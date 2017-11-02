Taylor Swift "Call It What You Want" Comes Out Tonight+ #TGIT Promo
Call It What You Want. Midnight Eastern. pic.twitter.com/nTmlQUzmFN— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 2, 2017
- Taylor Swift has announced her final promo single "Call It What You Want" will be released tonight at midnight eastern time; The track is No. 14 on the album, and comes out to 3 minutes and 23 seconds
- Since this song was not on the alleged leaked tracklist, it also means her Secret Session fans have not broken her circle of trust (NDA's!)
- Her stans are noticing contrast between this songs lyrics and the lyrics from "Love Story"
- The official tracklist may come out tomorrow, or Swift may just wait until sometime next week
- reputation will be released in one week on November 10
- Swift has also announced she will be performing another new song live during next week's episode of Scandal-- the night before reputation comes out.
Promo:
have you liked any of the songs from this era, ONTD?
sounds like a slow love song
I remember during the red era when she wrote a song with him lol
pepper anntiffany wishes she could turn a nota ephron script into a platinum selling album
same title with Foster The People.
male singers get away with being such shitty singers lmao
Big Little Lies teas in the clip
I can’t believe she’s putting out 5 songs before the album comes out. 1989 only had 3