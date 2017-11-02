ONTD's favorite couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez catch a hockey game
Selena Gomez attended Justin Bieber's hockey game and left wearing his jersey. pic.twitter.com/tu3zsQJitm— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 2, 2017
yesterday night the two love birds went to see a hockey game where Selena left wearing his jersey. After the game the two headed back to Selena's house.
📸 | Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arriving back at Selena's house. pic.twitter.com/NssuFz9WAy— Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) November 2, 2017
Do you think there will be wedding bells in the future for Justin and Selena ONTD?
Can you believe it's been almost 7 years since the very first Jelena pics came out. I remember the freak outs!
1. [+201, -7] They live life so easily. Get into a relationship, get with someone else when it gets boring, get back together when that gets boring, sigh.
2. [+165, -2] Their 9th time back together~ hilarious ㅋ
3. [+140, -3] Well if they really are meant to be together, I hope they stop hurting each other
4. [+13, -0] She looks so normal, why does she keep getting back with him;;; did she grow up abused or something;;;
5. [+9, -0] They're like magnets... stick together, fall off, stick back together, fall off ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ
6. [+6, -2] They do seem to fit each other the best out of all the other people they've dated
7. [+5, -2] Well they seem like soulmates so stop hurting other people and just get married
8. [+5, -2] She looks happiest with him though
9. [+2, -1] When I see articles like this, I feel bad for Korean idols. Foreign idols get to date so freely while Korean idols have to suffer with their past being dug up and smoking cigarettes being considered "shocking"... If an idol were to ever have a picture more than just a kiss leaked, their career would be ruined for the rest of their life. I feel bad for them.
source
Did not expect to see a NB section here.