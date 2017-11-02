November 2nd, 2017, 03:20 am just444 Riverdale 2x05 "When a Stranger Calls" Promo source Tagged: television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1414 comments Add comment
Glad that Veronica’s family stuff was delegated to just a couple scenes. I liked her a lot this ep for once, but I need to see more of her than just Archie’s girlfriend. But she like actually shocked me with just how ride or die she is for him. I could kind of see glimpses of that New York girl she pretends to be with her take-charge-ness. Cami called this her favorite ep and probably because she got something to do for once.
In regards to Archie making out with Veronica while his ex is in the same room, I feel like Nick spikes the punch at whatever party the Riverdale kids are at or they all try Jingle Jangle (LMAO) so they're all out of it and more hypersexual than usual
I also can't believe they actually delivered (or their version of delivering) on how ~~~~~DARK things are this season, lol
Why do Fred and Archie have a TV from the 1960s?