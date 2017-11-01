Justin and Selena Run from Gang Member after Church
Born again Christians Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted at church together last Sunday, Oct 29th... but paparazzi failed to get photos of the two running from a member of the MS13 gang after being spotted in their LA neighborhood.
found this video on fb , you can see Selena and Justin Bieber running at the end of the video 💀 pic.twitter.com/uzs0Z5Ibaf— 🥀 (@Cyberprincess__) October 31, 2017
source 1 & 2
2017 is buckwild
2017 COMING FOR YOUR FAVES, NOBODY IS SAFE.
"got lost"
j/k Biebs needs some coke
lemme stan MS13 a bit
Edit: I'm high and can't stop watching this. Lmfao "i fucks w u beiber" "leave it to beiber"
like i know hes in a gang and probably a murderer but hes cute in this vid lmaoo