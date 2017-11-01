i just sent this lmao





i submitted it too

Submitted it as soon as r/movies flooded the /new page :P

I love this cast

I'm confused as to Keegan-Michael Key's playing but here for Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodward, John Oliver, Billy Eichner, Florence Kasumba, and Keegan-Michael Key.

So basically, I'm kinda here for everyone lol.



So basically, I'm kinda here for everyone lol.

he's playing the dumb hyena I think

That could work

that makes sense tbh

Oh my god I already know who John Oliver is playing the casting it perfect

it looks like theyv'e renamed Banzai and Ed to have actual African names which makes sense

Posted the same thing lol.



Beyonce better bring her A-game for my childhood.

One of these things is not like the others..

If they include this [which they must since Beyonce needs a bigger part] I will love it.







Edited at 2017-11-02 04:44 am (UTC)

I'm extremely skeptical of the need for this, but I have to admit that John Oliver as Zazu is kind of perfect.



The power of James Earl Jones compelled them to not recast that part (I'm sure somewhere, Morgan Freeman was irritated).

Is it weird I want Morgan Freeman to be my maps voice. "Turn left, it's the left right after a manhole with construction. They are working hard down there, but don't let it distract you."

Lmao he did a temporary gps thing for Waze that my friend used. It was awesome.

It warmed my heart to see that they didn't recast Mr. Jones. irreplaceable.mp3

who else is so iconic that they could do basically the same part nearly 20 years later?



and tbh I think Morgan Freeman's voice is kind of overhyped like he's great but it's like how suddenly bacon was everywhere and I'm over here like yeah same but can y'all chill

The first Lion King should have had a predominantly black cast - this version is the corrective.

Reply

are they going to expand the Nala role because I don't remember a lot of lines from her

this would be a good opportunity to include shadowland from the broadway musical, dunno' how i'd feel about them bringing back scar trying to make her his queen tho.

They better give us Shadowland.

YES. shadowland is incredible.

shadowland is SO good

I hope not b/c I saw obsessed and I don't have a lot of faith in her acting talent

she sings more than she has lines I think which would make sense for beyonce I guess

they're cutting it down to two lines, because the producers previously watched Obsessed

Why do you want everyone—the audience, the director, Beyoncé herself—to suffer?

They'll definitely give her a huge original song.

So it's probably true that Beyonce will be doing the entire soundtrack too? Here for her doing the soundtrack, but not here for her acting.

Actually, I'm even less here for Beyonce in charge of the soundtrack, tbh. UNLESS she brings Lebo M back and/or works with some amazing African producers, musicians and singers.

If they want to do this unnecessary reboot, with mostly American/British actors, then don't give me an Americanized "African-inspired" soundtrack.

True. The "African tribal" inspired soundtrack with just Beyoncé sounds like it could be messy especially with the mess that was her push party.

I'm wondering if she'll ever do an interview again.

B-but Chiwetel is sexier and have a better voice for Simba :'(

simba has a soft goon voice tho

well that's true, i remember after i wrote my comment but still want chiwey :(

this comment is cracking me up

lmao

nah. Scar was always sexier. I think his voice fits scar

A lot of furries think scar is hot

Parent

i agree

I can see John Oliver as Zazu.

Right?! he's so perfect

me2

lol same

He looks like a grey version of Zazu so it actually fits! And if Last Week Tonight doesn't make a joke out of this casting then I can't.

it's funny cuz on billy on the street they made a joke saying john oliver is the thinking man's mr bean, orig. zazu is rowan atkinson.

mte

Same

BECAUSE EVERY LION HAS A FAVORITE CUB & IT'S SIMBA. IT'S NOT YOU. IT'S NOT ANY OF YOUR SIBLINGS. IT'S SIMBA. JUST ASK MUFASA & SARABI. HE DOES HIS OWN SINGING!



Edited at 2017-11-02 12:23 am (UTC)

Same lol - this is some good casting lol

I can already hear him singing "I've got a lovely bunch of coconuts."

well damn

John Oliver-looks-like-a-bird jokes always crack me up.

this reminds me that I need to catch up on his show

the one disney movie i'm stoked for. perfect cast 🙏🏽

lots of good stuff happening here. kinda excited now.

dafuq is John Oliver doing there?

He looks like a bird

zazu

i mean, like he looks so out of place in that cast photo.

he's got a lovely bunch of coconuts

rowan atkinson(mr. bean/blackadder) was the original zazu. It's a perfect casting

I am so mad that Donald Glover is in this. Fuck that black women hating bastard.



I'll go see this for Beyonce, tho.



Edited at 2017-11-01 11:26 pm (UTC)

MTE, he's lucky I like everyone else far more.

I am so mad that Donald Glover is in this. Fuck that black women hating bastard.

wait, what??



wait, what??

He has yellow fever and yeah. Micheal B. Jordan should've been Lando forrealz

Didn't he date Jhene Aiko?

thank you! i only came in this post hoping to see at least one person also not here for his casting!

Same. Atlanta is good but I'm not here for his career rise.

For real tho. I'm like nnnnnnnnnnnnn. I know since I haven't been watching Atlanta and wanted to see it so far (please feel free to drag me over lack of cable or wifi or basically internet) but like, I plainly don't agree with some shit he stood by and like, dude's a whole mess. I know dudes depressed and shit like that, like dude been projectin so much. So I'm legit like

mte

