, mte re: paranoia or truth. i absolutely believe the systemic child abuse in hollywood & the coreys' abuse in particular, but i have a lot of doubts about his character nowadays tbh. idk if it's paranoia or if he's actively trying to milk the story or both, but a lot of what he says does sound questionable. Reply

Sorry, I deleted cause I felt like I was going to get dog piled because of my poor wording. I agree with you. I'm here for him dragging them down, I just... he's obviously gotten pretty messed up over it and it's not his fault at all, but it makes me question things. I hope he's been getting the support he needs, wrt dealing with that. It's got to be hell having had basically nobody believe him for all this time. Reply

y'all ever seen The Keepers on Netflix? I believe in conspiracy theories. Reply

I'm still not recovered from episode 2. It has been MONTHS. I'll never be the same. Reply

I got maybe 5 eps in and had to stop. How can people be such monsters? :( Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



i just cant believe it happened i'm just in awe that maskell was able to get away with it for so long and have everyone believe he's this stand up guy and be well respected member of the community up until his passed. the fact that he had soooo many victims and the catholic church just paid him off. saddest thing is we still didn't get justice for kathy or joyce but i have no doubt in my mind that maskell was involved in kathy's death i believe jean's whole story about him taking her to see cathy's body idfc



and the part about the prosecutor finding images of child pornography and then losing it then denying all knowledge wtf



also what do you think about gerry (cathy's ex) some people think he's sketchy bc of that thing he said about the police showing him cathy's vagina? idk if you remember but he said that the police pulled out a vagina of a freezer and said it belonged to cathy







wow super long lol god i watched the keepers a few days after it came out in may and i still find myself thinking about jean whenever i think of priests tbh i will never be able to forget her story so long as i live its so brutal and she was so young wtf 💔wow super long lol Reply

yep. or listen to any true crime podcast. whenever people ask for evidence it's mysteriously missing. Reply

I don't watch true crime shows/documentaries very often but The Keepers really stuck with me. Considering Maskell never received any consequences for what he did, I would believe the police didn't take Corey seriously so of course they wouldn't have records. Reply

I'd believe the cops didn't take his claims seriously and didn't bother writing anything down. Reply

yup Reply

This is pretty much what I assume happened. Reply

Pretty much. Reply

mhm Reply

is the police allowed to publicly talk about case records like this?? damn Reply

Yes. Accusations are public record. Reply

even if he name names now, i don’t think most pp would believe him. Reply

hmmm can't confirm or deny, but that sure sounds familiar.... — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 2, 2017

this john grissom guy only had 2 roles. he was license to drive (1988) and dream a little dream (1989) both starring corey haim and feldman Reply

The pizzagate hashtag tho 😩 Reply

i am hating that Far Right Nut jobs are trying to fuck this up. Reply

I never believed he would name names. Core is a scammer and has been using that bait to stay relevant for a while. However I absolutely believe he and Corey F were molested back in the day and all the adults around them looked the other way. I just think he'll never tell maybe because of a NDA or something. Reply

