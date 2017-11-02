Joanna Krupa: Women are "Taking Advantage" of Weinstein Scandal, Jeremy Piven is Innocent
Former Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa has come to the defense of her friend Jeremy Piven, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a guest actress on the Entourage set.
“I love Jeremy Piven. I’ve known Jeremy Piven for a very long time. He’s like the nicest f–king guy I’ve ever met, so I think people are taking advantage of the whole situation with [Harvey] Weinstein, and they’re trying to make a living or they’re trying to get famous."
"Jeremy never did anything wrong to me. He’s always been an amazing friend to me, so I support him.”
source
SHUT
THE
FUCK
UP
"Trying to make a living or trying to get famous"
Oh? Pot meet kettle
I guess ppl were on her side cause of the smelly pussy thing? Idk
I hate these responses sfm