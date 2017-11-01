Rupert Grint watches RuPaul's Drag Race religiously and has gotten his dad into the show





speaking of... everyone should watch b99



Edited at 2017-11-02 02:26 am (UTC) YEEEES @ THAT GIF!speaking of... everyone should watch b99 Reply

Gina is literally my favourite chracter ever Reply

Gina is a gift to the world, i'm bummed she hasn't shown up yet this season :( Reply

He's seriously the best!! ❤ Reply

I tried to get into RPDR but I just found the queens to be too mean, and it hurts my heart too much lmao.



The shows I try and get everyone into are Brooklyn Nine Nine, Smallville (though i've given up tbh) and Miss Fishers Murder Mysteries. Reply

yeeees @ b99 and miss fisher's! Reply

<3 <3

I can't wait for s4 of B99 to be on Netflix. I'm so behind and I'm dying (and too lazy to download it rip)



Have you been following the Miss Fisher movie news? Reply

Are they mean, though? Maybe the first seasons.



Last season there was so much kumbaya it made me stop watching midseason.



I just started rewatching Smallville after like 10 years and I still love how wholesome it is lol Reply

I just got into B99 and I absolutely love it. Capt. Holt is a gift. Reply

lol this is cute <3 tbh there aren't many queens on rpdr that are downright vicious, the only one i honestly think is a bad person (on the show) is phiphi. you should watch season 6, it's probably the 'kindest' season yet and definitely one of the best. Reply

season 7 is what turned me off bad Reply

I love all the shows you picked! Reply

Ron Weasley remains the best of the trio #sorrynotsorry Reply

I see no lies. Reply

my 80-year-old grandfather loves drag race lmaooooooo Reply

awn that's adorable <333 Reply

I always try to get ppl to watch the americans and insecure. And lately 90 day fiance #srynotsry Reply

I tell everyone to watch Insecure but not everyone gets it, sadly. Reply

I always try to get people to watch BoJack Horseman. I got my psychologist into it and that was a personal victory. She loves it. Reply

Bojack is SO underrated. Reply

i recommend bojack to literally everyone i know but i only insist when it's someone who's smart. i know this might come off douchey but if a person legit thinks shit arrow is quality tv there's no way i'm wasting my time telling them to watch bojack, they simply won't grasp just how amazing the show is. Reply

I, too, am always trying to get people to watch RPDR. Reply

He deserves better in his career Reply

Kim's Convenience (which is better than Fresh off the Boat -- come at me!!), Atlanta, People Just Do Nothing, Transparent, Insecure, Bojack Horseman, We Bare Bears, Superstore, and other shows I can't remember.



1. this is cute and a better tone than most straight dudes set when they say they're into RPDR (cough cough...andrew garfield)



2. re: shows I try to get everyone to watch...i preach the merits of NBC hannibal almost religiously, I want people to get into it so badly so it can come back Reply

lol exactly, it's so ridiculous when straight guys are desperate to not sound homophobic. just say you enjoy the show and be done with it. Reply

I love that he appreciates drag and isn’t just like “lol I watch Drag Race, I’m so gay lol”. It really truly is an art form tbh. The makeup alone is incredible. Reply

I love Rupert so much. He could easily have like a bigger Hollywood like career if he really wanted, cause he has always been the best actor, but you can tell that he just likes staying in the UK and chilling, and just doing projects he likes, and there's nothing wrong with that, it's not like he needs the money



I am getting everyone to watch B99, and Stranger Things hahaha Reply

I also got my dad into Drag Race and watch it with him. He lowkey stans Bianca and watched her movie on Netflix. Reply

trying to get people into lucifer. i saw it on crave tv (lol) and binged, im obsessed tbh and tom ellis/lauren german/mazikeen are hot af.



edit: i got multiple people into black sails! i still recommend it for the hot lady in my icon



was gonna be shady about his fav queen but lmao im no one to talk since i like rly messy queens, i liked willam book, and shea collabed with AB, valentina is valentina...i think the only non-messy queen i stan for is pearl.



Edited at 2017-11-02 03:08 am (UTC) Reply

yeah my favorites are willam and trixie (and katya) so i've got no room to talk about messy queens lol Reply

did you read his book and did you like? ive never laughed so much reading a self-help book lmao Reply

