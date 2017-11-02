Star Trek Discovery at Lucca Comics & Game Heroes 2017

BEAUTIFUL CAST



(I watched the newest ep only yesterday and it was wonderful) Reply

Thread

Link

The last one was fun. Rainn Wilson is doing an awesome job, who knew Mudd would make such a fantastic character in 2017. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG it was a fun episode. It had its flaws but at least we got the cast more involved with each other and that was fun. We need more of that and I still can't at "I don't give a damn" and "I still don't give a damn".



For a show where I am not supposed to like the Captain, I love the hell out of Lorca. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Blessed cast! Holy show! Bring back Captain Philippa Georgiou our Saviour! Live Long & Prosper! etc etc etc Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still hoping for her return in the mirror universe episode. Its what we deserve. I'm loving Lorca though so I am a bit conflicted. I would ideally love to have them both back on separate ships. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

such a beautiful cast.



i finally watched the latest ep and i loved it. it was mostly filler but it was fun, and aside from the way too quick development on the michael/ash relationship i feel like they're finally getting a grip on the team dynamics Reply

Thread

Link

It was completely filler but at least it was fun and had some of the cast interacting more and creating more of a group vibe.



I still think its funny how quickly they are rushing this Ash / Michael romance with no build up at all. Just so they can reveal later that Ash is a double agent or spy or something cray. Ash is so pretty though so I hope they don't get rid of him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OT but since these posts tend to attract the Trekkies, the Comic Book Central podcast recently interviewed Alexander Siddig and it was absolutely fascinating. He talked a lot about DS9, including the disastrous Ferengi episode he directed (lmfao), bitchily referred to his brief marriage to Nana as "nothing to write home about" (OOOH), talked about his childhood and said his professional name was inspired by his uncle Malcolm MacDowell's dog Alex, which in turn was named after Alex DeLarge from Clockwork Orange! Honestly, completely fucking delightful. He was also complimentary and positive about Discovery even though it was clear he knew next to nothing about it lol. Reply

Thread

Link

I'll have to check it out! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





u won't regret it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

His marriage with Nana was so confusing. I still want more dirt on that and what really happened. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hiiiiiiiiiiii Reply

Thread

Link

Jason Issacs' twitter is making me stan him SO much tbh



Edited at 2017-11-02 05:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

same. the louise mensch shoutout was nagl though, i'm glad the replies politely pointed that out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





You couldn't be more wrong @Nyrvachan. I could earn much more elsewhere: I took this gig partly because I love Trek, but mostly to annoy you https://t.co/dut9Z14pZh — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) 14 October 2017





Presumably the unboring politically incorrect version would be crewed exclusively by straight white males? Oh wait...that's the Whitehouse. https://t.co/Qbe73M4DKv — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) 24 September 2017





it's fucking gold. his comebacks are something else Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh I love him. He's the perfect person for that role. A character that could be so unlikable is all sexy and relatable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He seems like a good egg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yesssss beautiful cast, beautiful show ♥ is ash voq tho Reply

Thread

Link

So was there a plot hole in the last ep? Only Stamet could remember what happened in every time loop - but when Michael found a way to beat the intruder Stamets was captured and there was no scene with her communicating what she found out to him.....so like how did they beat him in the next go around??????



Like did she talk to Stamets who was captured of screen before confronting the intruder??? Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah it was a plot hole. Not sure if a scene was cut for time or if they forgot to include it but yeah, it was pretty odd. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sorta OT but I was at Lucca comics a couple of years ago and it was amazing. It's the third biggest convention of it's type (right behind Comiket and SDCC) and it's truly spectacular. Reply

Thread

Link

can someone help me i'm obsessed with this show

have never seen any other star treks (apart from the chris pine movies)

are they all as fun and amazing as this one?

ty for your time Reply

Thread

Link

i would highly recommend TNG!! it's my favorite Trek and i love every single character on the crew tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

awesome thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The shows are all good imo. They are in order of Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation ,Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise, ST Discovery.



I would say start with the original Trek Films even if you didn't see the original series. You can start those and they are pretty easy to follow once you begin. Star Trek 2 and 4 are probably the best from the original trek films but I would watch 3 too since it leads directly into 4. If you feel the vibe, maybe start with The Next Generation show since its on Netflix or Hulu I believe and then go nuts. Honestly, if you start enjoying it, you will probably love all of them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link