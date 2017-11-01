CBS and NBC are airing reruns tonight because of the World Series
Sorry, #ChicagoPD Fans: @NBC Yields to Wednesday's #WorldSeries #Game7, Shifts to Reruns https://t.co/2Y6j0kLYkn pic.twitter.com/FxXz3wBeNf— TheWrap (@TheWrap) November 1, 2017
Programming note: CBS is airing reruns of “SEAL Team” at 9 and 10 ET/PT tonight opposite Game 7 of the World Series.— TV by the Numbers (@TVbytheNumbers) November 1, 2017
- After new episodes of Survivor and The Blacklist at 8pm ET, CBS and NBC are airing reruns of SEAL Team (9/10pm), Law and Order:SVU (9pm), and Chicago PD (10pm). ABC is still airing new episodes of their shows.
- Game 7 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Astros starts at 8:20pm ET tonight, and the networks didn't want to compete against an already high-rated series.
- People always love having their shows preempted by men in jammies occasionally hitting a ball.
SOURCES: 1 & 2
Kershaw deserves a ring
Also fuck Yuli Gurriel.
it's such a long grind to November and game 7 it feels like life is on the line
debating making tacos or ordering wings tonight. idk which feels more basebally.
LET'S GO DODGERS! #thisteam #win4vin #silverfox
I think he’ll take the 5 game suspension, $300,000+ loss of salary with grace and hopefully learn from his actions.
Either way, Yu Darvish came off as a class act and he’s one of the few Dodgers I really like.
I'm surprised there wasn't a post about it on onto considering it's the intersection of the world series and everything that's been happening in Hollywood, but who do you think Corey Feldman was talking about when he said he said someone who works for the Dodgers organization was one of his abusers?
Completely unrelated, but have you ever read this interview with Corey Haim about Alphy's Soda Pop Club? https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/4wqnx3/him-himself-and-he-0000193-v19n4
Also the Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy's Twitter is a must follow, he's hilarious.
I miss him desperately in Arizona.
Anyway, how do you feel about JD Martinez hiring Boras?