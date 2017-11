i honestly thought she would make it to the final 3, i was kind of surprised at how quickly her game fell apart. but in the end i think getting rid of her was the right move for chrissy, ryan, and jp.



also, is it just me or are the cameras focusing on all the guys' bulges and butts way too much? lol i swear it's all i see. not complaining, though. ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)