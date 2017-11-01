Celebs getting the word out that open enrollment has started for Obamacare!

One of the ways Trump and gang tries to sabotage Obamacare/Affordable Care Act is by burying the news that open enrollment has started Today, November 1st. This is the period American can sign up/change their healthcare that they get via the insurance exchanges created via Obamacare. Luckily, a bunch of celebrities are here to pick up the slack, and get the word out that people should #GetCoveredNow!

As always, the amazing Alyssa Milano is on it (she tweeted about it a few times, but this one has a nice graphic):

George Takei is also on it:

Bradley Whitford from The West Wing and Get Out:

Crystal Reed from Teen Wolf and Gotham:

Chelsea Handler:

Rosie O'Donnell:


Sources: Alyssa Tweet, George Tweet, Bradley Tweet, Crystal Tweet, Chelsea Tweet, Rosie Tweet

Hi ONTD, are you covered? Sign up on HealthCare.gov if you're not! Did you retweet to get the word out?
