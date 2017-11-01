rosa sword

CBS and NBC are airing reruns tonight because of the World Series





- After new episodes of Survivor and The Blacklist at 8pm ET, CBS and NBC are airing reruns of SEAL Team (9/10pm), Law and Order:SVU (9pm), and Chicago PD (10pm). ABC is still airing new episodes of their shows.

- Game 7 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Astros starts at 8:20pm ET tonight, and the networks didn't want to compete against an already high-rated series.

- People always love having their shows preempted by men in jammies occasionally hitting a ball.


