WB severs ties with human abscess Brett Ratner

Bitch you don't get to choose. Those women didn't get to choose. You were fired because your career is crashing and burning and the fact that you happen to be a fucking creep is the cherry on top.

Hope he dies.



Edited at 2017-11-02 02:45 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

love the title, love the op, hate this guy. fuck off forever. Reply

Thread

Link

I did a TV interview today on Ratner. After it was over, the cameraperson asked me if the "pendulum was swinging too far." He also questioned how a man could force oral sex. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) 2. November 2017



Reply

Thread

Link

christ

why is this so difficult for people to understand

this reminds me of when i had to explain to a girl in high school that men can be raped because she refused to believe it was possible if a man is erect

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yuck yuck yuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And this is the exact same type of dickbag that sees zero problem with pushing a girl's head toward his dick when making out. Fuck this asshole. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg name him and get his ass in trouble Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The pendulum can't swing far enough tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Amy has been amazing through this whole thing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fucking christ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wtf. And when men make comments like this, makes me wonder about them. Who have they hurt? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yass Reply

Thread

Link

Who are they going to get to direct the next smash hit installment in the Rush Hour franchise??



Who??? Reply

Thread

Link

fingers crossed for Ang Lee. he can bring fresh life into anything, I reckon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Men?? Suffering consequences?? Love that concept! Reply

Thread

Link

All these studios/companies/organizations that are distancing themselves from these men all KNEW. Take them all down next, systematically. Reply

Thread

Link

Is Jared Leto okay, though? Reply

Thread

Link

I sure hope not! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He'll just direct, write and star in his OWN playboy movie Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He’s busy being a godfather to terry richardson’s children Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He just filed a lawsuit for defamation against one of the women accusing him of rape, according to TMZ.



I can't imagine how horrifying it must be as a victim of sexual assault to then be sued by your rapist for hurting his reputation. Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, that's terrible :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Power play. Seems like a mistake on his part coz it opens the floodgates to more info comin out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao fuck you you trashy headless jerk-off piece of shit Reply

Thread

Link

OH WOW



let's keep this ball rolling TBQH Reply

Thread

Link





All right. Burn in hell on your way out. Reply

Thread

Link

someone genetically engineer a disease that wipes out half of all men Reply

Thread

Link

I keep thinking Jonah Hill gained back that weight but its just BR. Reply

Thread

Link