what kind of disaster of a movie title Reply

I want to be excited but Nonesuch? S.U.M.1? That's straight out of someone's crappy self-published through Amazon book with an ameture cover and clip art words.



And they're counting on one guy to fight these aliens and find stragglers? Reply

Iwan consistently makes bad acting choices. Like this and inhumans. Reply

Alien Invasion: S.U.M.4.1. Reply

Look at ha getting acting gigs. Bless. ...Yes, that's all I have to say. Reply

My god, his career is going to shit. He's so talented compared to so many other actors right now -- this is unfortunate. Reply

Is he? Reply

I really liked him in Misfits and he was a very good villain in GoT. 🤷‍♀️ Reply

I thought that said SUM 41 and I was so confused Reply

