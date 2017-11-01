Houston Astros are World Series Champions!

GOOD FOR THEM!! I say that as a Californian! Reply

Same, lol Reply

For Houston to lose 100 games and then to go on to win 100 games is amazing.



George Springer is bae. Reply

HE is really cute 😩 Reply

So cute. And is it weird that I love him more because he has no social media? Reply

woohoo

cubs fan here



no more baseball till march now :( Reply

Congrats to Houston!



Did you guys see the proposal? Reply

Yes !



I cried man I'm just so happy that everyone is happy Reply

I'm usually such a cynic but I def got misty Reply

that was sooo cute omg Reply

Congrats! I got to enjoy it last year, and it was the best feeling ever- live it up! Reply

Thank goodness. Now I don't have to deal with crying Astros fans at work tomorrow. Reply

Dodgers going to be contenders again next year - this team is young and healthy and fantastic. It was a closely fought series. Sad that my fave didn't get a second ring. The Phillies couldn't deliver on that either. :(



Fuck Yuri Gurriel, hope the Astros get rid of his ass. Reply

I agree with this entire comment. Dodgers will be back next season.



And hopefully Gurriel will be in a trashcan somewhere, where he rightfully belongs. Reply

THE STARS AT NIGHT ARE BIG AND BRIGHT Reply

yesss @ this gif ♥ Reply

That's YUGE fucking rock, shit. Reply

I hate huge rings lol. My hands are dainty so I would prefer something super simple. Reply

It's an UGLY big ass ring. Reply

Keith Hernandez somehow manages to be the worst person on that panel with ARod sitting right there Reply

I actually have not hated aRod as a commentator and I am stunned tbh Reply

He is surprisingly good. Very well informed and prepared. Reply

at least we don't have to suffer through Pete Rose anymore Reply

I cannot believe no one ran with his racist ass costume last night. Reply

I'm definitely in the minority but I've always liked A-Rod, even after him being caught cheating (on and off the field).



I've been a fan since he and Griffey were on the Seattle Mariners and I even was rooting for him in the WS in 2009.



Also he's one of the best baseball TV analyst right now. Reply

Congrats Houston! Reply

Congrats!



I remember celebrating in Wrigleyville until 4am last year when the Cubs won. Houston is gonna be going wild tonight. Reply

petty giants fan in the house 🙌🏽 Reply

lol same



my face was your icon tbh Reply

lmaoooo yes! let the pettiness flow through you Reply

Samesies Reply

hahaaha i love the sf giants tbh and the fans rn are so petty i love them even more xD Reply

