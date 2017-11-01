raz

Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season 2 Premieres



Yesterday, the first episode of the Boulet Brothers’ premiered. It’s a drag competition similar to RuPaul’s Drag Race, except it features monsters and ghouls. Piece of shit Willam is this episode’s guest judge, alongside a really hot guy who is a special effects makeup artist guy who did blackface on a reality TV competition, which means I no longer find him hot.

Also, I almost fainted during the extermination challenge.

ONTD, who are you rooting for, and who do you think is going home next week?

