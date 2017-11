ONTD original: 3 dark Bollywood scandals

1. Deadly Sanjay Dutt

2. Aditya Pancholi, evil creep

3. Sooraj Pancholi: with heroes like these...

Bollywood isn't all happy songs and dances, beautiful people and swoony love stories. Behind all that, lie sometimes dark and disturbing scandals, even crimes, sometimes committed by the most beloved artists. Discover some of the darkest Bollywood scandals under the cut.Major warning for domestic violence and suicide.Starting his career in the 80s,doing action, comedy and romance films and playing up a bad boy image.Well, let's say he was deadly in more ways than one. Dutt hasand often got intowith various people.But here's where things take a way darker turn.The terrorist attack had been allegedly orchestrated by a Muslim mafia organization, in retalion for the Muslim casualties of Hindu-Muslim clashes that same year. Sanjay is a Hindu, but he had ties to the underworld group responsible for the attacks.According to the Indian Express,One newspaper reported that the police got to know of Dutt's involvement, allegedly causing Dutt to panic and call friend Yusuf Nullwala to ask him to get rid of the weapons. Nullwala tried to destroy them. However,under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Prevention Act (TADA).Initially,, but then retracted his statement., a claim investigating officers have scoffed at.During the trial, Sanjay was in and out of jail, with the longest stretch in being 16 months.He took the case all the way to the Supreme Court, but the verdict was upheld, even if the sentence was minimal. There is a lot of criticism about the handling of the case, as, for example, evidence linking Dutt to key figures of the terrorist conspiracy was ommitted from the trial.In 2013, before surrendering, he asked the Supreme Court for a period of four weeks to complete his movies before returning to jail, which was granted by the judges onHe finally surrendered, and despite a series of paroles and furloughs, served almost 3 years (the sentence was longer, but he was released earlier for "good behavior"). In 2016 he was released, and today he is a free man.So how is his career today?This is Bollywood, and Bollywood protects their own. Many actors and filmmakers have defended him in public as a kind of bumbling, naive guy who was led astray by bad people. Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha famously commented on the accusation that Sanjay knew about the blasts beforehand:He still gets roles (like in the super hit P.K. thanks to buddy Aamir Khan) and has a whole slew of films coming out.A married man, actor Aditya Pancholi had many adulterous affairs and was brazen about them, taking his "girlfriends" to public events on his arm.Aditya has admitted to the affair, saying "We were as good as husband and wife". They were often pictured together.The relationship was an abusive one., and Kangana, not one for mincing words, publicly commented that he used to beat her and harass her. "It was a very difficult and very harsh time.I don’t have to go to details. I felt trapped. You feel people might help you. But there are no free lunches. But when you are going you fall for it.I took out my sandal and hit him head hard and he started to bleed too. I lodged an FIR against the man..”"I’m a year younger than his daughter. I was a minor. For me, this was all very new – the world that I had come into. I remember going to his wife and meeting her, and I’m likeZarina refused to help, and allegedly said:Zarina herself commented to the press about not helping Kangana when this story surfaced: "There is no question of this happening.. She also asked:Kangana's sister, Rangoli, confirmed all this publicly and called Aditya an "evil creep".Kangana also recounted an incident in which she jumped out of her window and tried to hide from Pancholi. "He had an extra key of my rented house and as soon as he inserted the key I jumped off the window. I knowingly took the house on the first floor.. I checked in into a hotel.. In the morning when I woke up, the doorbell rang and when I peeped through the key hole, he was standing out there.Recalling one more incident, she says "When I was shooting, he called me up and started abusing. After the shooting got over,Then, I called [director] Anurag Basu, at that time I was shooting for his movie Metro,Anurag's wife also brought few clothes for me."Eventually, Kangana and Aditya broke up after she filed a complaint against him for physically abusing her. The police stepped in and got him to stay away from her. In his defense,This is far from the only sordid scandal Aditya Pancholi is involved in. Another one of his "girlfriends" was actress Pooja Bedi.However, nothing came of the case., although now mostly in villainous roles (probably due to his black reputation, his scary wax-melting face and unconvincing hairplugs). It does help that he's friends with the powerful Salman Khan (birds of a feather...). Next year he will be seen in Race 3 alongside Salman and Amitabh Bachchan. No doubt it will be a super hit.What a great family the Pancholis are., was in a relationship with the actress Jiah Khan. She had made quite a splash in the movie Ghajini opposite Aamir Khan and was expected to become big in the industry., hanging from a ceiling fan. She was 25. In the room was a disturbing handwritten 6-page note, in which she talks about her relationship with Sooraj.She accuses him of cheating on her and forcing her to have an abortion.During the investigation on Jiah's death, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) uncovered gruesome details of her, which allegedly culminated inallegedly because he didn't want to risk his relationship becoming public if he took Jiah to a hospital. The night Jiah died, he had reportedly sent abusive texts to her.The CBI said "The willful conduct of the accused, narrated in the note of [...] Jiah Khan, and her intimate relationship,which she experienced allegedly led the deceased to commit suicide." The case against Sooraj is ongoing.Sooraj's family is suing her for defamation over these claims. Rabbiya has hired independent forensic experts from Ireland, the UK and India. All have found the official investigation wanting. The UK expert says the well-defined double ligature marks around Jiah’s neck could not be explained by “simple hanging by a dupatta, which is made of a soft, wide cotton fabric” and that the police have not given serious consideration to the possibility of murder.and was later recovered. Rabbiya says she has received anonymous death threats to stop pursuing the murder angle., a 2015 romantic action film produced by Salman's banner. He has recently been signed to another romantic action movie to be directed by Prabhudheva and enjoys a large following on Instagram.