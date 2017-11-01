Rupert Grint watches RuPaul's Drag Race religiously and has gotten his dad into the show
Rupert Grint watches @RuPaulsDragRace religiously—he's even gotten his dad into the show https://t.co/cdPFIQTV00 pic.twitter.com/dez2duFtI4— NewNowNext (@NewNowNext) November 1, 2017
- Rupert has proven yet again that he's the best one from the HP trio by letting us know he's a Drag Race fan
- He says he watched the whole show in a short period of time (something we know as marathoning) and that it was very educational because he didn't know much about the drag world
- His favorite queen is Sharon Needles
- Says people should know more about drag and appreciate it because it's an art form and really impressive
- He's always trying to get people to watch RPDR and managed to get his dad to watch
- Rupert has been in drag before back in 2015 when he met a drag queen, went to her apartment with her drag friends and they dressed him up
He's precious <3 Which show(s) do you always try getting people to watch, ONTD?
speaking of... everyone should watch b99
The shows I try and get everyone into are Brooklyn Nine Nine, Smallville (though i've given up tbh) and Miss Fishers Murder Mysteries.
I can't wait for s4 of B99 to be on Netflix. I'm so behind and I'm dying (and too lazy to download it rip)
Have you been following the Miss Fisher movie news?
Last season there was so much kumbaya it made me stop watching midseason.
lol this is cute <3 tbh there aren't many queens on rpdr that are downright vicious, the only one i honestly think is a bad person (on the show) is phiphi. you should watch season 6, it's probably the 'kindest' season yet and definitely one of the best.
He deserves better in his career
2. re: shows I try to get everyone to watch...i preach the merits of NBC hannibal almost religiously, I want people to get into it so badly so it can come back
lol exactly, it's so ridiculous when straight guys are desperate to not sound homophobic. just say you enjoy the show and be done with it.
I am getting everyone to watch B99, and Stranger Things hahaha
edit: i got multiple people into black sails! i still recommend it for the hot lady in my icon
was gonna be shady about his fav queen but lmao im no one to talk since i like rly messy queens, i liked willam book, and shea collabed with AB, valentina is valentina...i think the only non-messy queen i stan for is pearl.
