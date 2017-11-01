I haven’t read the book but the movie sounds like it’ll be cute. Reply

This trailer really didn't tell me much about the movie. Reply

Reported for homophobia. Reply

Lmaooo Reply

Im still iffy on this movie but I hope it does well so people will start making more mainstream lgbtq movies with more than just white guys. Reply

White actors is a problem for MOST movies, not just lgbt movies. But yeah I agree.

edit: I'm not iffy on this movie though, I think it looks great!



Edited at 2017-11-02 03:14 am (UTC) Reply

I feel like this will only inspire more films about gay white male protagonists tho? Reply

That's Hollywood in general though. Besides, I don't see people here complaining about straight white leads in straight movies like people here complain about gay white leads in gay movies. Reply

Yeah but his love interest is black so hopefully theres a shift. Like I understand you wanna push a white male lead but I need more mainstream POC lgbtq movies. I have watched almost every poorly made lgbtq movie on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. Like I need better content. Reply

I still can't believe this guy isn't Brooklyn Beckham. Reply

No, Brooklyn looks like Nick Robinson but he was left out in the sun for a while so he melted a bit. Reply

Yeah, okay, I see it. Reply

Omg 😂😂😂 Reply

OMG SIS SAME, I was so sure Brooklyn Beckham was the lead dude in Everything, Everything!! Reply

hated that book Reply

Loved that book. Reply

indifferent about that book Reply

Haven't read that book Reply

it was an okay book Reply

idk that book Reply

Nick Robinson is a cutie Reply

I felt so pervy thinking about how cute he was in Jurassic World. Reply

Me too tbh Reply

Wasn't he like 20 in that? Reply

Same, even though he was fully legal I was still skeeving myself out. Reply

im obsessed tbh Reply

He is. Makes me wonder out of the wonder white breads twinks making it out here, how come he's not blowing up?? Reply

he really is <3 Reply

I was just watching this! I'm excited, the cast is cute and so was the book tbh!



Edited at 2017-11-02 02:54 am (UTC) Reply

this is a godawful teaser lmfao Reply

mte lmfao Reply

I know a lot of people found this to be too cheesy or too OTT or whatever, but that's exactly what I look for in a YA romance, so I loved it. It looks cute (even though the trailer explains literally nothing about the movie) and Keiynan Lonsdale is Bram so that's all that really matters. Reply

This book is so cute, I'm excited for the movie but I'm still not sure about that kid playing Simon. Reply

I always refer to that guy as Tegan and Sara's little brother because that's exactly what he looks like to me. Reply

whats your icon from? Reply

FNL the TV series Reply

I find Nick very cute Reply

this is an ok book that probably will work a lot better as a film. i must admit that knowing the author was straight made me kinda iffy bc there were parts of it that totally sounded like straight-girl-who-writes-fanfiction-abou t-gay-couples-on-tumblr. Reply

This is funny 'cause I saw way more straight girls from tumblr getting into the book than actually teenage gay boys. Reply

It seems more girls read books than most boys do though. Reply

I feel like a lot of YA books are suffering from this right now lol. They want to write diverse books but it ends up coming off as slightly heavy handed and idk lacking in some ways? And the only people who feel really intensely about these books are fangirls



Edited at 2017-11-02 03:55 am (UTC) Reply

a thing to look forward to culturally is the day when slash fiction gets its Twilight/50 Shades with films and discourse and the whole shebang. it's coming and it's going to be a shitshow. Reply

