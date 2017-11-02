ONTD Roundup



Deadline December 15th (in most states, and except for hurricane areas)

What are you waiting for? Head on over to https://t.co/p8DQwo89C7 and #GetCoveredNow to make sure you have health insurance next year. — Get America Covered (@GetUSCovered) 1 November 2017

Deadline December 15th (in most states, and except for hurricane areas)

Got covered yesterday for $13 a month (after $250 tax credit every month). Not bad! I live in Texas so I was shocked. It's a bare bones plan but it'll keep me from going bankrupt if something drastic happens/until I get a good plan through new job.



Thanks for the reminder! <3 Reply

wow i h8 you..my company doesnt provide health benefits cuz they suck ass..ive been paying $164 for bare bones catastrophic coverage but now that i turned 30 this year i have to get real health insurance..and my monthly premiums are going up to $500. i hate my company/this country/my boss Reply

and also never knew you lived in texas..wow what kind of JOANNE teas. yee haw! Reply

ty mom Reply

Thanks for the reminder. I got a great plan last year, $55 for a silver plan ($159 a month off in tax credit) and ofc the entire insurance company (Minuteman) is closing. Now I have to renew for a much more expensive plan or have nothing. Reply

all i want at work today is to be left alone Reply

Me too fuck people Reply

fuck 'em with a chainsaw Reply

I've spent all day trying to come up with excuses to go to the office xmas party. I need distance from these ppl and ppl in general tbqh Reply

Ugh me too. I have triple the work because my colleague was unfairly fired las month and now my department is in chaos. Reply

all i want at work today is to go home and get paid Reply

Okay, so the dance class I was sort of dreading last night was actually a lot of fun.

lol the one you thought you would get kicked out of? Reply

YES! I tend to get the giggles when I get awkward, and had a feeling I'd be sent to the back of the room in shame. But it was actually a really good time, a nice workout, and I didn't make too much of a fool out of myself. Old dogs CAN learn new tricks LOL Reply

king Reply

What a life Reply

i just realized last night that i have the hugest crush on him tbh ugh goddamn Reply

Exclusive: Despite ‘Overwhelming’ Evidence Against Actor Danny Masterson, including 4 victims, Rape Case Has Stalled https://t.co/sMBMPfiXKK — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 2, 2017



3. Masterson has known that 3 women have accused him of rape - I reveal in my story there is now a 4th victim. https://t.co/sMBMPfiXKK — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 2, 2017



Jesus christ. Reply

I hope they do. Reply

Wtf. And isn't he married to Laura Prepon? Reply

no, bijou phillips Reply

No, he just lured her into his fucking cult. Reply

This I knew of, ONTD has educated me on this, but Netflix needs to drop him quick.

Ugh, my in-laws were just telling me about how they binged this show. What a fucking creep. Reply

yikes what the fuck. @netflix we know you don't care but drop it to save face at least Reply

"One of Masterson’s accusers filed a police report in 2004 saying that she was raped in 2003, but the case didn’t move forward after the Church of Scientology intervened and submitted over 50 affidavits from Scientologists who denied the woman’s account."



"According to two sources with knowledge of the case, the woman’s case file from 2004 vanished, leaving Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller to reconstruct it."



Fucking evil. Reply

Is there a separate post for this? Reply

UGH FUCK HYDE WHY?! Reply

I can't, well I can, believe someone just sauntered into a Walmart and killed three people. At least law enforcement caught him. Reply

so scary :( that's so sad... Reply

Ugh my workout killed me today. I do CrossFit so today we had to do 1000 m row and 10 chest to bar pull ups for 5 rounds I was the last person to finish lolol. Reply

but you finished! Reply

That sounds amazing. Reply

Can anyone give recs re: what to do in (South) Tahoe at night/in the evening? I'm going to be visiting in December with my bff and her husband. We're going there to ski, but the ski resort closes at 4 pm so that leaves me with an entire evening free. My friend & her husband aren't really the type to go out, so I think they're just gonna stay in and play board games and go to bed at 9 lmao. I'm not really a huge fan of going out either but, fuck it, if I'm traveling somewhere I don't want to just stay inside!

Omg I love all of these lol Reply

There's such astigmatism with "Pageant Queen"



lmfao dying. Reply

I didn't watch so don't know if it's included but I HATE queens (or people in general) who play stupid for attention.



When Gia Gunn says she doesn't know what a Tony is or a Delorean, she phrases it in a way she has at least minimal understanding of what it is. She's stupid at playing stupid, but playing stupid about the wrong things. Reply

Trump nominee for top Agriculture post withdraws amid Russia probehttps://t.co/3rtleVK8vs — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) 2 November 2017



He’s the guy who brought on Papadaparingdongding. Also colossally unqualified, natch. Reply

idg how he doesn't suffocate in his sleep under his own jowls and chins Reply

Lmao Reply

I thought that was the guy from Modern Family at first. Reply

This Jabba the Hutt looking mf.



Insane how he has never gotten an advanced degree in science or taken any advanced science classes, but was nominated for position of head scientist. Never change, Trump. Reply

i can hear his breathing through this picture Reply

It's like his face is collapsing in on itself. Reply

Raise your hand if you're shocked. I'll wait. Reply

this month is the anniversary of both of my parents' death. queen latifah give me strength! Reply

I feel the start of a cold coming on :( Reply

grab yourself some ginger shots if there's a place nearby that sells them, like the juice shop. Reply

i've felt that twice in the past week but then it ended up going away each time



immune system you're doing amazing sweety



Edited at 2017-11-02 05:45 pm (UTC)

there's a ~Canadian Residents~ deal on Disneyland tickets and I'm sitting here counting my nickels like "if I sell one kidney and a lobe of my liver I could afford a trip to Anaheim" Reply

I signed up for so many youtube bloggers Fenty giveaway and actually won one of them. I didn't feel like spending a lot of money on her eyeshadow palette so I'm choosing that as my prize. I feel like I don't experiment with eyeshadows enough to warrant the price but hopefully I can play around with these. Reply

ooooh lucky! congrats. Reply

