Houston Astros are World Series Champions!
FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FRANCHISE HISTORY, THE #ASTROS ARE #WORLDSERIES CHAMPIONS! #EARNEDHISTORY pic.twitter.com/lTo9MNqzVR— Houston Astros (@astros) November 2, 2017
-Houston Astros won 5-1 against LA Dodgers
-First time in franchise history !
SOURCE
ONTD Houstonians, where we celebrating? ONTD Dodgers fans, how y'all doing?
George Springer is bae.
cubs fan here
no more baseball till march now :(
Did you guys see the proposal?
I cried man I'm just so happy that everyone is happy
Fuck Yuri Gurriel, hope the Astros get rid of his ass.
And hopefully Gurriel will be in a trashcan somewhere, where he rightfully belongs.
I've been a fan since he and Griffey were on the Seattle Mariners and I even was rooting for him in the WS in 2009.
Also he's one of the best baseball TV analyst right now.
I remember celebrating in Wrigleyville until 4am last year when the Cubs won. Houston is gonna be going wild tonight.
my face was your icon tbh