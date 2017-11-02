Today on The View: Meghan is engaged and Chris Matthews is interviewed!
Meghan announces that she is now engaged to that man who she said previously is more conservative than her father. She states they've been together for a while and encourages women to wait for the men who love independent, strong women because those men are out there.
The panel interviews Chris Matthews. He's promoting his new book ‘Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit’. The release of the JFK files are briefly discusses and Joy wants to know any 'new juicy stuff' that might be in the book. They talk a bit about Russia and the Mueller investigation and stresses that there is no red line in this investigation.
Other topics today include:
-The Democrats involvement with Russia collusion
-Reports that Trump is blaming Kushner for the Russia investigation
-Julia Roberts interview where she gets annoyed about being asked about turning 50.
Joy does NGAF about Meghan getting engaged lmao she didn't even clap
I wish the GOP had blocked Trump the same way and shown that level of loyalty to their party members.
where are all the diehard hillary stans at now?
Oh Bernie Bros. I forgot you all stay fucking trash
encourages women to wait for the men who love independent, strong women because those men are out there.
Conservative men love independent, strong women? lol what kind of lies.
