Normani

Fifth Harmony Post: Halloween Edition

5H1031-2

Normani
For Halloween, Normani dressed as Nisi from B.A.P.S. She didnt top her Aaliyah costume but she did THAT with the Nisi costume. She went to parties and hung out with her celeb friends including Zendaya and Tinashe.
ManiBAPS
Manifriends1
Manifriends2
Manifriends3
Manifriends4


Lauren
Lauren decided to go as Alice from Alice in Wonderland and attended her bae, Ty Dolla $ign, Halloween album release party. He decided to go as The Mad Hatter
LaurenAlice
LaurenAlice2
LaurenTy
LaurenTy2


Ally
As the savior and leader of Fifth Harmony, Ally cosplayed as Wonder Woman and went out.
AllyWW3
AllyWW1
AllyWW2


Dinah
Dinah decided to lay low and dress like student loans and beef-flavored ramen noodles a la ONTD.
DinahONTD



Source 1 | 2 | 3

How was your Halloween, ONTD?

