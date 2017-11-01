ONTD original: 3 dark Bollywood scandals

I wonder if he did kill her and stage it to look like suicide, why would they include the note that talks about his abuse? Reply

Thread

Link

I think Jiah's mom's theory is that Jiah was actually going to leave India and go to London and that was a goodbye note, not a suicide note. her bags were packed, according to the mom. I think the note also was stashed away somewhere in the room because the mother didn't find it immediately



Edited at 2017-11-02 04:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh wow! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What the fuuuuuuuuck... I knew rich assholes were corrupt, but linked with terrorism? Amir Khan ain't shit with his holier than you attitude Reply

Thread

Link

you should make a bollywood scandal podcast omg. i'd listen. Reply

Thread

Link

Sameee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy shit Reply

Thread

Link

that last story is so disturbing. Reply

Thread

Link

Holy shit at all of these. The world isn't fair tbh Reply

Thread

Link

i'm always interested in these sorts of histories/explorations of non-Anglo entertainment industries. i wish we had more of them - both scandal-focused posts like this and other types as well (tho maybe we do and i just don't spend enough time here lol) Reply

Thread

Link

the only thing i remember on ontd was that edison chen scandal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That scandal was crazy! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bollywood is truly full of assholes. I can't really watch a lot of BW movies anymore, knowing how shitty they all are in real life. Plus most recent movies are pretty shit, so there's that too Reply

Thread

Link

I feel the same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember hearing about Jiah's death and that got me to look into all the bollywod scandals, some dark shit goes on there. Reply

Thread

Link

That last one. He is a legit murderer.

But like so is Salman Khan so I guess they can enjoy their horrific murder club membership together.

Reply

Thread

Link

Hmm this seems interesting, i'll save this post and come back when i'm less busy. Reply

Thread

Link

after seeing all this weinstein stuff im scared to think about how much worse sexual harrassment must be in bw :(( Reply

Thread

Link

I was saying the same thing to my mom yesterday :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sickening. it's amazing this shit we in society just constantly sweep under the rug, and let people sweep under the rug. Reply

Thread

Link

Sanjay Dutt's biopic is obviously a project to whitewash his crimes and propagate an image of a loving son and friend.



“It's not a film about guns, drugs and the underworld. It's a feel-good film about a father-son relationship with Paresh Rawal playing Sunil Dutt and Ranbir as Sanju... A buddy film with Sanju's many friends adding up to one from the US, played by Vicky Kaushal," Raju informed.



They couldn't find a better subject to make a "feel-good buddy movie" on, than a convicted terrorist accomplice? Hirani is Dutt's friend so not surprised but fuck Ranbir for participating in this BS too. Reply

Thread

Link

that's so disgusting. they also said they weren't going to address Sanjay's affairs (like with Madhuri Dixit), it is truly a movie just made to get everyone to love him.



one of Sanjay's conditions for the movie was that Raju make Munnabhai 3 (a movie about a loveable gangster) with him right after... to get those sympathy box office coins



Edited at 2017-11-02 04:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They aren't going to address his wife(s) either, Sonam is supposedly playing an ~amalgamation of his girlfriends and Anushka some sort of journalist. And Manisha is doing his mom's role, they'll probably have the cancer track to get more sympathy. They are portray him as a tragic hero caught in unfortunate circumstances, and the worst thing is, people might eat it up too- Hirani is good at such stuff.



Had no idea about his Munnabhai 3 condition, how transparent lol.. get everyone to love him first then make a comeback as a lovable do-gooder. Hoping his biopic tanks at the BO and this movie never takes off. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link