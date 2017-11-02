I'm gonna miss Eleven's androgynous look when it comes time for season 3 Reply

i loved her punk look sfm Reply

I hated it so much... I was so disappointed she lost her Ellen Ripley look halfway through the season. I wanted Mike's reaction to her cute curls. Reply

She reminded me of Dave Vanian. Reply

I loved it too idc Reply

I want her curls back. Reply

Same. She looked so much cooler with a shaved head. Reply

Her season 1 look with the shaved head was everything. I was already missing it like 2 episodes into the first season because I already knew that the actress wouldn't keep her head shaved. Reply

it always throws me off to hear her speak with her brit accent Reply

Am I the only one annoyed that Eleven and Will barely interact?





Like not even Eleven and Monster!Will.... WTF Reply

they haven't really been in the same place at the same time Reply

They've never interacted which sucks and I imagine they both are gonna have to team up eventually to take down the upside down. She should've reunited with the gang much sooner but they did it the way they did either because they just wanted to or because of Mike filming IT. Reply

lol no i kinda feel that too. to be fair he's always in mortal peril when she's around. hopefully they get one throwaway discussion s3 Reply

I was waiting for at least one scene so I was sad about that especially since Millie and Noah seem to be good friends irl. I hope they get to be friends next season. Reply

I am super annoyed that Eleven only met the boys on the last episode of the season. Even the boys didn't interact a lot with each other. Their friendships is the heart of the show and we didn't get to see it Reply

Same. I was really waiting for them to formally meet each other. At least they somewhat acknowledged their connection when Eleven asked to see Will. Reply

I wanted them to met as well, but at least they implied it'll happen in S03. Reply

I hope they will interact in season 3. I feel like they can help each other a lot.



If Jopper are endgame, they might end up as step siblings <3 Reply

I wish we had a scene of them all together in the club. Including Max. Reply

ikr? especially since I feel like they could relate to each other alot. Reply

I think about this more than an adult with professional and personal responsibilities should lol. Reply

ilh but this is a no from me



i like the green lighting, though. also, she really didn't look comfortable in those boots. Reply

will’s actor absolutely blew me away this season, what an insanely talented kid Reply

He seriously is. I love that he played basically the same character (nerdy outcast) in It, but played it completely differently than the character in Stranger Things. Reply

oh shit, i didn’t know he and finn were both in it!!! Reply

you've got the wrong kid Reply

Will. Not Mike. Will was not in It. Reply

Even though that's Finn, I just wanted to say I agree lol. When I saw IT, I was totally expecting to see "the kid from Stranger Things" in his role but I forgot Mike existed watching him as Richie and vice versa when I watched s2. Reply

Me too! He was so impressive. Reply

yeah. He was mostly absent from season one so I was really shocked how much skill he had this season Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] that monster seizure yes!! omgwas so shocking. i'm glad he got so much time and diversity to show off that acting range because it was amazing. Reply

he really is. i think he's the most talented one of the kids. not to say that the other kids aren't good, they are but noah's acting amazing. Reply

he legit killed it.

i loved the vast majority of this season sfm. Reply

YES omg, I always had a soft spot for him because he reminds me of the kid from Neverending Story but I was so impressed with his acting this season, I hope they keep giving him challenging scenes in the future Reply

ita, he's incredible. imo he's the most talented person in the whole cast. Reply

He was amazing. Reply

He was incredible! Reply

Seriously, he blew me away this season. Reply

Really? I thought he started strong but then was just doing the same Ack-Tor stuff repeatedly during the really intense possession scenes. Meh. Reply

He was honestly impressive. Reply

mte he needs an Emmy nom at least Reply

he had me tearing up quite a few times. i really hope he gets a happy ending Reply

bad gal millie



Edited at 2017-11-02 01:00 pm (UTC)

She works so insanely hard. I truly hope she gets enough downtime to avoid burnout. Reply

Cried a couple of times. The kid who plays Will made me feel so protective of him lol. Poor guy.



