Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season 2 Premieres

I totally forgot that James Majesty was gonna be on this. I love when Willam wears that pink wig and I think that she should be a judge all season.



Edited at 2017-11-02 03:02 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Piece of shit Willam is tonight’s guest judge.

you're trying to beetlejuice willam into commenting on your post, aren't you? Reply

Thread

Link

Hey, the Boulet Brothers called her a trash can. What’s the difference? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was SO GOOD. I can’t believe the first extermination challenge was that insane Reply

Thread

Link





Erika posted this on facebook and said she has scars from the big needle but doesn’t mind b/c it’s a good memory



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10210458392075791&id=1223983953 I’m scared of needles so it fucked me up but the little needles were just itty bitty things... and then they pulled out the huge one!! No thank you to that.Erika posted this on facebook and said she has scars from the big needle but doesn’t mind b/c it’s a good memory Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Willam came off as kind of charmless and cold...plus the way he sat at the final deliberation, GIRL PLEASE no one gives a fuck about your dirty ass louboutins



Also the other guest judge was a season 1 finalist from a show called Face Off, about movie special effects/makeup!! I really love it but unfortunately for his final challenge he also did blackface :/







I'm rooting for Elizabeth because her final runway look had me GAGGED.



A LOT more drama and shittalking than the previous season, which made me rme a little. I liked dragula because the girls seemed genuinely supportive of each other before, but now it looks like cheap drama and weak 'reads' are gonna be the norm.Willam came off as kind of charmless and cold...plus the way he sat at the final deliberation, GIRL PLEASE no one gives a fuck about your dirty ass louboutinsAlso the other guest judge was a season 1 finalist from a show called Face Off, about movie special effects/makeup!! I really love it but unfortunately for his final challenge he also did blackface :/I'm rooting for Elizabeth because her final runway look had me GAGGED. Reply

Thread

Link

I literally said holy shit during the reveal



I wasn’t terribly impressed by Victoria Elizabeth’s interview look, so I’m wondering if she’s better at special effects makeup and will struggle if she has to do a glamour look like they did last season for the basic bitch challenge



Edited at 2017-11-02 12:01 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Face Off. I also enjoyed that Jim Henson Creature Shop show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god i remember this. season one, he was named gage i think? his preparation for getting into the "mind of a black woman" character was criiiiiiiiinge Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oof



I never watched this show. Nagl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apparently Monikke uses racist slurs so she can go home next tbh



Reply

Thread

Link

This show is fucking nuts and I love it. I'm not sure who I'm rooting for yet, but they all have such interesting looks. I'm looking forward to the crazy shit they pull out in later episodes. Also looking forward to seeing Alaska as a judge! Reply

Thread

Link

This show has MAJORLY upped the production values since last season, so I am loving it. They can afford more than one camera now!



IDK who I am rooting for yet... Probably Victoria? Reply

Thread

Link

Also, Vander Von Odd would win RPDR so that should happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao finally it doesn’t sound like it was recorded it a wind tunnel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have to watch this when I get home.



I enjoyed Dragula last year, and hope they don't fuck this up.



Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know who I'm rooting for yet. No one is standing out for me right away in the way Vander did last season. I like Abhora's aesthetic most right now but I'm not sure I like her personality. Reply

Thread

Link





nhf this willam hate! Reply

Thread

Link

Not available in my country :( Reply

Thread

Link

so much better than all the new drag race seasons the girls have no filter and i live!

I thought Erica should've gone home, she was one of the few i was interested in when they announced the cast but i rme everytime a non asian queen describes their drag aesthetic as "anime" and her look was the absolute worst. i thought for sure she'd be eliminated when she was squirming in her seat before they put the needles in her. wierd. also Victoria should've won the challenge.

either way i'm excited for this season because i really don't know who is gonna win, season 1 it was just so obvious Vander was the one, i thought Victoria would be the obvious winner but i guess not.

wtf was Biqtch wearing for her entrance look? she was rightfully dragged for that!

ew @ willam Reply

Thread

Link

I’m glad they finally got a budget this season. Reply

Thread

Link

I stopped watching the first season after the contestants were pissed on during one of the extermination challenges. I'm sure it was fake, but it was a NOPE for me.



I might give this season another try b/c the looks were interesting and the budget seems to have increased. Reply

Thread

Link

I just fucking watched it! OMG it's amazing! I didn't watch the first season, but the drama they had this first episode it's like if you combine last 3 seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race.



The elimination challenge was intense, I cringed so hard!



As someone who loves Drag Race and horror movies Im surprised first season didn't catch my eye. I saw it on reddit people were talking about it, but somehow I didn't think Id like it. Should I watch first season? Reply

Thread

Link