Idk how behind you are, but Angela is working with Mr. Robot (that only comes out at night now LOL) while leaving Elliot in the dark. The first episode Elliot asks her to let him know when Robot comes out because she's the only one that can tell. (keep in mind she also got him a job at Ecorp) Elliot then begins to avoid her (i think because he's sensing she's being a snake) so he goes to Darlene and asks her to do the same (their moments this episode were so cute/sad) so darlene stays awake at night and once she's sees robot she follows him to meet with Angela but doesn't follow them into whatever dark dungeon they're at lmao. So while Angela, Robot and Tyrell have their meeting, Mr robot begins fuzzing out and Elliot comes back. He sees Angela and Tyrell and gets this panicked look on his face and says "Angela what are you doing? What is he doing here? What am I doing here?" And angela is like oh shit he's back tell elliot "everything's gonna be okay" and grabs some type of needle, stabs him and knocks his ass out. Then she gets him fired at Ecorp because he's been trying to undo the work that Robot is doing. She basically has been taking advantage of Elliots mental state and has been injecting his ass shit to keep him knocked out and Mr robot "awake".

