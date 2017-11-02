November 2nd, 2017, 05:38 am bunica1990 Star Wars: The Last Jedi (New Promo) sourcewig Tagged: adam driver, daisy ridley, film trailer / stills, john boyega, oscar isaac, star wars Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 131131 comments Add comment
episode VII was so good.
Neck beards can stay mad at the script being a parallel to ANH.
needs more porgs
Mte. That face deserves nothing
my hype level for this movie is at about 10% and i haven't been impressed with any of the sneak peeks we've seen so far...tbh, lucasfilm has been making so many flop choices lately that i'm not gonna bothering seeing this until spoilers come out. once it's confirmed that the couple things i wont tolerate won't happen, then i'll actually be excited, lol.
I'm ded.
DARKNESS RISES... AND LIGHT TO MEET IT.
Also, I HOPE KYLE RON GETS DEVOURED BY A FLOCK OF RAVENOUS PORGS. It would serve him fucking right for all the shit he's pulled smh.
Edited at 2017-11-02 03:58 am (UTC)
Same, lol, I'd just drive myself crazy.
But at the same time all the tricksy trailer stuff with these promos is exhausting. Like Rey and Kyle being in different scenes but edited to look like they're interacting at the end of the last big promo.
I don't care to be tricked, I just want to see what I'm getting.