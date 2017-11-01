WB severs ties with human abscess Brett Ratner
As a follow-up to this post.
Ratner has released a statement: "In light of the allegations being made, I am choosing to personally step away from all Warner Bros.-related activities. [...] I don't want to have any possible negative impact to the studio until these personal issues are resolved."
As a reminder, Natasha Henstridge told the L.A. Times that Ratner masturbated in front of her and then forced her to perform oral sex on him. Olivia Munn has also alleged that Ratner masturbated in front of her.
Source
Well, that completely un-assaults those women.
Bitch you don't get to choose. Those women didn't get to choose. You were fired because your career is crashing and burning and the fact that you happen to be a fucking creep is the cherry on top.
Hope he dies.
Edited at 2017-11-02 02:45 am (UTC)
jfc
Re: jfc
why is this so difficult for people to understand
this reminds me of when i had to explain to a girl in high school that men can be raped because she refused to believe it was possible if a man is erect
Re: jfc
Re: jfc
Re: jfc
Re: jfc
Re: jfc
Re: jfc
Re: jfc
Who???
I can't imagine how horrifying it must be as a victim of sexual assault to then be sued by your rapist for hurting his reputation.
let's keep this ball rolling TBQH