Justin and Selena Run from Gang Member after Church

so fucking creepy. Reply

Thread

Link

Crack is wack Reply

Thread

Link

lmfaooo what in the world



2017 is buckwild Reply

Thread

Link

Mte I can’t with this year 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Expect the unexpected. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol people used to say this every year and I feel like they stopped this year but YAAS bring it back!



2017 COMING FOR YOUR FAVES, NOBODY IS SAFE. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

2017 is the year of so many unexpected things 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what would they be doing in that neighborhood tho? Reply

Thread

Link

what indeed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Buying Vitamins! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they love the droogz Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He has to buy some more tank tops at the swap meet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

getting the good elotes Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Very suspect. It's like when Zac Efron ended up in a shady neighborhood because he was looking for drugs and he got knocked the fuck out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Looking for smack Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Drugs. What else they gotta be there Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

street cred Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same thing zac efron was doing on skid row

"got lost"



Edited at 2017-11-02 03:34 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Missionary work











j/k Biebs needs some coke Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know right? Suspect as hell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nnnn Reply

Thread

Link

Lol.. that guy was ott even for a gang member Reply

Thread

Link

hmmm



lemme stan MS13 a bit Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Noooo lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THis not even funny Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Stawp 😅😅 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ehhhhhhh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cackling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not cool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this a skit?



Edit: I'm high and can't stop watching this. Lmfao "i fucks w u beiber" "leave it to beiber"



Edited at 2017-11-02 02:34 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I like that he followed it with "Not really though." That honesty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaooo 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hahahahahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the leave it to bieber killed me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

huh Reply

Thread

Link

cackling Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao did they really get scared? I forget he’s Canadian. Reply

Thread

Link

they were legit spooked Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His reaction is just so... pure Reply

Thread

Link

“salúdenlo chucho es el Justin!” Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaoooooooo literally Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he might be scary, but he was also funny Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i died laughing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link