Miss Perú pageant ceremony becomes a live protest against gender violence.



- Miss Perú pageant happened this week and the contestants used the platform to make a protest against gender violence.
- In the traditionally archaic portion in which women talk about their measurements, the contestants revealed incredibly high statistics of gender violence in the country and latinamerica.
- People were shook when the first went 'My name is Camila Canicoba and my measurements are 2,202 cases of feminicide in the last 9 years.' Every single one of them gave a statistic.
- People celebrated the bold move and immediately went viral. People are now pressing Miss Universe to take a stand as well.

Source

Any Peruvians ONTDers out there, did you see it?
Tagged: , , ,