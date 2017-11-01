Real Housewives Roundup
Everything's bigger in Texas, including the drama. The ladies of Dallas reunite to hash out their differences in a 2-part reunion special.
Teresa Giudice thinks Sofia Vergara acted like a "bitch" during a photo-op, which is totally out of line because -- according to Teresa -- Sofia's an immigrant and oughta act nice.
Sofia was not aware of who Teresa was and thus was confused as to why she would be taking pictures with her.
All this #love we feel needs no conversation...Islands in the stream. That is what we are. 🎶🎵 #HappyHalloween to the #LoveOfMyLife. ❤️💃🏼🕺🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZpAHJzs0JB— Margaret Josephs (@MargaretJosephs) October 29, 2017
@CountessLuann LUANN! What is this?! @Bethenny why did you let your friend go out in blackface? pic.twitter.com/0sqp6CU95Y— Sean (@seanttyy) November 1, 2017
Are you guys as excited as we are?!?!?!? #RHOMelbourne pic.twitter.com/DeUdAMCzsK— Real Housewives Melb (@RHOMelbourne) October 30, 2017
Reunion Season 12. Big hugs to @erickabrannon and @prive_shay for continual touch ups on a very emotional day. 😘 And a huge thank you to my cast mates and fans who are lifting me up with their love and support! ❤️❤️❤️
Source: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18
and point to my teeth.
like during the toast to vicki/health whatever and shannon just goes,"...yeah, it's just so unfortunate"
Edited at 2017-11-01 09:39 pm (UTC)
But at least Kelly was trying to tell Peggy to get out and let the medics do their jobs.
I can't stand Cary and her nasty, arrogant husband.
Vicki with the bathrobe over her face on the stretcher was e v e r y t h i n g !!!
They need to remove Brandi or Stephanie
Edited at 2017-11-01 09:53 pm (UTC)
Ramona in that Britney costume that she probably borrowed from Avery's childhood closet, what a mess.
Shannon looks great but I'm gonna miss fat Shannon a little bit, to be honest.