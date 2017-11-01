Riverdale 2x04 Clips + Halloween with Madelaine & Vanessa
Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom), Vanessa Morgan (Toni Topaz), and Mads' bf Travis Mills attended Just Jared's Halloween Bash on 10/27
PHOTOS: #The Riverdale Stars Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan attend Just Jared's Halloween Bash https://t.co/J5jqUzJvg8 pic.twitter.com/tj3dFd6Wg0— Riverdale Fans (@RiverdaleFansOL) October 28, 2017
Mads posted a makeup tutorial for her Rocky Horror look on her YT page
1) jughead becomes the killer's next victim
2) archie makes more militia videos bc he's hardcore that way
3) dark betty rises in all her full batshit glory
4) cheryl keeps being cheryl
- pussy cats focused episode
- veronica's parents disappear
- veronica deals with this off screen
oh show....
Cheryl is the only one holding my interest in this show. It's also nice to know Madelaine doesn't seem to be that messy off-screen. Unlike someone ... whose name starts with "L" ...
I like how #The is hashtagged in that tweet. Get that SEO!