Celebs getting the word out that open enrollment has started for Obamacare!

Bradley Whitford is a good looking older man but for some reason I was REALLY into how he looked during the West Wing, and I have NO IDEA WHY Reply

Josh Lyman 4ever! Reply

lol same Reply

lol, conversely, i think he's generally unattractive, but he looked good in 'get out' Reply

mm yes "for some reason." I also was "for some reason" attracted to him. Reply

my insurance was free through the state government for a month... and now they're charging at least a $25 premium lol



it's really not bad, but i'm still holding out for the day we see universal healthcare (i might be 90 and dying butttttt) Reply

Do you have Medicaid or something? Reply

Nope, I work for my state government Reply

i pay my insurance out-of-pocket for an individual plan and i went on the enrollment site to see what my opinions were and the cheapest one for me is $420/month. i'm 26 with no preexisting conditions.



it's bullshit. luckily, i pay less for my current plan, but i was shocked to see the cheapest ACA option for me being something so expensive.



my organization is giving us healthcare in january. thank god. Reply

Yeah I'm curious who is only paying $50-100 per month, maybe that varies by state? I'm in Florida and the plans it showed me (that I'm not even eligible for) were about that much too. It's ridiculous. Reply

i changed my address to florida to see what the coverage was like and for me it was $260, which is less than i pay now. Reply

yeah... who are these “most people” paying 50-100$? i wanna be one of them ): Reply

mte fuck florida, I'm going to just stay uninsured because I can't afford their ridiculous prices. Reply

Are you sure you don't qualify for subsidies?



Also, Trump's carelessness and canceling CSR payments has made premiums go up and it's TERRIBLE Reply

same here, the cheapest plan for me would be 400 too. 20 with no conditions. I hate my state. Reply

My premiums doubled to almost $900 a month for 2018 thanks to trumps fuckery. I'm going to switch Reply

Wow, that's fucking insane. Reply

How did you find a commercial plan on your own? People have said going to the healthcare provider sites doesn’t give actual 0lans with prices so I wasn’t sure. I have healthcare through employer, just curious. Reply

Your state might have insurance regulations in place that require plans to have specific coverage options above and beyond the ACA. I did the backwards math on the plan my office provided and it was roughly $560 per month at your age with no pre-existing conditions and that was before the ACA so my birth control was not covered and I did not get a free annual exam. People have a short-term memory about how shitty insurance was before the ACA. Reply

I'm so pissed about the state of healthcare in this country, even with Obamacare. Get this, I'm not eligible for Obamacare both because I make too much money (as a part time retail employee btw, I literally don't even work 40 hours a week but because I make over like $11k a year I'm not eligible) and because my employer offers healthcare - but my insurance through my job literally doesn't cover hospitalization or emergency room visits, and only 4 doctors office visits per year. How is that even considered health insurance??



I have no idea what I'm supposed to do if I get appendicitis or something. I guess I'll just die in my room to avoid financial ruin. I'm fortunate enough not to have any serious health issues but anybody can get one at any time. Reply

did you click the part that says to help with tax cuts? because i signed up, (in florida) and in order to get a tax cut i have to make at least 11,000. i only pay 22 a month. Reply

I'm sure I did because I tried everything. I'm pretty sure what it came down to is that my employer offers healthcare, so by default I wasn't eligible? I don't remember, it was a few months ago and now I'm locked into my employer (non)healthcare anyway because the enrollment period ended like two weeks ago. Reply

I thought the ACA act was supposed to ensure that there is a minimum level of coverage that employers have to provide. It was supposed to prevent these weak ass plans from covering very little but still counting as "health insurance" Reply

You're eligible for Obamacare no matter what you make -- anyone can sign up. Do you mean you're not eligible for subsidies? You might be -- there may be options out there to help you. Reply

You should contact the helpline and ask. I also know a ton of old obama admin folks who are helping people with questions on twitter. I can give you their names and you can ask them, they are really nice. You should get some more info because I think you are entitled to some help Reply

hmmmmmm did your state not do the medicaid expansion? in NY you can use medicaid for up to $16,000/yr for a single person. Reply

this may be a dumb question and i apologise. since the dems can’t stand trump and the republicans are 50/50 on trump/ stating to turn on him . what kind of president does congress people want? if hilary won they would have done everything to get ride of her. Reply

nah, congress definitely likes him a fuckton. they don't like the fact that he can't stop tweeting for 5 seconds but other than that, he'll sign anything they pass so he gets a thumbs-up from republicans! Reply

