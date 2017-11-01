Gal Gadot Honoured As One of People's 25 Women Changing the World

It was such an honor to be able to stand with these real life Wonder Woman. Thank you for letting me share this moment with you all! pic.twitter.com/nuI4hhRDZX — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) November 1, 2017

- says empowering women is not enough, you also have to educate men- talks about how often strong female characters are "tough and cold" but says in real life women are strong but also warm, kind, compassionate etc and thinks it's great wonder woman brings together strength and independence and loving and caring, saying "that's what women are, that's our strength"- in her glamour interview she says that she almost quit acting before she got the wonder woman part, and thought she would go back to university- her original plan was to be a lawyer but she realises now it wasn't the right path for her: "You convince yourself to do these things… 'I'll be a lawyer so I can make peace and people will be able to reach agreements.' Whereas, in real life, lawyers deal with conflict non-stop. Conflicts are not good for me."