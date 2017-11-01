Riverdale 2x04 Clips + Halloween with Madelaine & Vanessa







Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom), Vanessa Morgan (Toni Topaz), and Mads' bf Travis Mills attended Just Jared's Halloween Bash on 10/27




Mads posted a makeup tutorial for her Rocky Horror look on her YT page





SOURCE 1234

Tagged: , , , ,