CBS and NBC are airing reruns tonight because of the World Series

bandwagoning the Dodgers!! Sad the Cubs aren't in it but then again I can enjoy the drama of a game seven this year without the stress

Excellent bandwagon-ing choice!

for honor and the national league! I think the Dodgers are a likable team too. Plus Gurriel's bullshit + Ted Cruz being behind home plate in Houston really sealed it



Kershaw deserves a ring

omg i was a mess's last year

As a huge Dodgers fan, I think I've died like 5 different times this series.

Also fuck Yuli Gurriel.



Also fuck Yuli Gurriel. Reply

lol I feel like I didn't enjoy the World Series last year I was just TOO STRESSED OUT until we actually won



it's such a long grind to November and game 7 it feels like life is on the line Reply

I love how everyone booed the shit out of him yesterday.

I'm a Darvish Yu fan but I'm rooting for the Astros. :(

not a single one of those shows is good, so i struggle to feel any sympathy for the people who are mad!



debating making tacos or ordering wings tonight. idk which feels more basebally. Reply

tacos it's in LA

tacos. wings are super bowl food. also, you can start a war between the two cities over who has better tacos.

I am a born and raised Angeleno... but San Diego is the answer. San Diego has the best tacos.

if la wins where will the rally parade be?

wtf? obviously you need hot dogs.

@ my SVU peeps: guess we'll have to wait one more week for a post! i'll miss you <3

noooo ugh 😭

Fuck Chicago PD, they deserve to suffer.

Reply

Go Astros !!

what does this team term come from?

As a cubs fan, to the dodgers fans and astros fan your gonna feel all kinds of emotions mostly stress. but wait till the final out then cry all you want and blasts fireworks. but i wonder if anyone would beat chicago's cubs parade last year with 5 million ?

Not really a baseball fan but fuck Yuli's racist ass and fuck the MLB for waiting until next season to suspend him.

They didn’t want the team to suffer for his stupid, racist actions, and in this case, I agree.



I think he’ll take the 5 game suspension, $300,000+ loss of salary with grace and hopefully learn from his actions.



Either way, Yu Darvish came off as a class act and he’s one of the few Dodgers I really like. Reply

Go Astros (except for Yuli)!



I'm surprised there wasn't a post about it on onto considering it's the intersection of the world series and everything that's been happening in Hollywood, but who do you think Corey Feldman was talking about when he said he said someone who works for the Dodgers organization was one of his abusers?

Reply

Completely unrelated, but have you ever read this interview with Corey Haim about Alphy's Soda Pop Club? I have no earthly idea!Completely unrelated, but have you ever read this interview with Corey Haim about Alphy's Soda Pop Club? https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/4wqnx3/him-himself-and-he-0000193-v19n4

i'm rooting for the Dodgers cuz of that racist prick on the Astros lol

As a Braves fan, I want to root for former Bravos and I know the Dodgers have Alex Wood but seeing Brian McCann win a World Series would pretty cool so go 'Stros.

Also the Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy's Twitter is a must follow, he's hilarious.



Also the Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy's Twitter is a must follow, he's hilarious. Reply

BMac is so great. It's a shame that after he went on the DL earlier in the season that he never returned as a starting pitcher. I hope we get to see him as a reliever tonight. But we probs won't. We might get Kershaw as a reliever. And probably Wood too. Maybe Kenta.

Game 7 usually brings out everyone and right now Darvish may not even last an inning or two.

I can't at the Dodger fans/band wagoners on ONTD. Go Astros.

i see a lot of celebs there also.

One of the perks to being a celeb tbh, free tickets to games.

They have taste and prefer to not root for the same team that Ted Cruz roots for.

I'm pulling for the Astros since they beat my Yankees and you want to get beaten by the best. So yeah, woo hoo.

I actually kind of loved this season's Yankees. My favorite Didi has flourished in New York and I'm just YOURE DOING AMAZING SWEETIE!

I miss him desperately in Arizona.



I miss him desperately in Arizona. Reply

