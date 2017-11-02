ONTD Roundup
For Wednesday, November 1, 2017:
- Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Go For A Bike Ride
- Taylor Swift shares the making of "Gorgeous"
- Disney Confirms Final Cast for Live Action / CGI "The Lion King"
- Lady Gaga is engaged (again)
- Celebs getting the word out that open enrollment has started for Obamacare
- Justin and Selena Run from Gang Member after Church
- Kevin Spacey to seek undisclosed "evaluation and treatment"
- Houston Astros are World Series Champions!
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
Get Covered!
Deadline December 15th (in most states, and except for hurricane areas)
Re: Get Covered!
Thanks for the reminder! <3
Re: Get Covered!
Re: Get Covered!
Re: Get Covered!
Re: Get Covered!
@ Netflix drop The Ranch
Re: @ Netflix drop The Ranch
Re: @ Netflix drop The Ranch
Re: @ Netflix drop The Ranch
Re: @ Netflix drop The Ranch
Re: @ Netflix drop The Ranch
Re: @ Netflix drop The Ranch
Re: @ Netflix drop The Ranch
Re: @ Netflix drop The Ranch
Re: @ Netflix drop The Ranch
Re: @ Netflix drop The Ranch
Re: @ Netflix drop The Ranch
"According to two sources with knowledge of the case, the woman’s case file from 2004 vanished, leaving Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller to reconstruct it."
Fucking evil.
Re: @ Netflix drop The Ranch
Re: @ Netflix drop The Ranch
Song of the Day: Clem Snide - I Love the Unknown
alt-country / 2000
so close
Re: so close
Re: so close
lmfao dying.
Re: so close
When Gia Gunn says she doesn't know what a Tony is or a Delorean, she phrases it in a way she has at least minimal understanding of what it is. She's stupid at playing stupid, but playing stupid about the wrong things.
Jabba the Hut is OUT
He’s the guy who brought on Papadaparingdongding. Also colossally unqualified, natch.
Re: Jabba the Hut is OUT
Re: Jabba the Hut is OUT
Re: Jabba the Hut is OUT
Re: Jabba the Hut is OUT
Insane how he has never gotten an advanced degree in science or taken any advanced science classes, but was nominated for position of head scientist. Never change, Trump.
Re: Jabba the Hut is OUT
Re: Jabba the Hut is OUT
Re: Jabba the Hut is OUT
immune system you're doing amazing sweety
Edited at 2017-11-02 05:45 pm (UTC)
I just got the UD Heavy Metals palette in the mail (I paid only the tax on it due to points) and I am dying to compare it to the Fenty one.