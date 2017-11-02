Taylor Swift "Call It What You Want" Comes Out Tonight+ #TGIT Promo

Let’s see how she’s going to let us down this time Reply

Thread

Link

Can't wait for the amazing lyrics! Reply

Thread

Link

can she release the damn tracklist.. also this makes me hopeful that ed/future song is fake news



sounds like a slow love song Reply

Thread

Link

Didn't she reference Ed and Future in the music video she just released? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did she??? what the hell how is that gonna sound. i hope it's just ed writing and her and future singing then Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She did in the music video for RFI Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this song wasn’t on the leaked track list that came out that had the ed and future song so hopefully Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That collab is real. She’s doing something with FKA Twigs and Likke Li, too. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have a feeling this song will be much better than the others. But also I think she's miscalculating how much anyone cares about her boring boyfriend.



Edited at 2017-11-02 02:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

same and same lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Won't be as good as Foster the People Reply

Thread

Link

I thought the same thing lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I def thought the same thing lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, foster the people is fucking amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought of that song too



I remember during the red era when she wrote a song with him lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



the danielle steele of pop music Reply

Thread

Link





the 80's teen sensation tiffany revised but with piss poor focus Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pepper ann tiffany wishes she could turn a nota ephron script into a platinum selling album

tiffany wishes she could turn a nota ephron script into a platinum selling album Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought the last line read, "yee"



Reply

Thread

Link

lmao what is this why do I find it so funny XDDD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same title with Foster The People. Reply

Thread

Link

Only "Call It What You Want" worth anyone's time:



Reply

Thread

Link

lol thank you still a jam all these years later i've been to a few foster shows and um tay wishes she had his vocal range lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what vocal range?



male singers get away with being such shitty singers lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Comment twins! Haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Such a tune. It’s great live too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So many random awesome moments in the video. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe they do these dramatic teaser TRAILERS for goddamn music videos now.



Big Little Lies teas in the clip Reply

Thread

Link

those lyrics are love story 2.0



I can’t believe she’s putting out 5 songs before the album comes out. 1989 only had 3 Reply

Thread

Link

maybe she makes more money that way.... maybe it gets fair weather fans to buy her tracks one by one if they're hesitant to preorder the entire album. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think that's because 1989 only had 13 tracks. Red had 16 and she released 5 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What three tracks? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What were Red’s pre-releases? Alli can think of is I knew you were trouble & maybe we’re never getting back together Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Maybe she knows the other ones suck and is trying to get some more sales. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It gets her more streaming points. That's why artists release so many more instant grat tracks before albums now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is it really the last single? Don’t people still release singles after albums come out? Confused about it being “final promo single” Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was excited for a second but based on the other songs I'm gonna try not to have any expectations. Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe it's about Hiddles! Looks like those rocks in the ocean they were photographed on. /reach Reply

Thread

Link

That's not a reach, sis, I'm like 99% sure that's her house and the beach where that whole saga unfolded. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i thought the same thing!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I keep finding myself singing songs from reputation, but they’re just not enough to be obsessed over the way Red was Reply

Thread

Link

Uhmmm... is that ha damn house? Reply

Thread

Link

If the windows weren't overlooking the beach, I'd call it a rip-off shot from Fifty Shades of Grey. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it looks like it 😩...ideg having a house that big Reply

Parent

Thread



Link