Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage! was released 18 years ago today + talk of a Spyro remaster
Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!
It was definitely a must have game on the PlayStation!
(11/2/1999) - PSone. (NA) pic.twitter.com/10KTR1UNT6
Insomniac's critically acclaimed Spyro sequel, also known as Spyro 2: Gateway to Glimmer in Europe and Australia, celebrates its 18th anniversary today! It was first released in North America November 2, 1999. It is the second out of three first generation Spyro games, after Spyro the Dragon and before Spyro: Year of the Dragon. Its glorious soundtrack was composed by none other than Stewart Copeland, who also did the score for the black comedy series Dead Like Me.
The overwhelming success of the Playstation 4 remaster of the first three Crash Bandicoot installments, titled Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, has surprised even Activision—who now owns the rights to the Crash Bandicoot and the Spyro games. Fans have been quite loud about a Spyro the Dragon trilogy remaster since Bandicoot's release in June this year, and the developers have responded with "just keep asking" during a Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy gameplay with IGN.
ONTD, are you a cheetah who hogs treasures that could help save the world for the sake of a bullshit challenge?
Would you pay a "small fee" for these would-be-amazing remasters?
lemme fantasize about a Legend of Dragoon remaster a bit
I'd definitely pay for a remastered Spyro ngl
I've been playing it lately! I never got into Spyro the Dragon, but Ripto's Rage & Year of the Dragon are my shit. These games are so fun.
small fee ??
