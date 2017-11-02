That gang brawl in the rain was legit gorgeous (and intense, too). Of the many things that surprise me about Riverdale, that it's often one of the most striking shows on TV aesthetically is one of the top ones. Reply

worst part of the episode was jughead saying "shook" Reply

Iconic ponytails are iconic! Reply

That line was great lol I love Kev. And when he offered to walk Toni home/vice versa lmao I hope they become friends. Reply

Link

I want them to be friends too! I can only hope that they did have an amusing off-screen exchange before parting ways Reply

Link

Four episodes in and Cheryl has been completely useless smh







Edited at 2017-11-02 03:57 am (UTC) Reply

Link

Ia she hasn’t had any major storylines herself and it’s bugging me. This ep she was just in the background like wut?? She was in a lot of ep 2 but she just serves other people’s storylines. She has been flawless in her appearances though and Mads is funnier than ever. I need my girl and Josie to SHINE. Next week looks promising I hope. Reply

Link

I wonder if ‘her’ is Veronica or Polly. I got 2nd hand embarrassment from that red circle vid but the fight in the last ep was visually appealing. I wonder what’s going on with jughead in this promo, does he have to fight or is he getting jumped in? Either way lol. The last ep needed more Cheryl, hopefully this ep has more of her. Reply

Link

I hope it’s Ronnie just to give her something to do. Reply

Link

I'm assuming it's Veronica since I think Polly has basically been shuffled off the show until long-lost bro shows up. That and Camila said in an interview that Betty and Veronica will end up having a fight because of Betty being in a compromising position so I'm betting that Betty (lol) is pushing her away to temporarily protect her Reply

Link

cheryl looks like the baby from the twilight movie Reply

Link

I was SCREAMING at Archie this entire episode. I can’t believe he’s so......dark. I can’t believe this is the same flop Archie from season one like lmfao. He’s still an idiot but at least he’s interesting. And KJ looked hot with that messy hair and 5 o’clock shadow. His acting was pretty decent this ep too. Not Archie in the promo kissing Veronica’s neck with Valerie in the same fucking shot lmao that’s brutal.



Glad that Veronica’s family stuff was delegated to just a couple scenes. I liked her a lot this ep for once, but I need to see more of her than just Archie’s girlfriend. But she like actually shocked me with just how ride or die she is for him. I could kind of see glimpses of that New York girl she pretends to be with her take-charge-ness. Cami called this her favorite ep and probably because she got something to do for once.



Edit: lol I wrote way too much before



Edited at 2017-11-02 04:18 am (UTC) Reply

Link

Lol, bb, just let the word vomit out



In regards to Archie making out with Veronica while his ex is in the same room, I feel like Nick spikes the punch at whatever party the Riverdale kids are at or they all try Jingle Jangle (LMAO) so they're all out of it and more hypersexual than usual



I also can't believe they actually delivered (or their version of delivering) on how ~~~~~DARK things are this season, lol Reply

