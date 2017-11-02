Corey Feldman did not name Hollywood pedophiles, Santa Barbara police say
Corey Feldman did not name Hollywood pedophiles, Santa Barbara police say https://t.co/JkTNkj8f9g #FoxNews— Spaceman Reporter (@beatlesjad) November 1, 2017
Feldman told Matt Lauer:
"I sat down and I gave them names" "They're on record. They have all this information."
Police say that's not the case. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office told Fox News:
"We are aware of the statements that Mr. Feldman is making regarding an investigation in 1993,". "Our records do not indicate that he named any suspects."
I truly wouldn't put it past cops to lie (because I don't trust them anyway), but ONTD has been so paranoid about there being some elaborate effort to silence Corey + Rose.
I believe that the Corey's were both sexually abused.
I believe that this Corey is also pretty messy and has been making claims without substantiating them for a long time. And asking for $10M is suspect.
I believe that there are abusers in the entertainment industry who prey on men just as some prey on women.
I'm not sure of an entire conspiratorial orchestrated pedophile ring, because the FBI would be on that like white on rice. I mean, that's what they do.
Either way, I really hope Haim* is truly at peace where he's at, and free of all the bullshit and pain.
*mixed up my guys as i was looking at the title.
edit: ok I can hear some of it and and he and Dr. Oz are calling the LAPD. He asked if he can still make a report about something that happened to him as a child (13 or 14, by multiple people) and they said they would investigate anything. Corey is saying he's always been told he can't because of the statute when he's tried. Dr. Oz just showed him a guy he and his team guessed it is and Corey say that yes it's him and the guy lives in Mexico rn. Anyways they weren't legally allowed to record it but Corey filed a report with the LAPD and they're going to meet with him.
He also said if you look at photos of parties everyone was at in the 80's and he's in them is another hint.
John Grissom is an actor, known for License to Drive (1988) and Dream a Little Dream (1989). See full bio »
"Dream a Little Dream is filming in Wilmington, North Carolina. I've already been here once, to assist with location scouting, but now I'm back, checking into my room at the Shell Island Resort. Ron is with me, still acting as my assistant. By the time filming ends, he'll have scored a his second cameo in one of my movies - I managed to get him a small role in License To Drive as well."
like, imdb exists, lol. the difference is that back then no one gaf.
I don't really understand why there needs to be a documentary.
it seems like no matter what he says these interviewers are undermining and placing the blame on him, not saying he was right tho but I get why he would say that I guess
if you haven't already you should watch his Matt Lauer and Barbara Walters interview they are so terrible omgg...
the amount of victim blaming is horrendous but Corey really makes a point to defend himself and remind them that he is the victim in the situation.
also:
Shockingly, Feldman actually named his alleged abusers — we have excluded them from the excerpt, below
http://radaronline.com/exclusives/2013/11/secret-police-tape-corey-feldman-first-detailed-rape-in-1993-cops-did-zero-to-catch-sexual-predator/
I am into true crime too and oh man how many cases were screwed up because one person was lazy or a document was lost or something.
i just cant believe it happened i'm just in awe that maskell was able to get away with it for so long and have everyone believe he's this stand up guy and be well respected member of the community up until his passed. the fact that he had soooo many victims and the catholic church just paid him off. saddest thing is we still didn't get justice for kathy or joyce but i have no doubt in my mind that maskell was involved in kathy's death i believe jean's whole story about him taking her to see cathy's body idfc
and the part about the prosecutor finding images of child pornography and then losing it then denying all knowledge wtf
also what do you think about gerry (cathy's ex) some people think he's sketchy bc of that thing he said about the police showing him cathy's vagina? idk if you remember but he said that the police pulled out a vagina of a freezer and said it belonged to cathy
