Kevin Spacey to seek undisclosed "evaluation and treatment"

fuck off

This should be the only comment in this post. Its perfect.

El Fin.

All that needs to be said

mmhm

mte

mte im so sick of these predators doing this

I came in here just to comment this tbh

Damn buzzfeed's impact

yeah, out of all places...

lol mte

Honestly, buzzfeed has a super smart business model. Write/steal pop culture articles/entertaining fluff to get people in and trusting your site for entertainment news, then hire really good writers for long form pieces with clickbait-y titles.

What a dream job.

Yep. Put that way, it's similar to other entertainment industry models like music labels - most artists (i.e., the quality hires) aren't making $. But some easy cash-makers pop in and out to keep the money flowing at a steady pace.

buzzfeed has been so good tbh, it's sad they're still considered the place your annoying high school acquaintances take quizzes and share 1m30 minute recipes from

They recently fired a bunch of writers and are changing up the way they report the news.

Buzzfeed's actual journalism team is legit quality.

lol, mte. out off all places, buzzfeed is the one to expose him.

Damage is already done, you twat. Therapy and evalution wont fix the fuel you gave homophobes to be even more shitty

no ty. just send him straight to jail pls.

Like wtf is even rehab for sex offenders



the urn

Lmao

LOL

A-fucking-+ AMAZING ADS COMMENT.

Of course he is they always do after they're exposed.

I can't believe men in Hollywood are actually starting to get punished for sexual harassment. Is this an alternate universe?

it's only happening bc studios are worried about losing business/lawsuits. i don't buy for a second that the punishments are coming from a place of true disgust for these predators bc none of the stuff coming out is new information...

the only difference is it is getting media attention and people are going on record. it's ridiculous but maybe they'll think twice before working with someone like this to ensure a bare-minimum ethical business? at least that is what I hope.

ITA look at polanski, celebs are still working for him and hollywood hasnt blacklisted him. the only reason he isnt in the US is because he was found guilty for raping teens.

If so then let it be canon. But not before mango mussolini makes his exit too

It's sadly the bare minimum tho. The reason is because of the media circus around it. More victims are feeling like they have a voice now and can come forward. There are still a large number of people who choose to ignore and sweep things underneath the rug. The fact that all the cases were an open secret is telling.

imagining an alternate universe where earth is ruled by a matriarchy is my happy place

I think it's a matter of 'sacrificing' people who pissed off a lot of people on the way up AND who are not as profitable as they were to spare the real top of the apex offenders, those whose names are never mentioned. Every time someone mentions pedophilia another pawn gets sacrificed. I'd worry a lot about who is actually being protected.

🙄

Yeah. Whatever

Now that’s he’s busted.typical Reply

like weinstein's week of "rehab" i dont get this move

what they did is nothing like sex addiction or any other pr spin of their actions

you cant get treatment for being a rapist/general sex pest Reply

When I was on a jury trial determining whether or not someone was a predator who required 'treatment', the full dysfunction of the system was revealed. Shit's totally crazy out there... also CA is a scary state to live in if you have mental illness because they can pretty easily just lock you up forever. I know you're not looking for info, but there's a crazy story related to your assertion about getting 'treatment' for being a rapist. The state of CA literally does have state hospitals for sexually violent predators: http://www.dsh.ca.gov/Forensics/SOCP.aspx When I was on a jury trial determining whether or not someone was a predator who required 'treatment', the full dysfunction of the system was revealed. Shit's totally crazy out there... also CA is a scary state to live in if you have mental illness because they can pretty easily just lock you up forever.

fuck off, he knows what he did is wrong. that's why he had all these statements and PR blasts sitting around for years

counting the days til House of Cards fire him and they make the final season all about Robin Wright.

They suspended production and will probably cancel it though?

They will not cancel one of their most popular shows.

that would cost so much in re-writes and re-shoots, they'd sooner axe the last season tbh

I'd be here for that

Pretty sure this season is its last. And not because of him, they announced that this was its final season.

let me guess, he's going to be diagnosed with "sex addiction"

I don't think they have treatment for being a sexual predator, fuckhead

Treatmemt for what exactly?

being an entitled male

honey, that would be like me treating my naturally dark hair by dyeing it blonde

