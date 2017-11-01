Kevin Spacey to seek undisclosed "evaluation and treatment"
Kevin Spacey to seek "evaluation and treatment" in wake of sexual assault claim https://t.co/G7jN6A621g pic.twitter.com/C23HpdBEZl— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 2, 2017
- Per his rep: "Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time."
- Since the Buzzfeed article, House of Cards has shut down production & several more men have accused Spacey of sexual harassment
Yeah. Whatever
Now that’s he’s busted.typical
what they did is nothing like sex addiction or any other pr spin of their actions
you cant get treatment for being a rapist/general sex pest
When I was on a jury trial determining whether or not someone was a predator who required 'treatment', the full dysfunction of the system was revealed. Shit's totally crazy out there... also CA is a scary state to live in if you have mental illness because they can pretty easily just lock you up forever.
They suspended production and will probably cancel it though?
I don't think they have treatment for being a sexual predator, fuckhead