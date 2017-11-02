FUCK ME UP POKEMON. Reply

can't wait for this!

I didn't feel like Sun/Moon lived up to its full potential, but this video has me really excited for Ultra Sun/Moon. Rainbow Rocket yessssssss



Although, I'm mildly annoyed because this time around I'm playing UltraMoon but I also played AlphaSapphire and Y so I already have a Kyogre and Yveltal :(



Edited at 2017-11-02 05:17 pm (UTC)

I got Pokemon Sun, so I think I'll go with UltraMoon. But I think I'll wait to buy it used... /undecided

that's the reason I went with UltraMoon this time tbh

Lol, I'll probably end up getting both eventually lbr.

i want this but my 3ds broke :'(

the only time i've ever had a heatran is with a cheat code on an emulator. i'm so ready for my steel-lava bb to fuck up team fucking rainbow rocket

I sold my 2DS so I don't really care anymore, but where's Mew?

and celebi, for that matter

mew and celebi are mythical pokemon, not legendary pokemon.

Yesssss 🙌🏽 TBH my fav legendary is Xerneas. I lost my Copy of OR that had my Xerneas so I ended up buying X again just to get another.

Why didn't they add some of this in the first games. 😒 Or a post-game. I miss post-game plots where you could go to another region and do more stuff, especially since the past few games are p easy to blast through if you have the time/don't get bored.



Nothing will wreck me like Whitney's miltank tho. That took me weeks to defeat lol

Sun/Moon had way too many cut scenes.

what kind of cluster fuck

I recently bought a switch because not playing Zelda was getting unbearable, and gamefreak more or less confirmed a core rpg coming to switch but..



This actually looks good enough to dig out my 3ds back. I wasn't huge fan of sun/moon but then again idt anything can be worse than as/or lol



my faves are between articuno and suicune. recent legendaries suck (except xerneas) Reply

I think i'll get sun because it has houndoom

i'm actually kinda excited for the battle agency is seems like a nice touch compared to the battle tree format tbh



but i'm ready for them to ditch the 3DS system for the switch now. i'm only bitter because my 3DS won't connect to my home wifi but it works if i tether it to my iphone's data which is bad since i don't have too much to spare smfh

I never been a fan of the legendary pokemon. I am still not sure about this. I didn't love Moon at all.

