i'm gonna give it a couple more eps and then give up until the end of the season if it stays as bad as it's been



last season the writing was so bad that it was good and it distracted from the terrible acting, this season the writing is as bad as the acting - i think the success made everyone take themselves a little too seriously and it really shows imo the last thing this world needed was archie prowling around the ~south side~ plotting ways to literally kill someone Reply

yeah, i don't think the slow-mo rain fight scene was supposed to be as funny as i thought it was Reply

It's weird to me that the critics seemed to love that scene cause I thought it was lol-worthy too. The cinematography was cool though. Reply

Idk I'm into it re: Archie's storyline tbh. It's ridiculous but it makes Archie a vastly more interesting character. He was crazy in last night's ep, and is a total subversion of the total goon we got in season 1.



I'm even digging the tonal shift from season 1. I like that every episode is kind of different from the last and draws so much inspiration from classic horror/noir films. Shit feels more real and intense, I think the writing is better tbh. The only thing that sucks is the under-utilization of Cheryl and Josie's characters. It's homophobic not to give us gays the queens we deserve.



At the end of the day though, it's still laughably stupid, but that's why I keep coming back. Reply

scrolling past this post I thought it was Reba in the thumbnail Reply

Now I want Reba as Archie's grandma Reply

All these horror movie titles made think the season was going full slasher (which I'd like), but the showrunners said that's not gonna happen. I still haven't watched any of this season, though. Reply

they are really pushing Archie/Ronnie as this sexy couple



too bad Archie doesn't have romantic chemistry with anyone Reply

Their relationship comes across as Veronica being waaayyyy more into Archie than he is into her. Reply

I don't watch the show but I had to stop in here because of the gif. That's...a real line? Reply

Yes, and it's ridiculous, but totes in character for Kevin Keller. Picture it as the typical gay stan defending his pop queen. Reply

Lmfao how is Betty gonna deal with the serial killer on the DL right after she gave Kevin shit for cruising? It sucks cause I liked Betty last season but her writing is garbage this year. Like her blackmailing Cheryl was just cruel tbh.



I’m still not over how badly they write Veronica and it’s just getting worse, especially when you throw in her weird ass dad and this horrible new version of hermione. I think they think they’re ominous and powerful or something but it’s just stupid. Reply

LOL MTE! Like she's gonna act all righteous and tell Kevin what he's doing is dangerous and that its not safe with a killer out there but she's fine with hiding that said killer is out here sending her love letters on some prison pen pal type shit!



Blatant white gurl homophobia at its finest! Reply

I gave up after 2 episode of this season. It’s just so cheesy. And it takes itself way too seriously. I was ready to FastForward half the episode, like I usually do when I get bored with some show but don’t have the will to abandon it completely. But then I noticed that I don’t care about anything that is happening. And about any character.



The only reason why I watched first season till the end was that Jason Blossom was so hot. I literally lived for his brief flashbacks. They should have cast that actor as Archie. So many charisma in every second on screen. And they had mystery of who killed him. Now? Boring villain who exists just to keep plot going. Reply

Not enough Cheryl in this episode. I was wondering why it was so blah and I realized it was because she was only there to hand out t-shirts. Also where are the Pussycats? This show suffers when it focuses on the main characters lol.



I'm so not here for another love triangle plot. Toni was being rude af (although I guess that stems from the Southside being blamed for everything) and Betty actually handled that shit pretty well. The whole thing is annoying though, we all know Jughead will end up back at Riverdale High for next season. Reply

I get the sense they're gonna close down south side high(it was mentioned tonight) and try to merge the schools or just bring Jug back by having Veronica's shady parents pull some strings to get him off so that the serpents owe him one. Reply

