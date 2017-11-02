Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage! was released 18 years ago today + talk of a Spyro remaster

There needs to be a Spyro remaster, give me remasters of all my childhood faves ❤️ Reply

Thread

Link





lemme fantasize about a Legend of Dragoon remaster a bit

MTElemme fantasize about a Legend of Dragoon remaster a bit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Legend of Dragoon is such a bad game though Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

patiently awaiting my conker's bad fur day and jazz jackrabbit remasters 🙏🏽 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg my childhood ;_;



I'd definitely pay for a remastered Spyro ngl Reply

Thread

Link





yessss, honey Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yoooo fuck that Donald Trump ass bear, I wanted to set his ass on fire so many times Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ugh, the nostalgia! Me, my sister and my mother all loved the Spyro games and played them endlessly. Has it really been 18 years? Suddenly I feel old.



Edited at 2017-11-02 06:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link









I've been playing it lately! I never got into Spyro the Dragon, but Ripto's Rage & Year of the Dragon are my shit. These games are so fun. Tell me about it! Year of the Dragon celebrated its 17th anniversary just last week too.I've been playing it lately! I never got into Spyro the Dragon, but Ripto's Rage & Year of the Dragon are my shit. These games are so fun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the gameplay on spyro the dragon is so hard + some of the levels are spooky af Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg the creature on the right is so cute Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wait how are you playing it? Just through your playstation, or can I use my PS4 and play this shit? Because if so, I will probably cry like a little kid. Spyro was my favorite game as a kid. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

we were strictly a nintendo household growing up, so i missed out on a lot of ps1 classics Reply

Thread

Link

now's your chance, tiger—demand it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg, i loved spyro! Reply

Thread

Link

bless your taste, good bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg YES. i would throw down money so fast for a remaster package of the original trilogy. honestly i wouldn't even mind a rebooted version of the fourth game. i'm mad that they released it knowing that it was so glitchy bc the plot seemed interesting.

Reply

Thread

Link

OMG THE GLITCHES that's all I remember from the fourth. I think I had fun with it despite that, but I never finished it because we rented it and stupid school took up most of the time I had it for 2 weeks. My dad was nhf those Blockbuster late fees tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I vividly remember playing the Toy story game on PS, but the first Spyro game I played was on PS2 Reply

Thread

Link

lol i loved this little binch Reply

Thread

Link

I've been playing these on an emulator recently. ❤ I'm here for it if they don't do stupid things with it like the ratchet and clank reboot AND Universal has absolutely nothing to do with it. I don't want to see any Legends or Skylanders shit. I like to pretend those don't exist. Reply

Thread

Link

Where can you get the emulators? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I use emuparadise but there's a few places online that have em. I don't know if that counts as against the rules here lol, so I don't want to direct link it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Skylanders made Spyro look sooooooooooooooooOoOo fug, but I'm glad tbh. I don't need to associate his qt original design with that lbr Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Would you pay a "small fee" for these would-be-amazing remasters?



small fee ??





small fee ?? Reply

Thread

Link









A reference to the bitcha$$ himself! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

capitalist pig tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'd definitely pay for the spyro trilogy. i also loved the Goemon/Mystical Ninja games as a kid, especially the first N64 one. it's so much fun to play and explore. but they're so specifically japanese in terms of style and atmosphere i'm not sure how they'd be received stateside now or if it'd sell well. seeing it in modern graphics would be really weird.











Reply

Thread

Link

omg I've never heard of this, it looks so fun wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it really was, hits all the notes of a good n64 platformer/adventure game while putting its own spin on things in setting/tone (and also being able to switch between four different characters instantly as they join your party). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the 64 mystical ninja starring goemon was amazing. so camp, and adult humoured from what i rmbr. the memory of it fills me with such glee. i loved it.











Edited at 2017-11-02 06:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Konami would never do anything to make their fans happy tbh so for sure you’ll never see these games again :’) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was playing it today!! My sister still has the original discs and her PS1. I love original 3 so much. I can't wait for an inevitable remaster but idk how I feel about it looking like the Crash remaster, I'm more excited about the fan games in the same style people are making on the Spyro reddit. Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-11-02 07:00 pm (UTC) Have my entire heart, damn ♡ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

spyro was my thing as a kid Reply

Thread

Link

Yay, I would play the shit out of a remaster of the first 3. Want this so much! And yes, Hunter was trash lol. Reply

Thread

Link





even the sheep saucer guys wanted to see him flop tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved the pitter patter of Spyro's feet. Reply

Thread

Link