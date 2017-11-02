Joanna Krupa: Women are "Taking Advantage" of Weinstein Scandal, Jeremy Piven is Innocent



Former Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa has come to the defense of her friend Jeremy Piven, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a guest actress on the Entourage set.

“I love Jeremy Piven. I’ve known Jeremy Piven for a very long time. He’s like the nicest f–king guy I’ve ever met, so I think people are taking advantage of the whole situation with [Harvey] Weinstein, and they’re trying to make a living or they’re trying to get famous."

"Jeremy never did anything wrong to me. He’s always been an amazing friend to me, so I support him.”

