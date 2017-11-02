November 2nd, 2017, 08:29 am disregardless Millie Bobby Brown Recaps ‘Stranger Things’ to the Tune of Bodak Yellow source Tagged: stranger things (netflix) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 219219 comments Add comment
Like not even Eleven and Monster!Will.... WTF
If Jopper are endgame, they might end up as step siblings <3
i like the green lighting, though. also, she really didn't look comfortable in those boots.
i loved the vast majority of this season sfm.
Cried a couple of times. The kid who plays Will made me feel so protective of him lol. Poor guy.
[Link to spoiler]Bob Newby, superhero 😭😭😭😭
He deserved better
As much as I love his aesthetic, get rid of Billy and keep Max. Thanks.
on 😭😭
i keep wondering what was the purpose of billy (and to a lesser extent, max - filling in the girl-in-the-group role i suppose?) because their backstory was kinda dumb and imo just an excuse to have more violence/shocking things. by the end it was just a cycle of abuse.
Right? It's his damn big, expressive eyes.
and that spoiler really got me. I thought he might have been with the FBI the whole time, so I was really surprised
I'm not done with the second season. I don't really like how all the kids are still split up. And the new older boy is getting on my nerves. Can he crash his stupid car and die...
I haven't watched Stranger Things yet
Seriously though I hope they're getting enough rest...can't be good them popping up appearance after appearance
Season 2 was a bit of a let down for me. I didn't expect to love it as much as season 1, but the lack of cohesion and direction (both for plot & characters) showed.