Star Trek Discovery at Lucca Comics & Game Heroes 2017
Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs, Shazad Latif and producer Aaron Harberts beamed down to the Italian event to promote Star Trek: Discovery.
Panel highlights:[nothing spoilery]
They also found some time to play tourist.
apropos of nothing, have this delightful tweet as well
“#StarTrek ha sempre affrontato importanti temi sociali e mai come oggi ne abbiamo avuto bisogno!” Jason Isaacs su #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/WHtkF5UghO— Lucca Comics & Games (@LuccaCandG) November 2, 2017
Conferenza stampa di #StarTrekDiscovery @LuccaCandG #sonequamartingrewn #jasonisaacs #StarTrek #nerflix #shazadlatif pic.twitter.com/tpF0BVjCrw— cinzia zagato (@cin_z) November 2, 2017
- It's Sonequa's first time in Italy and she loves it so much she wants to move there
- Isaacs says they gave him a 700 page Federation manual to prepare the character but he said, "I'm not reading that." Very Lorca
- Sonequa enjoyed Enterprise for the Vulcan prescence, truly an angel with something good to say about everything
- Isaacs compliments Sonequa for maintaining a good atmosphere on set. Says he's been a part of many franchises and seen several actors become very famous overnight, so it's important to have that camraderie to keep people from losing their heads.
- Harberts says it was important to have a lot of dialogue in Klingon to explore and understand their culture
- One journo asks if they were inspired by any Shakespearean characters while they were developing their own. Isaacs says absolutely, mentions Henry V, Iago, Richard III and Coriolanus, and says he's always looking for parallels in the scripts. Shazad and Sonequa answers they've studied Shakespeare, and Sonequa says she's played Mercutio!
- Harberts says they all appreciate the fans and the fandom but it would be impossible to make everyone happy. He's not a huge fan of social media. (lol)
- When asked about possible spin-offs everybody says it's too soon to think about it, but Harberts brings up the possibilities of Burnham and Lorca prequels (NOGODNO.gif)
Actually, .@shazad bought ME one for my birthday. Then beat me like a junkyard dog in front of my family. Ash Whole. https://t.co/fsW3j9u0KC— Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) November 1, 2017
(I watched the newest ep only yesterday and it was wonderful)
For a show where I am not supposed to like the Captain, I love the hell out of Lorca.
i finally watched the latest ep and i loved it. it was mostly filler but it was fun, and aside from the way too quick development on the michael/ash relationship i feel like they're finally getting a grip on the team dynamics
I still think its funny how quickly they are rushing this Ash / Michael romance with no build up at all. Just so they can reveal later that Ash is a double agent or spy or something cray. Ash is so pretty though so I hope they don't get rid of him.
I'll have to check it out!
Like did she talk to Stamets who was captured of screen before confronting the intruder???
have never seen any other star treks (apart from the chris pine movies)
are they all as fun and amazing as this one?
ty for your time
I would say start with the original Trek Films even if you didn't see the original series. You can start those and they are pretty easy to follow once you begin. Star Trek 2 and 4 are probably the best from the original trek films but I would watch 3 too since it leads directly into 4. If you feel the vibe, maybe start with The Next Generation show since its on Netflix or Hulu I believe and then go nuts. Honestly, if you start enjoying it, you will probably love all of them.
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is my absolute favourite Trek, I think it's the deepest, most interesting and moving. It also does that great 90s thing where they got thirty million episodes so there's always room for fun comedy episodes alongside the drama.