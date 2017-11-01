Miss Perú pageant ceremony becomes a live protest against gender violence.
- Miss Perú pageant happened this week and the contestants used the platform to make a protest against gender violence.
- In the traditionally archaic portion in which women talk about their measurements, the contestants revealed incredibly high statistics of gender violence in the country and latinamerica.
- People were shook when the first went 'My name is Camila Canicoba and my measurements are 2,202 cases of feminicide in the last 9 years.' Every single one of them gave a statistic.
- People celebrated the bold move and immediately went viral. People are now pressing Miss Universe to take a stand as well.
Source
Any Peruvians ONTDers out there, did you see it?
which is surprising for a country like Peru, but still..
But we still have sooo much to do regarding that issue.
Edit: I read wrong the part about the stats, I'm truly sorry, this country is a fucking mess regarding children and women/girls, I want to believe we are getting better and sometimes I do believe that but then stories like the Yuliana one happen and I lost my faith in men and in the country, even if we have made some progress.
Edited at 2017-11-01 10:52 pm (UTC)
It was kind of hard to find gifs for this because it's so beyond bad ass not much is good enough!
that's an amazing statement for each of them to make. strong message of solidarity.
Props to these women 🗣🗣🗣