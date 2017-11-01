Ratner-directed Hugh Hefner biopic falls apart

Method director Reply

Gawdz, let me just have one punch, one free punch at Jared Leto's smug fucking face. I'm sure he's SUPER upset about being associated with predators of any kind. Reply

Dude, my friend met him on one occasion after a 30stm concert and he was inviting her to his bus. She said no. I met him in like 2004 at a 30stm concert (don't judge, lmao, I was obsessed with Jordan Catalano) Reply

Met him once as a teenager because one of my two friends was a 30secs fan. Him and his brother are so creepy in person. And he kept looking over his shoulders at me randomly and whispering to his brother, it freaked me out! I also met a groupie of his in the bathroom at the Limelight, again guilted by same friend to go to his show. The groupie was super tall, super thin and super blonde but not underage. She took her sweaty shirt off and started washing it in the sink while complaining loudly about how she didn't want to fuck him after the show because his dick was so damn big. That's not even the wildest thing I've seen or heard in a bathroom unfortunately. Reply

who cares if he's inviting ppl to his tour bus as long as he's not assaulting them Reply

HA



also



paragon of morality jared leto "refuses" to work with ratner. cool.

The fucking audacity of Leto trying to distance himself from Ratner. I hope he goes down next. Reply

mfte

mte

for real, there have been rumors about him for ages. Reply

mte

when will leto refuse to associate with terry richardson Reply

His godfather to his twins I think ? Reply

brett ratner, jared leto and hugh hefner lmao what type of sexual predator galore?



leto will be next to be exposed. bookmark me bitch. Reply

Bookmark me, Bitch. Reply

lmao nice try leto but there have been rumors about you for years



Edited at 2017-11-01 09:35 pm (UTC)

I have heard rumors about Leto about they were all consensual. Dish please 🙊🙊



Edited at 2017-11-01 09:41 pm (UTC)

I'm pretty sure they center around underage girls, being very rough and not listening to what they say (you know what I mean). He is also close to Uncle Terry that he is the Godfather to his children. Reply

Parent

just that he's into sex that's way too rough that it borders on rape, and that he sleeps with underage fans Reply

Parent

he slept with one of my friends when she was 17 and he was 37. while it was consensual on her part, it still classified as statutory rape in many states and i'm sure he's slept with even younger girls. the backstage of his tour is basically a revolving door of women and girls. Reply

Parent

he hit on my sister when she was 15 (like 12 years ago) Reply

Parent

You think things will come out about him? 🤔 Reply

Parent

Isn't Leto a predator too Reply

this is the literal definition of 'and nothing of value was lost'. Reply

For real...who wanted this movie anyhow? Reply

good they're both disgusting



but also haven't they been trying to get this movie going for the past 10 years? Reply

As if Leto is any better. Reply

Leto is also a pos Reply

Wasn't he the one trying to produce that Madonna biopic too? Reply

A rapist saying he will never work with a sexual harasser again. Wow, how brave of him. Reply

