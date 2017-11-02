ONTD's favorite couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez catch a hockey game

MTE Brenda! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Selena should listen to "Love Yourself"! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sure as hell don't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nothing else to say Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this has to be for pr right? like there’s no way it’s not lol Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder if she just can’t get over him or if she’s using him to feel better about the breakup (not to say he isn’t using her for some much needed good press too) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean I’m sure they’re actually fucking but there’s no way they aren’t using this for pr. What I don’t get it is how selena thinks this looks good for her when she broke up with her boyfriend like 3 days ago Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

why do people keep saying she’s using justin? isn’t she more famous then justin’s Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

PR + Pastor Carl has a book to sell. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think being seen together is slight PR but I don't really know anymore. It's not like either of their fans really enjoy them being together. A lot of them get annoyed and pissed off when they get back together so I'm not sure what it's benefiting on that front. Wouldn't you want to pair them with people so you can build a brand on them being an it couple? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think the fact that they have been constantly photographed over the last few days is definitely a PR move to draw attention to themselves, IDK about the relationship though Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I would want my kidney back. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao i would have been like, "you can have my kidney on ONE condition..." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO I can image her friend being like "I didn't give you my kidney for this shit, Selena!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are Bieber's kidneys shutting down, too or...? Cause he looks rough these days. Reply

Thread

Link

a devils jersey? hes from canada and he aint even a real hockey fan Reply

Thread

Link

did he not grow up worshiping the leafs? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This idiot owns jerseys from like 214363 teams. He's sort of like that girlfriend that pretends to like whatever sports team her boyfriend loves in an attempt to seem like Cool Girl yet she cycles through "loves of her life" every two weeks so she ends up with a collection of like 32 different jerseys that she tries to hide in the back of the closet so the new flavor doesn't find them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I support all sports I'll put ANY jersey from ANY pro team if I'm whack for wearing jerseys they give me out of love then I'm Whack — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 5, 2017



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idg ppl like this; supporting ur team/rivalries are part of why being a sports fan is so fun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL this is funny i've actually never been exposed to this mentality before Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my first thought was "this fake hoe [biebz] should be a leafs fan" lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She needs to listen to this song repeatedly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

at this point, they deserve each other Reply

Thread

Link

I can’t believe Jelena is back in full force. Can’t tell if 2017 is wild or highly predictable Reply

Thread

Link

Same. They're just full on back???? Daily pics.



Can you believe it's been almost 7 years since the very first Jelena pics came out. I remember the freak outs! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can’t believe it’s been 6 years since those iconic Mexico beach pics in the purple bathing suit. Omg or the ones in the blue bathing suit at the vacation house. And the 2011 vmas. SO MUCH HAS HAPPENED SINCE Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

There's a ton more pics of them this time around then their last reunion which were basically just blurry pics at a hotel pool area. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She always was fame hungry, but never has this attention whore. Reply

Thread

Link

Literally look one post up for some vintage attention seeing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that ms13 encounter is still so wild to me I wonder if they'll ever address it Reply

Thread

Link

I'm just going to wish them luck...it's sad to think that Selena was blessed with a new kidney and is possibly back on her bullshit. I wish them the best. Reply

Thread

Link





1. [+201, -7] They live life so easily. Get into a relationship, get with someone else when it gets boring, get back together when that gets boring, sigh.



2. [+165, -2] Their 9th time back together~ hilarious ㅋ



3. [+140, -3] Well if they really are meant to be together, I hope they stop hurting each other



4. [+13, -0] She looks so normal, why does she keep getting back with him;;; did she grow up abused or something;;;



5. [+9, -0] They're like magnets... stick together, fall off, stick back together, fall off ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ



6. [+6, -2] They do seem to fit each other the best out of all the other people they've dated



7. [+5, -2] Well they seem like soulmates so stop hurting other people and just get married



8. [+5, -2] She looks happiest with him though



9. [+2, -1] When I see articles like this, I feel bad for Korean idols. Foreign idols get to date so freely while Korean idols have to suffer with their past being dug up and smoking cigarettes being considered "shocking"... If an idol were to ever have a picture more than just a kiss leaked, their career would be ruined for the rest of their life. I feel bad for them.



source So NetizenBuzz posted the Korean netizens reaction to them getting back together.1. [+201, -7] They live life so easily. Get into a relationship, get with someone else when it gets boring, get back together when that gets boring, sigh.2. [+165, -2] Their 9th time back together~ hilarious ㅋ3. [+140, -3] Well if they really are meant to be together, I hope they stop hurting each other4. [+13, -0] She looks so normal, why does she keep getting back with him;;; did she grow up abused or something;;;5. [+9, -0] They're like magnets... stick together, fall off, stick back together, fall off ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ6. [+6, -2] They do seem to fit each other the best out of all the other people they've dated7. [+5, -2] Well they seem like soulmates so stop hurting other people and just get married8. [+5, -2] She looks happiest with him though9. [+2, -1] When I see articles like this, I feel bad for Korean idols. Foreign idols get to date so freely while Korean idols have to suffer with their past being dug up and smoking cigarettes being considered "shocking"... If an idol were to ever have a picture more than just a kiss leaked, their career would be ruined for the rest of their life. I feel bad for them. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO.



Did not expect to see a NB section here.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For some reason, NB posts Korean reactions to Mariah Carey and JLO too. I'm like catching up on it now. NEVER KNEW they did reactions to Hollywood. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ikr lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just really can't wait for all their shit to come tumbling down (and people forget about ha) Reply

Thread

Link