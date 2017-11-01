Riverdale 2x04 Clips + Halloween with Madelaine & Vanessa

things i want for 2x04:



1) jughead becomes the killer's next victim

2) archie makes more militia videos bc he's hardcore that way

3) dark betty rises in all her full batshit glory

Give Cheryl a spinoff already and save her from this mess Reply

- no more than five minutes of jug and arch

- pussy cats focused episode

- veronica's parents disappear

- veronica deals with this off screen Reply

I think that they're filming a Pussycats episode right now based on social media, buuuuut it could also just be a 30-second performance. Reply

I finally started watching this dumb show. Why are both Archie and Jughead so charisma free? Reply

So that Cheryl may shine bright in comparison. Reply

i like u Reply

the other day i thought this girl was sarah huckabee sanders and today i think she's jynx monsoon



interesting features Reply

So Riverdale is big in Moscow? Reply

In Russia, Jughead isn't a weirdo who's weird? Reply

say hi to trump for me Reply

LMFAO Reply

Thanks I missed this one! Reply

their storyline is so boring to me lol Reply

it's just weird. and not in a fun to watch way. Reply

maybe whatever is happening with them would be more watchable if they didn't do a complete 180 character change with Hermione from the last season's finale to this season's premiere with no explanation Reply

I am greatly looking forward to watching this trash tonight. Reply

why would any1 need a tutorial for this basic af look lol Reply

Most of her viewers are probably kids/teens tbh. Reply

I mean, I commend her for getting CW aaaaand YouTube money! Reply

I am nhf this Jughead/Toni romance. Reply

Me neither, I want Toni with a girl, preferably Cheryl, but I don't think it's gonna happen. I'm starting to think that Cheryl's "unexpected love interest" is going to be Veronica's ex Nick St. Clair ughhhh. Reply

EW. At least Nick's her age? Please comfort me away from the idea of Chic being Kevin's love interest in the second half of the season Reply

I love Cheryl tbh. I want to love Veronica but something about her... idk. Going into the show I thought she’d be a lot darker and a total badass and that’s not what’s happening here. Reply

I know I want to love Ronnie SO MUCH. I adored her in the pilot but she just fell apart. Her family drama is all over the place and boring tbh. Also she is extremely self-absorbed to the point where she makes Cheryl look like a saint. In the last ep when she was like "The important things are Moose and Midge are safe...and the Matchelorette is on tonight" lmfao like bitch shut up. Reply

The Matchelorette





oh show.... Reply

mte! pilot veronica was amazing Reply

everythng out of ronnies mouth is just *pop culture reference*, *name dropping of expensive brand name* or *something rich kids used to do back in the city*. she has no substance. Reply

the betty/jughead/toni thing that seems to be going on is so uninspired Reply

ia! and he isn’t even cute lmao Reply

Great icon! Reply

Lol, fail. I was going to edit my comment and I deleted it. He's definitely not cute, his tattoos are nagl for him either. Reply

He’s really not. But she seems happy with him and he seems like he treats her well so I guess that’s a nice. He’s just so immature, and he’s almost 30! Reply

toni is already too good for jughead. nhf this 🙄



Edited at 2017-11-01 10:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Is the gay storyline good? Because I saw some gifs on Tumblr and now I'm interested in this. Reply

It’s not exactly prominent, but it’s alright. One of the main characters Kevin Keller is gay and adorable, funny and a great character, but he’s been underutilized throughout much of the show. In season one he gets to date a super hot biker guy but their relationship wasn’t explored much. The most recent episode focused on him a lot more and his cruising escapades, and I think they handled his sexuality decently. He’s such a pure and cute character so unveiling his ~dark side was pretty interesting tbh. There’s a closeted bisexual football player who we got to see more layers to in the most recent ep as well. Give it a try, just know it could be a little gayer.



Edited at 2017-11-01 10:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Cruising escapades? I'm intrigued, I'll be watching then. Reply

Archie and Reggie’s psuedomasculine, slightly homoerotic energy has been the best thing about this new season tbh. I want a shower scene. Reply

I thought Reggie was supposed to be rich, why is he dealing drugs? Reply

Parent

Rich kids deal drugs for fun tbh. Reply

I like madeleine’s magenta costume but wtf is vanessa supposed to be? A sexy snake? Reply

Lmao even Vanessa said no one understood her costume but I feel like it’s super obvious? Her makeup is cool. Reply

It’s pretty east to do with a pair of fishnet stockings and eyeshadow if you want to recreate the lewk Reply

Cheryl is the only one holding my interest in this show. It's also nice to know Madelaine doesn't seem to be that messy off-screen. Unlike someone ... whose name starts with "L" ...



I like how The Lodge Family Drama story makes no sense. They act like something major happened or is happening, but the show hasn't bothered to explain any of it. Every scene with them makes me feel like I missed a giant chunk of plot.Cheryl is the only one holding my interest in this show. It's also nice to know Madelaine doesn't seem to be that messy off-screen. Unlike someone ... whose name starts with "L" ...I like how #The is hashtagged in that tweet. Get that SEO! Reply

