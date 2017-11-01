Brandon Flowers Shows the Boys How It's Done in the pages of DIY Magazine
Brandon Flowers | DIY Magazine Nov 2017 pic.twitter.com/qTVYYg5Ke9— BFlowDaily (@BFlowTheMan) November 2, 2017
That BFlow™ Fashion Reign just won't let up. Lead singer of The Killers, Brandon Flowers, lands the cover of DIY Magazine for November 2017. Photographed by Phil Smithies, you can expect Flowers in a lot of sequin and metallic (above cover) as well as an interview with the band. That interview and the issue hits stands this Friday, November 3rd 2017.
Brandon Flowers for DIY Nov 2017 | Photography by Phil Smithies. pic.twitter.com/9fL1oRg2Wa— BFlowDaily (@BFlowTheMan) November 2, 2017
Brandon Flowers for DIY Nov 2017 | Photography by Phil Smithies pic.twitter.com/wpv3L4q3UW— BFlowDaily (@BFlowTheMan) November 2, 2017
Brandon Flowers for DIY Nov 2017 | Photography by Phil Smithies pic.twitter.com/XxnkvmcuPv— BFlowDaily (@BFlowTheMan) November 2, 2017
Hardly Styles ain't ever doing it.ONTD, do you look good in sequin jackets?
