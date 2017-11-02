Val is returning to Will & Grace
‘Will & Grace’ Books Molly Shannon for Return (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/dy3wmlF6mF— Variety (@Variety) November 2, 2017
- Molly Shannon's character Val Bassett is returning to Will & Grace
- Val was a neighbor to Will/Grace, she once stole Grace's identity but later they became best friends, until Val tried to replace Karen.
- Val & Grace reunited when Grace snuck into her 12 step program. Grace was there for the food. lol
Also with last weeks episode did they forget that grace already set will up with one of her clients to land the deal?
The premiere had 10.19M viewers and the episodes after that it’s been around 6.7M
Not bad, but no where near 16M haha
#neverlettingthisgo
The Elliot episode has been the sole issue I’ve had, because I honestly couldn’t believe that a boy with a lesbian mom and a gay dad would turn out like that.
that's how i see it anyway lol