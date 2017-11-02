The Great Canadian Baking Show - First Episode Ever!

i hate dan levy. i will never watch this. Reply

I only know Dan Levy from Schitt's Creek, which I just got into and absolutely love. Why do you hate him?

meh, in addition to being a huge dick to a friend of mine back in his closeted MTV days (he actually pulled a 'do you know who i am'), i just generally dislike nepotism when the result is such smug, bland, forgettable nonsense. also, you can't replicate the charm of mel + sue just by slapping CANADA on the franchise name (i guess that's not really his fault, tho)



also, WHY?!??????? do we need a canadian version of this? the identity crisis in this country is SO real.

CBC needs to spend some money coming up with original, scripted programming. stop jumping on international bandwagons and embarrassing us**





**carly rae coming out of canadian idol is a notable exception.

he was super insufferable on the hills aftershow but schitt's creek has really turned him around for me

I'm sad to read these comments about Dan, but my love also stems from Schitt's Creek.

Schitt's Creek is really funny, super charming, and actually very sweet.

Canada has such struggle identity. Only one actual Canadian hosting the show, no Canadian judges...bless.

Rochelle was born in Canada and lived here until she was 10.

So emigrants count? Sad.

I had no idea this was a thing. It's weird to see Dan Levy in so many things bc I still think of him on MTV doing aftershows and stuff.

Dan Levy is such a ray of sunshine. I love SC, but most importantly, I loved his articles on Flare - I really related to them and respected him for sharing his feelings like that!

I'll check this out, just for him :)



I'll check this out, just for him :) Reply

Oh good another one

I tore through all 8 seasons(finishing it today) of the british bake off in less than a month so I am ready for more Reply

How did you like the last season of GBBO? I feel this past season was so disappointing

You mean with the new guys?

I found it all right, like I said I tore through the whole series in less than a month so I don't have the big attachment to the old hosts as much as older fans but I do miss them a little Reply

eh....not with those hosts lol.

I need another season of Schitt's Creek immediately. On the other hand, last season ended so nicely that another one might just fuck everything up. I really enjoyed things going well for them.

I'm so torn about him - I found him OBNOXIOUS when he was on How Did This Get Made? and then I watched Schitt's Creek and now I kinda love him. I don't know.

I'm not very familiar with him, but it sounds like he's one of those comedians who shines best as a performer rather than with his real personality.

Excuse you op, where's the pictures of the bakes, dough?



Edited at 2017-11-02 03:54 pm (UTC) Reply

I couldn't find any and didn't want to screencap for 30 bakes lol

I felt the first round was a bit lacklustre but I think my expections are so high because of the GBBO. I will watch them all though!

Any links?

http://watch.cbc.ca/the-great-canadian-baking-show/season-1/b8857c81-656e-4ac6-9de0-f4e676a77eb4 If you're Canadian you can watch on the CBC Website. They post all their shows:

How do I watch this?? I literally watch every country's version to get my fix. Australia S2 was great.

I only know Levy as David from Schitt's Creek, and I just picture him going to all the contestants like "Ew, what is this? EW!"



Also, I've really been enjoying Noel and the other newbies on GBBO. COME AT ME. Reply

It was so cute! I couldn't believe how big the "tent" was though, damn. And I liked seeing Nanaimo bars and butter tarts in the opening credits lmao.

