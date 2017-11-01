Taylor Swift Releases New "Reputation" Merch
New #reputation merch pic.twitter.com/IPPOMXk3qf— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) November 2, 2017
Taylor Swift released additional merchandise for her upcoming album, Reputation. Swift fans on tumblr are losing their minds. One tumblr user reviewed the merch, writing, "THE WEBSITE IS LIKE A FASHION WEBSITE WITH A LOOKBOOK FOR PRE ORDER STUFF TAYLOR SWIFT THIS AESTHETIC HAS ME TRIGGERED."
Another user wrote, "Taylor’s lookbook of her dancers and back up singers wearing her merch legit looks like a spread from Vogue. I’m so lit. I need it all."
New #reputation merch— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) November 2, 2017
Look book: https://t.co/C0dIY9nEf0 pic.twitter.com/qmxSBftAZs
the music wasnt edgy but it was insanely popular and helped rebuild his popularity w an expanded fanbase, appealing to people beyond pre-teen girls
other stores were selling it , like teen based stores
i saw so many purpose tour merch in the mall
where did her sudden interest in this terrible style come from?
when she tried this tragic look last summer?