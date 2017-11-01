Aaron Tveit & Karen Olivo Lead Moulin Rouge Developmental Lab



Moulin Rouge! The Musical follows Christian, a young poet who begins a passionate affair with the club's notorious star Satine. Like the film version, which starred Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman, the stage musical's score will feature some of the most beloved popular music of the past 50 years.

Tveit and Olivo are currently leading the show's workshop presentation, which began Monday and will continue through Dec 15.

Also attached:

  • Book: John Logan

  • Direction: Alex Timbers

  • Choreography: Sonya Tayeh

  • Scenic design: Derek McLane

  • Costume design: Catherine Zuber

  • Lighting design: Justin Townsend

  • Sound design: Peter Hylenski


Casting and details of the premiere engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will be announced.

