Val is returning to Will & Grace

Molly Shannon seems like the loveliest human. I want her to have all the success Reply

Thread

Link

Yeeeeeesss lmao Reply

Thread

Link

i'm excited for this! last weeks episode was kinda boring. i think i laughed once. Reply

Thread

Link

Molly Shannon is underrated. I loved her in Year of the Dog and Other People. Reply

Thread

Link

She was so good in Other People Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wish i liked the revival more than i do. it has it's moments but overall it feels like they're trying too hard Reply

Thread

Link

I agree. I am watching the original at night while I nurse my baby and it doesn’t have the same feel it seems so forced to be funny.



Also with last weeks episode did they forget that grace already set will up with one of her clients to land the deal? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

will also did the same with grace in the OG series Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ewww, can't stand her character. Reply

Thread

Link

Awesome. Val episodes are always great. Reply

Thread

Link

I honestly had very little hope for this show being good but Wow they have been on fucking fire. I have loved every episode so far. And the ratings are holding up as well with 16 Million viewers a week. Reply

Thread

Link

16 millions!??!?! that's insane! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

16 million would be insane, indeed



The premiere had 10.19M viewers and the episodes after that it’s been around 6.7M



Not bad, but no where near 16M haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just kidding! Reply

Thread

Link

YESSSSSSSSS Reply

Thread

Link

Petition for Amber-Louise to come back too! Reply

Thread

Link





#neverlettingthisgo Great! Now bring back Woody Harrelson! Reply

Thread

Link

I’m loving the show, but it’s fucking bizarre to me that it feels exactly like the episodes from a decade ago. Like...they aren’t missing a fucking beat.



The Elliot episode has been the sole issue I’ve had, because I honestly couldn’t believe that a boy with a lesbian mom and a gay dad would turn out like that. Reply

Thread

Link

he is still a straight dude which mean he wouldn't have a problem dropping his beliefs for... sex....i mean love!



that's how i see it anyway lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I couldn’t believe that either. I felt that his character was very accepting of his parents and wouldn’t do that to his kid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i loathed what they did last episode. Will quits being a lawyer? its so OOC Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like that's probably not gonna last long. My guess is that Will and Grace working together is gonna be a disaster and then he'll go back to being a lawyer. Maybe start his own practice again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The episode before that too was a little... um... it felt rushed or something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well - yes and no. Will loved being a lawyer, but I wonder if this is the start of a mid life crisis arc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's brilliant! Her character makes me so uncomfortable lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Yes! I have been waiting for her. Reply

Thread

Link

I literally just watched the episode with her first appearance last night. Lol Reply

Thread

Link

Yesss! I just watched the episode where she steals Grace's music box. Reply

Thread

Link