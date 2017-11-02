thank you &lt;lj user=&quot;faithraa&quot;&gt;! ew zayn

Zayn Malik on the Cover of Billboard


- What's Zayn been up to? He's working on album #2, living on a farm (presumably with Yolanda Hadid, Gigi's mom), and prepping for album #2.
- He details his work in the studio with producers like Timbaland and how his last album had a more "night time" feel.
- Says he doesn't talk to any of the 1D boys anymore, they've grown up and moved on.
- Is trying to find a way to tour his album without compromising his vibe and feels more confident, has been able to manage his anxiety better.
- Talks about how his dad likes his more reflective songs, but mom loves the club bangers.
- Says Gigi will bring him food at the studio, “She likes to cook for me and stuff -- when I’m here late, she’ll come down and bring me food. She’s cool.”
- When the Billboard interviewer asked to hear some of his music in the studio, Zayn said yes and then went to talk to the studio manager. He then never came back.

