Fifth Harmony Post: Halloween Edition
Normani
For Halloween, Normani dressed as Nisi from B.A.P.S. She didnt top her Aaliyah costume but she did THAT with the Nisi costume. She went to parties and hung out with her celeb friends including Zendaya and Tinashe.
Lauren
Lauren decided to go as Alice from Alice in Wonderland and attended her bae, Ty Dolla $ign, Halloween album release party. He decided to go as The Mad Hatter
Ally
As the savior and leader of Fifth Harmony, Ally cosplayed as Wonder Woman and went out.
Dinah
Dinah decided to lay low and dress like student loans and beef-flavored ramen noodles a la ONTD.
Source 1 | 2 | 3
How was your Halloween, ONTD?
Normani is qt
Give up OP. Fifth Harmony are OVER.
Justine is so gorgeous and I didn't clock her costume even tho it says Powerpuff Girls all over these pictures lol I hope she can escape the Jenner thrall soon but I fear it's too late. She, Normani, and Tinashe look perfect as a trio and together they could make up one powerful vocal performance lol
Lauren and her dude.... make me uncomfortable