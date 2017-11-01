stranger things

Taylor Swift Releases New "Reputation" Merch



Taylor Swift released additional merchandise for her upcoming album, Reputation. Swift fans on tumblr are losing their minds. One tumblr user reviewed the merch, writing, "THE WEBSITE IS LIKE A FASHION WEBSITE WITH A LOOKBOOK FOR PRE ORDER STUFF TAYLOR SWIFT THIS AESTHETIC HAS ME TRIGGERED."

Another user wrote, "Taylor’s lookbook of her dancers and back up singers wearing her merch legit looks like a spread from Vogue. I’m so lit. I need it all."