[ Link to spoiler ] Bob Newby, superhero 😭😭😭😭



He deserved better



As much as I love his aesthetic, get rid of Billy and keep Max. Thanks. I finally finished it yesterday.Cried a couple of times. The kid who plays Will made me feel so protective of him lol. Poor guy.As much as I love his aesthetic, get rid of Billy and keep Max. Thanks. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] i understand astin was just a guest star but im so sad, he was so down to fight and be there for those kids and will's mom who's name im drawing a blank

on 😭😭 oh man ill always be salty about that one. Reply

joyce fucking byers will not be disrespected and forgotten like that, sis Reply

i finished it yesterday too, and i was so sad about the spoiler thing.



i keep wondering what was the purpose of billy (and to a lesser extent, max - filling in the girl-in-the-group role i suppose?) because their backstory was kinda dumb and imo just an excuse to have more violence/shocking things. by the end it was just a cycle of abuse. Reply

The kid who plays Will made me feel so protective of him lol. Poor guy.



Right? It's his damn big, expressive eyes. Reply

Spoiler truly deserved better,it's so unfair, spoiler was such a good character ): Reply

same!!! i just want to hide him away so nothing else bad can happen to him lol



and that spoiler really got me. I thought he might have been with the FBI the whole time, so I was really surprised Reply

I'm still not over that spoiler I actually cried. He deserved so much better. What a pure soul. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] was so nice I immediately thought he was either evil or dead meat.



Edited at 2017-11-02 05:40 pm (UTC)

i enjoyed this season. even the chapter seven was fine to me. also i'm glad mike stepped up his game as will's best friend. Reply

I love her. This was cute. Reply

White people rapping? What will they think of next...

I'm not done with the second season. I don't really like how all the kids are still split up. And the new older boy is getting on my nerves. Can he crash his stupid car and die... Reply

She is cute but she is also a kid who is a bit exposed atm.



I haven't watched Stranger Things yet Reply

i need these kids to go away for a bit. Reply

ia Reply

Lmao. Even steve Harrington is getting on my nerves. And I loved him since season 1. This show sure knows how to beat a dead horse. (see barb) Reply

YES. Now fans are doing the whole "lol steve is a babysitter" thing and that's already tired. Reply

I think they are all getting a little overexposed Reply

the season just premiered last week, what do you expect??? Reply

Amen. And Millie especially. It feels like she's done more appearances in the past year than all the other kids combined. Reply

Yup...they're starting to grate on me!

Seriously though I hope they're getting enough rest...can't be good them popping up appearance after appearance Reply

There's probably about another week of media and then it will die down. They did a few weeks before the premiere and they're doing some more after but I bet by next week, the articles and appearances will be replaced by something else. Reply

Same, the fandom is awful Reply

lmao old man yells at cloud. they're not annoying me yet but i def feel like they're gonna get into that "obnoxious teenager" phase soon kinda like with maisie williams. Reply

i just finished s2 yesterday. overall, i loved it. ep 7 wasn’t anywhere near as bad as i expected it to be, after hearing so many people hated it. i still wish they would’ve fashioned that story into ep 6 though somehow. the full ep definitely killed some momentum. Reply

She's so cute and rather charismatic for someone so young.



Season 2 was a bit of a let down for me. I didn't expect to love it as much as season 1, but the lack of cohesion and direction (both for plot & characters) showed. Reply

Exactly. Too much fan service as well. I don't think they really have a game plan on how to end it. Reply

I liked a lot of parts from season 2, but overall I really missed the intimacy of the first season which I think will always make it my favorite. Reply

Yeah, this show doesn't need to be bigger. Especially because things looked bigger but had no pay out in the end Reply

i thought the kids were apart from each other way too often this season. not just eleven on her own little plot island either, but the boys seemed like they barely interacted with each other what with will in the hospital and dustin with steve and lucas with max. and mike like disappeared halfway through the season?? the strength of the show is all these kids hanging out together, not seperately Reply

