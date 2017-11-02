tv: tiffany

ONTD's favorite couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez catch a hockey game



Looking happy and healthy after their run in with an MS-13 member, yesterday night the two love birds went to see a hockey game where Selena left wearing his jersey. After the game the two headed back to Selena's house.




Do you think there will be wedding bells in the future for Justin and Selena ONTD?

