Celebs getting the word out that open enrollment has started for Obamacare!
As always, the amazing Alyssa Milano is on it (she tweeted about it a few times, but this one has a nice graphic):
Open enrollment starts November 1st! Go to https://t.co/GE3NsxPjww for more information. #GetCovered pic.twitter.com/wTXCAm0xIZ— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 20, 2017
George Takei is also on it:
Trump gutted the #ACA ad budget - help us promote https://t.co/gNlFaZ0FBN; enrollment starts today 11/1 thru 12/15 https://t.co/BHNGffvDEW— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 1, 2017
Bradley Whitford from The West Wing and Get Out:
Pls RT! OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR THE AFFORDABLE CARE ACT STARTS NOV 1st AND ENDS DECEMBER 15th. Go to https://t.co/oZjCOhPrDy to get the affordable, comprehensive healthcare. It’s the law. #GetCovered https://t.co/NlTcEpNCht— Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) October 31, 2017
Crystal Reed from Teen Wolf and Gotham:
It’s not a myth, it’s not fake news... @GetUSCovered Open enrollment starts today at https://t.co/yipVWi4qSS XxC pic.twitter.com/RPuqa2gC9i— Crystal Reed (@CrystalmReed) November 1, 2017
Chelsea Handler:
If you don't have healthcare and want it, you can sign up for Obamacare at https://t.co/piZR4Dd4n9 Exchanges open from now until Dec 15th.— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 1, 2017
Rosie O'Donnell:
Trump gutted the #ACA ad budget - help us promote https://t.co/fbmy5bQ6jw; enrollment starts today 11/1 thru 12/15 https://t.co/P50pBGQ1gV— ROSIE (@Rosie) November 1, 2017
Sources: Alyssa Tweet, George Tweet, Bradley Tweet, Crystal Tweet, Chelsea Tweet, Rosie Tweet
Hi ONTD, are you covered? Sign up on HealthCare.gov if you're not! Did you retweet to get the word out?
it's really not bad, but i'm still holding out for the day we see universal healthcare (i might be 90 and dying butttttt)
it's bullshit. luckily, i pay less for my current plan, but i was shocked to see the cheapest ACA option for me being something so expensive.
my organization is giving us healthcare in january. thank god.
Also, Trump's carelessness and canceling CSR payments has made premiums go up and it's TERRIBLE
I have no idea what I'm supposed to do if I get appendicitis or something. I guess I'll just die in my room to avoid financial ruin. I'm fortunate enough not to have any serious health issues but anybody can get one at any time.
And yes you are correct about Hillary. Republicans would have done everything to distract/obstruct Hillary from getting anything done and try to ignite scandal in the process. Because Democrats lost over 1,000 seats under Obama, Hillary would have had it way worse than Obama in a lot of ways if she would have won.
Either candidate is a shit show because our system is fucked, but most people in the country voted for Hillary. She obviously would have been the "better" option, but she still would have been keynote speaker at Shit Show USA Spectacular 2016 Holiday Platinum Blu-ray Edition 5,000.
Edited at 2017-11-02 01:08 am (UTC)
100%. It's inhumane what they're doing.
But as long as my primary doctor covers me, I'm fine.
source: http://www.ncsl.org/research/health/dependent-health-coverage-state-implementation.aspx
Apparently it varies by state. I did not know this!
oh just read your other reply, you should def get clarification as soon as you can
Edited at 2017-11-02 01:35 am (UTC)