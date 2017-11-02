Zayn Malik on the Cover of Billboard

damn gigi sounds amazing in his life lmao. i hope he learns how to manage his anxiety - i can't believe he ditched the interviewer tho Reply

right? i'm glad they're good for each other (hopefully). though, this quote made it seem like the least-passionate relationship of all time lmao: "She likes to cook for me and stuff -- when I'm here late, she'll come down and bring me food. She's cool."

lolll true



I just don't think he's a very articulate person.

*and his cheating ways

well, hopefully he actually is getting help. not just thinking he can manage because he has been doing well.

that cover is not good tho, he looks in pain.



that cover is not good tho, he looks in pain. Reply

uhm he does not come out well in this profile imo. its weird.

He seems allergic to smiling in photos in these profiles does he think he'll lose his masculinity if he doesn't pull that constipated face.

at least he's not smoking for once.

she’ll come down and bring me food. She’s cool.



What a hetero thing to say Reply

He used to say the same thing about Perrie lol

lmao Reply

Conquering anxiety? So he's gone like a whole month now without canceling something?

nah, he just didn't have anything scheduled 😁

they did him wrong with that cover, lmao.

"Most recently, Malik has been ­collaborating with a musician that his management declines to name, saying only that he's "unknown," from Brazil and that Malik met him through friends"

who the fuck is this person? where are my fellow brazilians? why dont we know this?



who the fuck is this person? where are my fellow brazilians? why dont we know this?



Reply

Que brasileiro tem a vibe do Zayn?

Não consigo pensar em ngm. Reply

não consigo pensar não sou cool ahahah mas miga vc leu o perfil? achei que Zayn parece um saco. nossa, que pessoa chata e try hard.

Parent

Thread

Olha... me veio MC Guimê ou algo do tipo na cabeça...

When the Billboard interviewer asked to hear some of his music in the studio, Zayn said yes and then went to talk to the studio manager. He then never came back.



I understand not being able to perform but Zayn just seems really inconsiderate of other people and their time. Reply

yeah true. seems to be a lot of stories like this about him. rude.

Oh please the interviewer said he was polite and friendly, calm down

I didn't say he wasn't polite and friendly when they were speaking but it's pretty rude to say you'll be right back and then to just leave.

lol, so it ain't rude to just up n leave somewhere there? okay.

IA. Even if he can't control cancelling performances he does realize that him not bothering to show up or finish things harms other people? But flaking has been a constant of his solo career maybe he's just trying to be consistently unreliable.

I lol'd at the end, tbh.



But yeah, hopefully he's actually managing his anxiety the right way, not just thinking he's ok because he's not doing the stuff that makes him anxious. Reply

Their relationship sounds lame. He lives with her Mom and she cooks for him?

I know its crazy, that's literally ALL they do. He only goes to the studio, then goes home to live with her mom and only sees her when she brings him food sometimes at the studio. No way there is a lot being left out.

Fucking wild!



Fucking wild! Reply

Sis how is that crazy? He lives in NYC/LA/Gigi's family farm lol They spend a lot of time together.

Says he doesn't talk to any of the 1D boys anymore, they've grown up and moved on.



I feel like another member said they spoke to Zayn in the last couple months tho.....oprahwhatisthetruth.gif Reply

Niall?

“I haven’t spoken to Zayn in a while. I spoke to him at Christmas then I spoke to him again a couple of months ago.



“Zayn’s Zayn , not a lot of people would be able to say that they get in touch with him. He’s the hardest man to get in touch with. He is always changing his number.” Reply

"He is always changing his number."

Jesus

Jesus Reply

Louis has said that he reached out to Zayn after his mum died and they cleared the air and are good now, but I don't think that contradicts what Zayn is saying. Like one phone call or meeting doesn't really mean they've stayed in contact or are close again.

living on a farm (presumably with Yolanda Hadid, Gigi's mom)

love it love it







love it love it Reply

2nd ...errrr... 6th ?....its in the low teens....If I was Gigi I wouldn't trust my man on a farm with that vulture.



That anxiety D ain't safe!



Yolanda is an exploitative stunt queen 1st and a mother...errrr...?....its in the low teens....If I was Gigi I wouldn't trust my man on a farm with that vulture.That anxiety D ain't safe! Reply

I wonder if he'll make an appearance on the show

Given my Real Housewives knowledge, I find it weird he's living with Yolanda on a farm. I do hope there are lemons aplenty.

What's the lemons thing? it sounds familiar. I remember Shannon having to have 9 lemons in a bowl (different franchise I know) but did Yolanda also have a love of lemons?

Yeah she was all about lemons for some reason. I know she was adapting a holistic approach when she was sick. She "believes in the power of lemons." I think they do have many uses but I believe she thinks lemons are miracle workers.

I'm not a fan of his (lack of) hair here, it must have taken a lot work to make him look unattractive, but somehow they managed.



The way he describes his relationship with Gigi sounds weird tbh, like she's cool because she manages his schedule and brings him food? But they look cute in the videos and photos they share.



I hope he has actually tackled his anxiety and isn't just "handling it" by avoiding stressful events and self-medicating, because he is actually talented, but leaving that interviewer was rude no matter what. Reply

This sounds a lot like me and my so (who also has GAD), it's easy to slide into that sort of caretaker dynamic if one person a good deal more extraverted/organized/active than the other but obviously it's not beneficial to the relationship in the long run and difficult to change. hope i'm just projecting :)





Edited at 2017-11-02 05:34 pm (UTC) Reply

wtf billboard

this is the worst photoshop of all time.

who cares, his outfits are to die for.

there's something weird going on with this pic, like they photoshopped him in which i assume isn't the case

I'd love to know what the concept behind this was supposed to be...

lol, is his elbow even touching the table

yeah this one is terrible, idk but his head looks weird. awful photoshop

omfg tf is this

That outfit is fucking SICK. I need it!

lol i like it

This is a meme waiting to happen if it isn't already.

This is killing me rn

