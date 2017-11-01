Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season 2 Premieres
Yesterday, the first episode of the Boulet Brothers’ premiered. It’s a drag competition similar to RuPaul’s Drag Race, except it features monsters and ghouls. Piece of shit Willam is this episode’s guest judge, alongside a really
Also, I almost fainted during the extermination challenge.
ONTD, who are you rooting for, and who do you think is going home next week?
you're trying to beetlejuice willam into commenting on your post, aren't you?
Erika posted this on facebook and said she has scars from the big needle but doesn’t mind b/c it’s a good memory
Willam came off as kind of charmless and cold...plus the way he sat at the final deliberation, GIRL PLEASE no one gives a fuck about your dirty ass louboutins
Also the other guest judge was a season 1 finalist from a show called Face Off, about movie special effects/makeup!! I really love it but unfortunately for his final challenge he also did blackface :/
I'm rooting for Elizabeth because her final runway look had me GAGGED.
I wasn’t terribly impressed by Victoria Elizabeth’s interview look, so I’m wondering if she’s better at special effects makeup and will struggle if she has to do a glamour look like they did last season for the basic bitch challenge
I never watched this show. Nagl
IDK who I am rooting for yet... Probably Victoria?
I enjoyed Dragula last year, and hope they don't fuck this up.
I thought Erica should've gone home, she was one of the few i was interested in when they announced the cast but i rme everytime a non asian queen describes their drag aesthetic as "anime" and her look was the absolute worst. i thought for sure she'd be eliminated when she was squirming in her seat before they put the needles in her. wierd. also Victoria should've won the challenge.
either way i'm excited for this season because i really don't know who is gonna win, season 1 it was just so obvious Vander was the one, i thought Victoria would be the obvious winner but i guess not.
wtf was Biqtch wearing for her entrance look? she was rightfully dragged for that!
ew @ willam
I might give this season another try b/c the looks were interesting and the budget seems to have increased.
The elimination challenge was intense, I cringed so hard!
As someone who loves Drag Race and horror movies Im surprised first season didn't catch my eye. I saw it on reddit people were talking about it, but somehow I didn't think Id like it. Should I watch first season?