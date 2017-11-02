Fox renews The Orville for a second season

YES!!! Love the show!! :) It almost makes up for Dark Matter's cancellation. Reply

Thread

Link

Well, let's not get crazy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really liked last week's episode. Though Lamar was an idiot, that's how I picture amurikans when they travel abroad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m still mad at Dark Matter cancellation. What the hell was SyFy thinking? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this show doesn't know if it wants to be a comedy or a drama. Reply

Thread

Link

Hence dramedy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

didn't feel like it to me. I watched the first 3 episodes. they first 2 episodes were more comedy than drama, and then the 3rd one was like 95% drama. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So Farscape is my favorite tv show ever and was a sci fi dramedy. How does this compare? Reply

Thread

Link

It doesn't...they are completely different shows!! I enjoy both, although Farscape is vastly superior, imo (The Orville is still knew, though, in fairness). The Orville is like Star Trek with a bit of humor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my god yay! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm pleasantly surprised. I actually enjoy this so I was almost sure Fox would cancel it. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm happy. It's not a perfect show (some of the acting is painful) but I do find it entertaining. Reply

Thread

Link

Well, OK. I don't mind it. But they have to get rid of that John guy. He is terrible and I hate him. Reply

Thread

Link

I could do with way less Alara. And more Gordon and Bortus. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Neat! I hope they stick with 13. 10-13 seems like the perfect amount of episodes for hour-long dramas. Reply

Thread

Link

i love them Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yay! I was so presently surprised by this show. Reply

Thread

Link

HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE?? THE RATINGS ARE SO FUCKING HORRIBLE! Reply

Thread

Link

Airing at 9 p.m. Thursdays on Fox, “The Orville” has performed respectively in one of broadcast television’s toughest timeslots, where it regular faces off against “Thursday Night Football” and ABC’s “Scandal.” The series has averaged a 2.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven ratings, making it the third highest rated new drama in the key demo this season.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they aren't actually. it just rose 3 tenths last week thanks to all the promos FOX has been shoving at people during world series. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fox is looking more at the +3 and +7 ratings, where it goes up quite a bit.



Which is actually a good thing, because it's a network kind of showing that they are starting to understand that the way people watch TV is changing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not really. It will be interesting to see how they do now that Thursday NFL has ended. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this show basically just Dans une galaxie près de chez vous but with a higher budget? Reply

Thread

Link

Oh yay! This is great news :) I enjoy the women on this show Reply

Thread

Link

I watched the first episode because it was free on iTunes but it was so hard to get through. It wasn’t very funny or dramatic, and it felt really dry? Idk.



Does it pick up at all? I’ve never watched Star Trek before so I don’t know if it’s trying to match a certain tone or what but I was boreeeeed Reply

Thread

Link

I'd recommend you marathon the shows so far. It gets better with each ep. You can tell they're getting into a groove, the camaraderie between characters/actors coming together, etc - typical of a new show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link