November 1st, 2017, 10:34 pm richnfame Love, Simon - Teaser Promo Film about a gay teen finding his first love. Based on Becky Albertalli's 2015 YA novel "Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda"
edit: I'm not iffy on this movie though, I think it looks great!
I feel like this will only inspire more films about gay white male protagonists tho?
