seth glare

Fox renews The Orville for a second season




*Fox announced today that it has picked up the sci-fi dramedy for a second season.

*Because of the production timeline, the show was always intended to be a limited episode series, so no new episodes will be added to the 13 episode first season.

*The early renewal allows the show to begin pre-production now.

*No word yet on how many episodes have been ordered for a season 2.




Source 1 Source 2
Tagged: , ,