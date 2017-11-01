Ratner-directed Hugh Hefner biopic falls apart
Playboy pulls the plug on #BrettRatner-directed Hugh Hefner biopic as #JaredLeto denies any involvement in the film https://t.co/7HFU7mppI8— ET Canada (@ETCanada) November 1, 2017
In the wake of the recent allegations made towards director Brett Ratner, Playboy has put the biopic "on hold". Rumoured star Jared Leto refuses any involvement and his spokesperson says Leto will not be working with Ratner in the future.
paragon of morality jared leto "refuses" to work with ratner. cool.
leto will be next to be exposed. bookmark me bitch.
Isn't Leto a predator too
but also haven't they been trying to get this movie going for the past 10 years?
As if Leto is any better.