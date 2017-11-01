November 1st, 2017, 05:50 pm sandstorm Disney Confirms Final Cast for Live Action / CGI "The Lion King" disney#TheLionKing. 2019. 🦁👑This confirms Beyonce as (Adult) Nala and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar.It's going to look like The Jungle Book (2016). source Tagged: beyoncé, black celebrities, casting / auditions, chiwetel ejiofor, disney, film - in development Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 378378 comments Add comment
anyway still watching because it's tlk but........ meh
So basically, I'm kinda here for everyone lol.
Oh my god I already know who John Oliver is playing the casting it perfect
Beyonce better bring her A-game for my childhood.
The power of James Earl Jones compelled them to not recast that part (I'm sure somewhere, Morgan Freeman was irritated).
and tbh I think Morgan Freeman's voice is kind of overhyped like he's great but it's like how suddenly bacon was everywhere and I'm over here like yeah same but can y'all chill
If they want to do this unnecessary reboot, with mostly American/British actors, then don't give me an Americanized "African-inspired" soundtrack.
mte
I'll go see this for Beyonce, tho.
wait, what??
And ppl wanted him as Miles Morales.