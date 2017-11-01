Aaron Tveit & Karen Olivo Lead Moulin Rouge Developmental Lab

oh that gif



the Les Misérables stanning was wild Reply

lol jesus the tumblr fandom was so ott Reply

op, who's that in the gif? 👀 Reply

Lol it’s Aaron Tveit Reply

he's not for you, that's what. Reply

i am so here for this Reply

fuck me up, Aaron Tveit. Reply

Edited at 2017-11-01 11:53 pm (UTC) Reply

omg please find a make to make your gifs not unbearable on mobile

i'm begging u Reply

Idk why Aaron's career isn't huge. and i mean HUGE. he was hands down the best part of the Les Miz flick. He brought it at the oscars. he's powerful in all his broadway performances. Reply

He should be the minor character from Gossip Girl who blew up, not Sebastian. I SAID IT. Reply

Going from killing it at the Oscars to Grease Live! was a.... CHOICE. I know our trash asses found the entire thing charming but it was such a downgrade. Reply

I still maintain he should have been Kenickie. Smh. Reply

I had major second-hand embarrassment the entire time.



I mean, I get that with a LOT of theater stuff, but still. lol. Reply

Right? He's usually way too good for the weird movies and random projects he does. Reply

Edited at 2017-11-01 11:46 pm (UTC) Reply

it's so weird. i mean, he's not the BEST actor, but how are they not producing multi-million dollar musicals as vehicles for him??? Reply

I saw him in Company twice and he was absolutely incredible. Sondheim himself complimented his performance. I mean! Reply

BrainDead should have been on FX or a similar network. I loved him in it. Reply

It still boggles my mind how he wasn't Chris in the revival of Miss Saigon for the US Broadway production. Reply

Is he bi. I swear hes bi Reply

From my bussy to God's ears, I hope so Reply

Not from anything I've heard, but that doesn't mean much. Reply

First Anastasia now this?

I am so blessed. Reply

That was the other one that made my heart flutter. Reply

it'll be interesting to see if this translates to stage. amazing casting though. Reply

I hope they end up giving the role to Aaron, the boy needs it!

Unfortunately his TV/movie career is a disaster and musical theater is what he does best, I'm glad he's back at it. Reply

so excited this is going to be a musical! i'm interested to see what Sonya Tayeh can bring to this. Reply

Agreed on Sonya, I was really excited to see her attached. Reply

I'd watch Tveit stare at paint drying on a wall. Boy can get it. Reply

I vacillate between wanting Aaron Tveit to fuck me up, and being wildly ashamed of it and idk what to think Reply

Whysoever would that be shameful!? Reply

he was SEX as Enjolras. he was SEX as Enjolras. Reply

yum Reply

there sure was an uprising in my pants Reply

I am always here for anything involving Aaron Tveit Reply

