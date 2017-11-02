Old villains & legendary Pokemon are BACK in UltraSun/UltraMoon
You can catch every legendary Pokémon in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon: https://t.co/C8lSHd3Dse pic.twitter.com/hfePIrpxgA— Polygon (@Polygon) November 2, 2017
source: 1, 2
edit: ONTD, what is your favorite legendary pokemon?
Although, I'm mildly annoyed because this time around I'm playing UltraMoon but I also played AlphaSapphire and Y so I already have a Kyogre and Yveltal :(
Nothing will wreck me like Whitney's miltank tho. That took me weeks to defeat lol
This actually looks good enough to dig out my 3ds back. I wasn't huge fan of sun/moon but then again idt anything can be worse than as/or lol
my faves are between articuno and suicune. recent legendaries suck (except xerneas)
but i'm ready for them to ditch the 3DS system for the switch now. i'm only bitter because my 3DS won't connect to my home wifi but it works if i tether it to my iphone's data which is bad since i don't have too much to spare smfh
I want this soooo bad.