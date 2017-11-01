Fifth Harmony Post: Halloween Edition

Wait, is that Zendaya in the sweatshirt and glasses? If so (or even if not), she looks adorable and so 'normal' (non-Hwood) Reply

Thread

Link

yeah that's zendaya with the hoodies, glasses and big smile. she does look cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ty dolla sign looks... terrifying Reply

Thread

Link

my little niece went as wonder woman to a party this year so I feel obviously biased to like that member's costume a bit more LOL Reply

Thread

Link

i'm laughing at your description of dinah. normani was actually with zendaya two days before at horror nights. justine normani tinashe and sevyn were all at that kendall jenner bday party thing Reply

Thread

Link

Rude. I prefer mine chicken flavored ramen noodles 🤤 I even had chicken bouillon in my white & brown rice with black beans *sobs*



Normani is qt Reply

Thread

Link

7 comments? LOL.



Give up OP. Fifth Harmony are OVER. Reply

Thread

Link

Sevyn.... girl..... wyd



Justine is so gorgeous and I didn't clock her costume even tho it says Powerpuff Girls all over these pictures lol I hope she can escape the Jenner thrall soon but I fear it's too late. She, Normani, and Tinashe look perfect as a trio and together they could make up one powerful vocal performance lol



Lauren and her dude.... make me uncomfortable Reply

Thread

Link