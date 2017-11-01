21 (5) Anticipated November YA Books

I'm trying to get through a man called ove but I'm finding it so boring I might quit Reply

Thread

Link

I started reading Cinder today. I'm only two pages in tho. Reply

Thread

Link

I really liked the sci-fi elements in it, the description of the ships, the cities, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've heard good things about it on here so I'm looking forward to reading it :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love cinder and scarlett. cress was a bit of a trudge and i still haven't finished winter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love that series. i hope you enjoy it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate john green and that nerdfighter shit Reply

Thread

Link

He is truly the worst. I hate that he's the one getting all of the media attention and is like a spokesperson for YA.



Awful representative of a great genre, ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it sucks too because Angie Thomas is the rightful Queen of YA! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He should really have stuck to making history videos ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I started reading The Halloween Man right before Halloween, but I have about half left. It's okay, but I wasn't feeling super duper into it. So on my way home tonight I started The Child Thief (a fucked up retelling of Peter Pan) and it's sooo dark and messed up already. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still fucking reading House of Leaves and I cannot wait to finish it so that I can not recommend it to everyone I know. Also. Throw it against a wall. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao i love this hate-reading Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't do hate-reading anymore. it's bad for my stomach! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao. i love that book but i'm sorry you don't like it! do you have much more left? honestly i've stopped reading books that i'm not feeling. i used to always make it a point to finish a book but now idgaf anymore Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same. i don't remember who said/where i read that but it was something like it should only take you 30 pages to decide whether you should continue a book because it's the ideal number- if it's good, you just go ahead and if it sucks no one should waste their time reading over 30 pages of a shitty book. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ita and i stopped doing that after watching this, tbh:

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm invested in the family that lives in the house, nothing would be worse than not finishing the stupid book and constantly wondering about them. At least once I'm finished I will be done with it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this was me when i was reading The unbearable lightness of being. god that book is such a fucking bust Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know why people waste time on books they don't like. Life is too short to read bad books. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i couldn't get into house of leaves either tbh, i didn't bother trying to finish it tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg that's huge. you should just give it up. remember: our lives are too short and any time you're reading something you hate could be you spending your time reading your next book love. ;_; Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just Wiki'd that book and was so confused with the description/synopsis of it lol



Edited at 2017-11-02 03:44 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha whenever I'm buying books online I always consider buying that one 🤔 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i flung Catcher In The Rye into a random corner halfway thru cause I just couldn't stand it anymore so i understand! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao you must be patient. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm reading The Coming of the Third Reich by Richard J Evans and like... he's a great historian but the book is kinda dry... Reply

Thread

Link

Which book would you recommend to start with? I was thinking either Cloud Atlas or The Bone Clocks



Edited at 2017-11-02 03:11 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

he's not worth it imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i preferred cloud atlas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The thousand years of Jacob de Zoet, or one of his YA ones. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got Xinran's The good women of China from this cutest old lady @ work, she said since i was 'a feminist and all that' i'd probably enjoy it very much lol I'll probably start it tonight.



Edited at 2017-11-02 03:21 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm reading Sleeping Beauties by Stephen and Owen King and while I like it, it really feels like it dragging to get past the set up.



Edited at 2017-11-02 03:23 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

The responses to that book in my goodreads timeline has been very interesting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it would be much better if it was a little smaller and less characters. I know it serves a purpose but I'm almost 300 hundred pages in and I still feel like we aren't even half way through set up of the plot and characters that are there and gone in a matter of pages. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it looks sooooo hefty. I haven't read King so idk - would you say that it's similar in pacing to his other brick-like works? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i always feel weird about white positive space on red negative space & a black graphic design/text. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm almost done Night Film. It's so engrossing I hate having to stop reading.



I usually read a few YA books a month because they're nice, quick palate cleansers but I haven't read that many lately. I'm just kinda unenthused about the most recent releases. Reply

Thread

Link

ia, I feel the same way about recent YA releases, so much of the stuff goodreads hypes is just....not good.



Tho fwiw I've found that what does work as palate cleansers is YA from my own teen years (Meg Cabot etc types), and the odd children's book, they go by really easily and aren't nearly as frustrating. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've found a few newer ya books/series that are rewarding but a lot of it seems heartless and unnecessarily convoluted tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did I recommend you Juliet Takes a Breath yet? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm at the halfway point of pachinko but my audiobook is due soon and there are holds on it so i can't renew.



i just started the last lara jean book. idk what to make of it so far. someone here rec'd alex approximately and it was good. someone else rec'd eliza and her monsters and i do not like it and will probably not finish it. Reply

Thread

Link

I keep meaning to get to Pachinko. I saw that the paperback version of it is coming out in a bit and it looks beeeautiful so I might just use the last of my gift card to get a discount and buy it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ya I'm enamored w/ the paperback design! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg yay, I've been waiting to buy it and now hearing the paperback is coming out soon makes me happy! I entered a goodreads giveaway for it but I doubt I'll win lol I think I've entered a Pachinko giveaway like 5 times. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wanna get it but I heard it goes from her to her sons and I'm like....why no daughter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm currently reading The Marches, by Rory Stewart. It's about him going on treks in the area around Hadrian's wall (English-Scottish border areas) with his 90 year old curmudgeon dad, and I really like it. Reply

Thread

Link

just read call me by your name and it gave me stalkersarah vibes imo.





also, why isn't there a world series post? los doyers are going down bad Reply

Thread

Link

i've been watching the game and i'm sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love jose altuve so i'm v happy with how this game is going tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108255408.html I think this post is being used for the WS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAY, BOOK POST!



ooh I haven't heard of any of these! I'm so very clueless about YA. in any given year i'll have maybe 5 titles I know/put on my list.



I kept putting it off and now it's nearly due at the library so unless I want to pay fines/return and wait forever again, I have to read a huge chunk of Hillary Clinton's book. I looked at the calendar and realize that it's almost been a year. when I heard about the book it felt like it was too soon but gdi, it's almost been a year. Reply

Thread

Link

I've p much tuned out of the genre over the last few years but Stranger Things is really making me want books etc set in that era/with that feel, the closest I've got to it is Carrie and some RL Stine/Christopher Pike. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link