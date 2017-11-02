Zayn Malik on the Cover of Billboard
.@ZaynMalik opens up about conquering touring anxiety, album No. 2 & why he's been living on a farm #ZaynOnBillboard https://t.co/G0ysYhnPzE pic.twitter.com/Ffgku4wv1F— billboard (@billboard) November 2, 2017
- What's Zayn been up to? He's working on album #2, living on a farm (presumably with Yolanda Hadid, Gigi's mom), and prepping for album #2.
- He details his work in the studio with producers like Timbaland and how his last album had a more "night time" feel.
- Says he doesn't talk to any of the 1D boys anymore, they've grown up and moved on.
- Is trying to find a way to tour his album without compromising his vibe and feels more confident, has been able to manage his anxiety better.
- Talks about how his dad likes his more reflective songs, but mom loves the club bangers.
- Says Gigi will bring him food at the studio, “She likes to cook for me and stuff -- when I’m here late, she’ll come down and bring me food. She’s cool.”
- When the Billboard interviewer asked to hear some of his music in the studio, Zayn said yes and then went to talk to the studio manager. He then never came back.
Source: 1
I just don't think he's a very articulate person.
that cover is not good tho, he looks in pain.
What a hetero thing to say
who the fuck is this person? where are my fellow brazilians? why dont we know this?
Não consigo pensar em ngm.
I understand not being able to perform but Zayn just seems really inconsiderate of other people and their time.
But yeah, hopefully he's actually managing his anxiety the right way, not just thinking he's ok because he's not doing the stuff that makes him anxious.
Fucking wild!
I feel like another member said they spoke to Zayn in the last couple months tho.....oprahwhatisthetruth.gif
“I haven’t spoken to Zayn in a while. I spoke to him at Christmas then I spoke to him again a couple of months ago.
“Zayn’s Zayn , not a lot of people would be able to say that they get in touch with him. He’s the hardest man to get in touch with. He is always changing his number.”
Jesus
love it
2nd...errrr... 6th?....its in the low teens....If I was Gigi I wouldn't trust my man on a farm with that vulture.
That anxiety D ain't safe!
The way he describes his relationship with Gigi sounds weird tbh, like she's cool because she manages his schedule and brings him food? But they look cute in the videos and photos they share.
I hope he has actually tackled his anxiety and isn't just "handling it" by avoiding stressful events and self-medicating, because he is actually talented, but leaving that interviewer was rude no matter what.
Edited at 2017-11-02 05:34 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-02 03:10 pm (UTC)
lmao that sounds like zayn alright. i'm not feeling the cover pic, he's looked better