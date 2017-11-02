November 2nd, 2017, 04:54 pm just444 Jimmy Kimmel Tells His Daughter He Ate All Her Halloween Candy source 2 Tagged: channing tatum, jimmy kimmel, late night talk show Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5959 comments Add comment
But then some started throwing shit and hitting their parents and like damn dawg, didn't your parents teach you not to use your hands for hitting?
I'd be embarrassed as a parent if my kid starting hitting me, and sure as shit wouldn't send it to Jimmy Kimmel to air in public so that some stranger bitch with a bart simpson icon can judge my parenting.
1. thats what kids do
2. the kids are being filmed without their knowledge and posted online for people to mock them and call them bratty
Yes, I take stupid Kimmel bits way too seriously, some people have war in their country, etc...
ETA: I went back and watched this one,
since I haven't really watched one in a while and I thought maybe I wasn't remembering how the kids reacted correctly, and I do love the kids at the end.
Edited at 2017-11-02 04:55 pm (UTC)