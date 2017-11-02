Fox renews The Orville for a second season
‘The Orville’ Renewed For Season 2 By Fox https://t.co/mTw4LViNq5 pic.twitter.com/pTMc66u8IT— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 2, 2017
*Fox announced today that it has picked up the sci-fi dramedy for a second season.
*Because of the production timeline, the show was always intended to be a limited episode series, so no new episodes will be added to the 13 episode first season.
*The early renewal allows the show to begin pre-production now.
*No word yet on how many episodes have been ordered for a season 2.
#TheOrville has been picked up for season 2! Thanks to all our awesomely enthusiastic fans who’ve made this happen! pic.twitter.com/Y19MNAg2fa— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) November 2, 2017
Which is actually a good thing, because it's a network kind of showing that they are starting to understand that the way people watch TV is changing.
Does it pick up at all? I’ve never watched Star Trek before so I don’t know if it’s trying to match a certain tone or what but I was boreeeeed