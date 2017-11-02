friends

Ryan Murphy casts Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer for The Boys in the Band


- Jim Parsons (Ryan Murphy's The Normal Heart), Zachary Quinto (Ryan Murphy's AHS), Andrew Rannells (Ryan Murphy's The New Normal, Glee), and Matt Bomer (Ryan Murphy's The Normal Heart, AHS, The New Normal, Glee) will star in a limited 15-week Broadway engagement of the 1968 play.

- Producer Ryan Murphy said in a statement: "The significance of The Boys in the Band cannot be underestimated. In 1968, Mart Crowley made theatrical history by giving voice to gay men onstage, in this uncompromising, blisteringly honest, and wickedly funny play. The play was groundbreaking in its exploration of how gay men treated each other and how they were made to feel about themselves. And while some attitudes have thankfully shifted, it’s important to be reminded of what we have overcome and how much further we still have to go."

