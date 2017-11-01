swamp monster

Rupert Grint watches RuPaul's Drag Race religiously and has gotten his dad into the show



- Rupert has proven yet again that he's the best one from the HP trio by letting us know he's a Drag Race fan

- He says he watched the whole show in a short period of time (something we know as marathoning) and that it was very educational because he didn't know much about the drag world

- His favorite queen is Sharon Needles

- Says people should know more about drag and appreciate it because it's an art form and really impressive

- He's always trying to get people to watch RPDR and managed to get his dad to watch

- Rupert has been in drag before back in 2015 when he met a drag queen, went to her apartment with her drag friends and they dressed him up

He's precious <3

