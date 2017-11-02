Lady Gaga goes head to head with herself for Tudor campaign
Swiss watch brand, Tudor, named Lady Gaga as its new ambassador for its new "Born to Dare" advertising campaign.
"Lady Gaga has achieved a level of fame and respect few entertainers ever have. This is a result of her unique recipe for success: raw talent, hard work, bold choices and immense gratitude to her fans, her ‘little monsters’ as she calls them," Tudor said in its statement. "When you try and think of a daring individual in today’s popular culture, it is hard to find anyone more fitting the description than Lady Gaga. Behind the glitter and glam, her provocative style and political statements, she is about total showmanship."
do you wear watches, ONTD?
Source: 1 | 2
old Gaga is back
I like the looks though
I still bop to The Cure but I need new music from this bitch.
I am very picky about the look of the clock face and general colour and materials used for the whole thing.
I DON'T like digital watches.