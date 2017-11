James aged well tbh Reply

Thread

Link

you know what, i kinda wanna see them fuck each other Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Actually, yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who's the top and who's the bottom? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Literally came in here to say this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was just thinking that too, I didn't care for him during Dawson's but he's been looking really good lately. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ikr 👀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

loved james ever since don’t trust the b (ripip gone 2 soon) Reply

Thread

Link

ugh, that show was EVERYTHING. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love that show. It ended WAAAAAAYYY too soon. Maybe there will be a revival. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Great show tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Him AND Taran Killam? WNO really struck gold with both of them Reply

Thread

Link

lolol

i'm team pacy

you probably liked la la land better than mooonlight

i'm gonna act like katie holmes and pretend you don't exist



let me sum up every interview with randall: randall what's it like working with constance wu



Reply

Thread

Link

i love them both Reply

Thread

Link

That was too cute. 😍 Reply

Thread

Link

dead @ "the offspring of ryan gosling and a pile of shit" Reply

Thread

Link

Let me go find these old Wildn Out clips lol Reply

Thread

Link

"I loved you in Trainwreck - not the movie, your life" slaaaayed me omg. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh this became a real show? 😶



Love Randall tho Reply

Thread

Link

this was a lot less cringey than i thought lol Reply

Thread

Link

Oh Meth, why? Get money, I guess. Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoo Randall <333 such a gem. Reply

Thread

Link