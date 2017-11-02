Corey Feldman did not name Hollywood pedophiles, Santa Barbara police say




Feldman told Matt Lauer:

"I sat down and I gave them names" "They're on record. They have all this information."

Police say that's not the case. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office told Fox News:

"We are aware of the statements that Mr. Feldman is making regarding an investigation in 1993,". "Our records do not indicate that he named any suspects."


source
Tagged: , ,