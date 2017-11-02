Awwww, these poor kids. Reply

LOL Reply

I always feel for the kids when this happens. Reply

Wtf is wrong with those people? Seriously. That's such a dumbass idea. Reply

Yeah, I hate these videos. I mean, some of the kids take it in stride, but some really meltdown. My oldest kid would probably laugh at me and say, "I know you didn't mom." (He's 8.) I'm not sure what my 4 year old would do... though, I don't think it would be pretty. Reply

Parent

Kids need to be prepared for a life filled with disappointment. Never too early. Reply

Parent

But filmed and exploited for clicks? I don't think so. Reply

Parent

That’s true, but in the end of these videos the kids get back what they thought they lost. So if this is teaching them anything, it’s that everything works out in their favor or they can’t trust their parents. Reply

Parent

Jane is so cute. Reply

She is super cute but also looks a lot like Jimmy to me? Reply

Parent

mte Reply

Parent

I fucking hate this joke, but I'm well aware parents do shit to 'test' their kids all the time. She is so cute though. Reply

I hate this dumb shit Reply

We're still doing this? Reply

Do they respond positively? These always bum me out because some kids act like total shits, which is what kids do, but some of these kids are old enough to know better than to be violent. Fucking parents. Reply

I seem to remember one kid laughing and going "that's okay" Reply

Parent

there was one little angel in the backseat and all she wanted to talk about was how much she loved her new school folders. she didn't mind unknowingly sharing all her candy with her hungry mom Reply

Parent

Thread

Yes! I remember one was like "well that's okay mom! there's always next year!" which then I get mad at the parents for purposely riling up these poor gentle souls who just wants everyone to be happy and share their candy.



But then some started throwing shit and hitting their parents and like damn dawg, didn't your parents teach you not to use your hands for hitting?



I'd be embarrassed as a parent if my kid starting hitting me, and sure as shit wouldn't send it to Jimmy Kimmel to air in public so that some stranger bitch with a bart simpson icon can judge my parenting.

Reply

Parent

Thread

yeah, it bothers me when people get mad at the kids who throw tantrums because



1. thats what kids do

2. the kids are being filmed without their knowledge and posted online for people to mock them and call them bratty Reply

Parent

I wouldn't do this to my kids, but now I am curious how they would react. Reply

What's funny with a lot of these is you can totally see the attitude of the parents in the kid's reactions. I remember one kid put his hands on his hips and was like "you're gonna get a tummy ache, you know". And another kid was like "Mom. Why would you do that. You didn't even ask me first" in such a parental way. Reply

LOL yes! Reply

Parent

Jane's concern over her father saying he ate her bubbles is precious. Reply

I hate kids but these things are always funny Reply

I really don't like these videos because it seems to bring out some really obnoxious responses from people who want to appear hardcore when it comes to kids. 'All these kids are brats, I'd spank/beat/blah blah blah the crap out of my kids if they behaved that way. Failure parents!' I mean, some of the (staged?) responses DO suggest kids who need to be taught positively how to regulate and navigate their emotions, but a good chunk of them...seem developmentally appropriate to me? From a child's perspective they've been wronged, of course they're going to be upset and angry.



Yes, I take stupid Kimmel bits way too seriously, some people have war in their country, etc...



ETA: I went back and watched this one,





since I haven't really watched one in a while and I thought maybe I wasn't remembering how the kids reacted correctly, and I do love the kids at the end.



Edited at 2017-11-02 04:55 pm (UTC)

