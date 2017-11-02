Today on The View: Meghan is engaged and Chris Matthews is interviewed!

WHY IS HER FACE ON EVERY VIDEO??? UGH. Reply

We’re being punished Reply

WHOEVER IS EDITING AND UPLOADING ON YOUTUBE? WHY ARE YOU MAKING PEOPLE SUFFER BY HAVING MEGHAN AS THE FRONT COVER!? Reply

On all of them! lmaoooooo Reply

Donna Brazile is going off.



Inside Hillary Clinton’s Secret Takeover of the DNC https://t.co/98weId3lVr via @politicomag — Arnesa (@Rrrrnessa) November 2, 2017 The tea is SCALDING this morning. Reply

they’re all turning on each other, something big must be coming 😂 Reply

Does she address why she leaked debate questions to Hillary? Reply

Of course not lol Reply

Let's see how ONTD's neoliberals react to this lmao Reply

The way she wrote things is kind of confusing, so I don't understand all of it. But, my question is, why is she saying something now instead of earlier? Reply

Why is the recent tea all stuff that was originally exposed in 2016?This is nothing new. Reply

DNC went with someone who has given 50yrs to the dem party vs someone who isn't a democrat that wanted to hijack a party he gave zero fucks about before he ran and even less about once he didn't get the nomination....am I supposed to be shocked or upset? It was obvious then so this isn't brand new info.



I wish the GOP had blocked Trump the same way and shown that level of loyalty to their party members. Reply

she has john's deeply concerned look in the last thumbnail. Reply

Wait, I thought Meghan McCain's whole shtick was that she was a lesbian Republican?? Am I thinking of someone else? I'm very BritneySpearsgirlfriend!?.gif right now Reply

Wasn't that Dick Cheney's daughter? Reply

I think you're right! I don't know why I had it in my head that McCain was supposed to be somehow politically different from her dad Reply

I thought the same thing. Reply

Remember when suggesting that the Democratic Primary was “rigged” was considered the height of unSeriousness https://t.co/SeXRgoFLdk — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 2, 2017



where are all the diehard hillary stans at now?



must say i'm feeling a little bit vindicated today!

where are all the diehard hillary stans at now?

I wanted her to win the election over the fucking disaster that's there now, idk if that makes me a "diehard Hillary stan" or not, but I hope you are joking in regards to this making you feel vindicated in any way. Donna Brazile is trying to sell a book. Reply

lol op isn't exactly unbiased Reply

Now sis, you're not actually putting stock in the words of Donna Brazille who was exposed for doing what she could to defeat your cadidate, right? Reply

Why is this being posted twice??



Oh Bernie Bros. I forgot you all stay fucking trash

I hope they divorce and it takes a huge emotional toll on both of them and their families.









jk- I want the same



That's awful- how could you wish that on anyone?jk- I want the same Reply

my husband just sent me a text about how with the tax reform bill you can't deduct student loan interest. :( that always gives me a few hundred bucks a year back. Reply

But these tax reforms are FANTASTIC, believe them!! Reply

People are talking about these tax reforms. We have the best tax reforms. Reply

They want to get rid of medical expense deductions too. It's a cruel cruel bill. Also includes cuts to Medicare and Medicaid Reply

What that's bs Reply

omg nooooooooo Reply

Yeah, I'm super pissed at that one. I just finished my degree and my loans are starting to come in. My husband's will never f*cking go away because he went to a for-profit school. Reply

I had to read the title a few times bc at first I thought it said "Meghan McCain engaged to Chris Matthews" and almost died. Reply

Fuck Chris Matthews Reply

I love that Trump is blaming kush for the investigation. Already turning on each other. Wonder who Ivanka will choose. Hopefully both choices end with everyone in a prison cell. Reply

she is now engaged to that man who she said previously is more conservative than her father.



Gross.



encourages women to wait for the men who love independent, strong women because those men are out there.



Conservative men love independent, strong women? lol what kind of lies. Reply

I do these posts at work every day, and today I couldn't play the video loudly and have normal reactions bc we have patients all day non stop so during this ENTIRE video of Meghan's engagement announcement nt I had to hold my cackling in, esp at the strong women part, joy not clapping and whoopi's face looking at joy not clapping. Reply

I can't imagine how insane her bf is when John McCain disagrees with a bunch of shit he believes in Reply

Right? That's the biggest lie she's ever told Reply

gross Reply

"bae" y r yts so embarrassing Reply

This guy? That's like the definition of not loving yourself Reply

this is just sad. Reply

Yikes Reply

http://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/358378-report-flynn-followed-russian-trolls-amplified-messages Flynn was found to have followed multiple Twitter accounts run by Russian operatives and helped promote their messages before the 2016 election. Reply

And....and.....and....and. Does she even know how to conduct a sentence? Jesus that was annoying. Reply

