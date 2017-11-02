Harry Styles backpedals and posts BLM signs
After being criticised on not giving attention to the BLM signs at his concert, Harry recently posted the above photo on his instagram with the caption "love".
source: 1
has your fave ever backpedaled so fast ONTD ?
He won't get specific is the thing that makes people annoyed because he doesn't want backlash from anyone.
To a casual observer, no, it might not be.
I find it really suspect when fans try to downplay this by acting like Harry is some ignorant Brit who didn't know any better.
He messed up, fans need to own it.
Which is funny because in my experience they are 1) typically not really allies(they're literally the most significant beneficiaries of the very systems of oppression we're trying to deconstruct) and 2) it is actually in the best interests of minorities and the disenfranchised to approach any interactions with them cautiously and skeptically until they prove themselves to be allies....in some irl situations it can actually save your life.
expected
Fans were acting like Harry was some kind of champion for LGBT right just because he waved a few flags and Niall got the reputation for being ~political even though he just liked Obama. Liam tweeted his support for trans soldiers banned from serving and people were acting like that meant he would start to use his voice for political causes even though he admitted that he has never actually voted before. They were literally freeze-framing Louis latest lyrics video to investigate if the news paper clippings used in it would reveal some kind of political cause.