Congress wants the type of President who is so Milquetoast that they can get away with defrauding everyone, denying basic human rights and bombing the holy fuck out of anyone who isn't white, without people holding them accountable. Reply

so basically trump? Reply

Republicans wanted another Bush, basically. Someone who can play the part of president well on the outside, but do their bidding behind closed doors. They wanted a pliable president that wasn't an outsider. Trump is too unpredictable for them. He ran for himself, not for the Republican party.



And yes you are correct about Hillary. Republicans would have done everything to distract/obstruct Hillary from getting anything done and try to ignite scandal in the process. Because Democrats lost over 1,000 seats under Obama, Hillary would have had it way worse than Obama in a lot of ways if she would have won.



Either candidate is a shit show because our system is fucked, but most people in the country voted for Hillary. She obviously would have been the "better" option, but she still would have been keynote speaker at Shit Show USA Spectacular 2016 Holiday Platinum Blu-ray Edition 5,000. Reply

I think they basically want Mike Pence? Reply

My insurance went down but I’m going to have to drive an hour+ for doctor visits every single time. Damn Anthem for leaving the marketplace. Reply

thank god for this bill Reply

Mte Reply

.@BernieSanders asked what it meant to be free – and every American needs to hear the answer pic.twitter.com/scG9LPnEh2 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 1, 2017







Edited at 2017-11-02 01:08 am (UTC)

king Reply

"you shouldn't have to beg for money to cover your basic needs. " this so much. Every time i see one of these go fund me posts on tumblr it breaks my heart. Especially when i tead about children asking for money for their parents treatments, cause my dad had cancer and the thought of him and us having had to worry about bills and stuff is awful. The fact that health care is regarded as a privilege, not a right by many americans is inhuman imo. Reply

you shouldn't have to beg for money to cover your basic needs.





100%. It's inhumane what they're doing. Reply

All for universal healthcare. Dem. BUT, this man is ridiculous. No thank you







Reply

I work for an insurance exchange! I’m just a receptionist tho lol. Get covered, ONTD! Reply

Awesome post OP!! I haven't gotten my new plan yet but I did window shopping and know what I'm doing Reply

I have it and it's been great for me, except that my dentist recently stopped taking my insurance. And the list of dentists that cover me is so small, I'm having a hard time finding one.



But as long as my primary doctor covers me, I'm fine. Reply

I turned 26 in October. I guess now's my time to enroll? My friend apparently gets to stay on her parents' insurance till she's 30 as long as she doesn't get married or something. Reply

i thought it was only until 26? Reply

Florida 627.6562 allows for dependent children up to 25, who live with their parent or are a student, and up to 30 years old, who are also unmarried and have no dependent child of their own, to remain on their parents' insurance.



source:



Apparently it varies by state. I did not know this! source: http://www.ncsl.org/research/health/dependent-health-coverage-state-implementation.aspx Apparently it varies by state. I did not know this! Reply

Yup get on that, you have until Dec 15 Reply

you should have done it before your birthday bb!! my dad's insurance basically gave me a countdown to my birthday because they were so excited to kick me off. aging out of your parents' insurance is the one time when you can enroll outside of the enrollment period. get on it ASAP so you don't have a lapse in coverage!



oh just read your other reply, you should def get clarification as soon as you can



Edited at 2017-11-02 01:35 am (UTC)

I'm so fucking jealous of your friend, holy shit. Reply

Gurl what........ tbh y'all I had an important meeting on the other day over my medical insurance that got me basically cut off and I had to come @ whosever's decision done made so to drag them all. Honestly that shit was scary not only finding out I was uninsured for a hot minute by an clinic since I got on PrEP, vaccinations and shit like that. Literally all of sudden, everything stopped. I felt like someone looked over my file and was like lmaaaaaaao look at all PrEP meds, Shots, etc lol fuck ha lemme rake in $$$$!!!! I had to do smth. I guess I'm like getting some good ~benefits from my new full time job I'm hired asap. But like, this shit was straight up scary tbh.... cos like? I'm on my own and shit like that. Reply

