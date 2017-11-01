Jafaar is our man

WB severs ties with human abscess Brett Ratner



As a follow-up to this post.

Ratner has released a statement: "In light of the allegations being made, I am choosing to personally step away from all Warner Bros.-related activities. [...] I don't want to have any possible negative impact to the studio until these personal issues are resolved."

As a reminder, Natasha Henstridge told the L.A. Times that Ratner masturbated in front of her and then forced her to perform oral sex on him. Olivia Munn has also alleged that Ratner masturbated in front of her.

Source

Well, that completely un-assaults those women.
