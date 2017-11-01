bflowhalloween

Brandon Flowers Shows the Boys How It's Done in the pages of DIY Magazine


That BFlow™ Fashion Reign just won't let up. Lead singer of The Killers, Brandon Flowers, lands the cover of DIY Magazine for November 2017. Photographed by Phil Smithies, you can expect Flowers in a lot of sequin and metallic (above cover) as well as an interview with the band. That interview and the issue hits stands this Friday, November 3rd 2017.








Hardly Styles ain't ever doing it.
