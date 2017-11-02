November 2nd, 2017, 10:34 am alienjive Riverdale 2x05 - "When a Stranger Calls" - Extended Promo SOURCEONTD, are you enjoying this season? Know where I can score some jingle jangle? Tagged: television, television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1717 comments Add comment
last season the writing was so bad that it was good and it distracted from the terrible acting, this season the writing is as bad as the acting - i think the success made everyone take themselves a little too seriously and it really shows imo the last thing this world needed was archie prowling around the ~south side~ plotting ways to literally kill someone
I'm even digging the tonal shift from season 1. I like that every episode is kind of different from the last and draws so much inspiration from classic horror/noir films. Shit feels more real and intense, I think the writing is better tbh. The only thing that sucks is the under-utilization of Cheryl and Josie's characters. It's homophobic not to give us gays the queens we deserve.
At the end of the day though, it's still laughably stupid, but that's why I keep coming back.
too bad Archie doesn't have romantic chemistry with anyone
I’m still not over how badly they write Veronica and it’s just getting worse, especially when you throw in her weird ass dad and this horrible new version of hermione. I think they think they’re ominous and powerful or something but it’s just stupid.
Blatant white gurl homophobia at its finest!
The only reason why I watched first season till the end was that Jason Blossom was so hot. I literally lived for his brief flashbacks. They should have cast that actor as Archie. So many charisma in every second on screen. And they had mystery of who killed him. Now? Boring villain who exists just to keep plot going.
I'm so not here for another love triangle plot. Toni was being rude af (although I guess that stems from the Southside being blamed for everything) and Betty actually handled that shit pretty well. The whole thing is annoying though, we all know Jughead will end up back at Riverdale High for next season.
The writing for Veronica has really gone to shit. Her being all ride or die with Archie is kind of sexy, but Cami and KJ have zero chemistry. And the stuff with her parents is a snore.