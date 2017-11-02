the new modern revolutionary. Pepsi should hire him. Reply

lol I almost included a haylor/hendall joke, but decided post is enough of a joke lbr.

lol perfect gif

Every day Annalise

lmao mte

One of my favorite gifs

best gif ever

All me right now

does anyone else think it's kind of dumb that everyone was fine with him never saying a thing about this issue for literally his entire career but the moment he doesn't pick up a flag onstage, THAT'S when he was "cancelled"...shouldn't he have been cancelled long before that if compliant silence is the issue jw...

I mean, not "everyone" was fine with it obviously but still..the phenomenon of assuming celebs are on the right side of an issue just bc they haven't said anything about it yet is setting oneself up for disappointment lol

he never speaks up on anything which is a problem already but the reason people are mad over this is because he grabs a pride flag every night at his shows and waves it around and when he was presented with the opportunity to do it with the blm flag he didn't. it's worse to see the opportunity literally be handed to him and him ignore it

Yep. One was still on the stage on the ground, I think.

this...it's especially shitty when his opening band saw the signs and held one up right before he went on.

I think they were mad that he was picking and choosing.

I think people are annoyed because somewhat like Taylor, he wants to project some image of being socially aware (like she was about feminism) or wanting to be like someone who pushes for social justice and what not but he won't speak up on anything or get very specific. He just waves the gay pride flag fans give him and then doesn't say much about any other issues or even talk about gay rights despite saying his song Sign of the Times is about issues going on in the world and that we should all preach love and kindness and accept everyone.



He won't get specific is the thing that makes people annoyed because he doesn't want backlash from anyone.

i mean, i get why people were angry that the ignored the flag. at the same time, the dude is english & i highly doubt he's well versed in american politics & social movements, so at the same time idk. i interpreted it more as someone who ignored the flag out of ignorance re: its importance rather than purposefully ignoring it, if that makes sense. then again, i don't follow him so idk, maybe he's a bone fine political activist & this really had no explanation/excuse.

For anyone who has followed this tour and his fan interactions, it is in fact a big deal.

To a casual observer, no, it might not be.

I find it really suspect when fans try to downplay this by acting like Harry is some ignorant Brit who didn't know any better.

He messed up, fans need to own it.

Reply

White men are almost always given the benefit of being treated as "allies" until they expose themselves to be otherwise.



Which is funny because in my experience they are 1) typically not really allies(they're literally the most significant beneficiaries of the very systems of oppression we're trying to deconstruct) and 2) it is actually in the best interests of minorities and the disenfranchised to approach any interactions with them cautiously and skeptically until they prove themselves to be allies....in some irl situations it can actually save your life.

omg lol

so... what happened exactly?

apparently fans at his show threw a BLM flag at the stage so he could grab it and wave it like he does with the pride flag at every show, but he didn't.

At his london show a few nights ago people in the crowd held up black lives matter signs during sign of the times and he didn't acknowledge them and someone threw a blm flag on stage (because he always waves around the pride/country flags people throw on stage) and it was right in front of him and he didn't pick it up but still grabbed a pride flag. a lot of fans are pissed at him bc he's being selective in who he shows support for even though he always says he wants his shows to be a safe space for his fans and he has waved a pride flag at every single show so far. people went off on him on twitter etc and we know he reads everything because of stuff that's happened in the past but he still didn't say anything about it. he went on twitter today to post a pic of his show last night and people started going off on him which he obviously saw and that's when he posted this picture

Tbf he waves a pride flag because that's personal to him not because he's an activist, I don't think he was fronting when he talked about not labeling himself.

And ppl say Harries are up his ass about everything

Also i threw my blm flag beforehand and it missed but someone in front kept it for me and tried giving it to him and they threw it at him when he was on our side and ...from what i could "see" he just walked past it. also when it was really quiet all u could + — yasmin (@sirsza) 29 October 2017



here are the tweets by the person organising the thing (it's a long ass thread, but sums it up pretty well):

expected expected

this was just terrible backtracking. way too fast, very little effort. 2/10, get new pr people.

I can't...

Your Anderson Cooper icon is my face right now.

lmao

That was pretty much guaranteed as soon as the criticism caught traction on twitter, he cares way too much what people say about him to ignore it. Still not sure why people want all of the 1D boys opinions on these issues, they've clearly proven they are uneducated as fuck and it never ends well.

I think it's because Harry's created a safe space for LGBT fans at his show (yeah, it's 'just' waving a flag, but ppl feel good when they see it and no it's not just Larries) and that's opened it up for ppl wanting him to show up for black fans too, so he really opened the door for ppl to try to push him to be more openly inclusive.

It isn't wrong for their own fans to call em' out. And not expecting uneducatedfolks to be vocal doesn't mean we can't call them out when they actively try to avoid it.

Of course it's valid to call them out. I just feel a lot of their fans put these boys on pedestals and act like they are standing up for something and interpret everything they do to support these claims because it makes them feel good for supporting them... instead of actually supporting artists that already do all of that and more.



Fans were acting like Harry was some kind of champion for LGBT right just because he waved a few flags and Niall got the reputation for being ~political even though he just liked Obama. Liam tweeted his support for trans soldiers banned from serving and people were acting like that meant he would start to use his voice for political causes even though he admitted that he has never actually voted before. They were literally freeze-framing Louis latest lyrics video to investigate if the news paper clippings used in it would reveal some kind of political cause.

nnnnn he's so fucking transparent

Great signs, beautiful signs...

Lol

more like great suits, beautiful suits...but they're really ugly af

Great hair plugs, beautiful hair plugs.

I wouldn't say it's backpedaling, but he sure took his sweet time. Whatever.

Nice backpedaling

Reply

tbh i didnt think he would do anything so this is a surprise?? i went to 2 of his shows when he was in the us and his whole spiel about "be whoever you want to be in this room" and all of the other stuff just felt so rehearsed and not genuine tbh. he's got the personality of wallpaper.

2 of his shows?



"he's got the personality of wallpaper" and yet you went onof his shows?

