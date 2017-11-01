Real Housewives Roundup

If someone was ever in my face like that I'd be like "girl, you need to brush"



I was laughing watching Shannon lose her mind in real time when Vicki and Tamra were having that drunken cryfest on Monday's episode. Reply

i can't believe i'm still watching oc, but i loved how mostly everyone just went and had dinner/drank while vicki was at the hospital(also dying when she was being taken out on a stretcher with a bathrobe over her head) bc they knew she was full of shit



like during the toast to vicki/health whatever and shannon just goes,"...yeah, it's just so unfortunate"



Edited at 2017-11-01 09:39 pm (UTC)

Peggy and Lydia were on their high horses while the rest of the girls knew she'd be out within the hour. Reply

I was fucking screaming when Meghan asked Kelly "Should you go visit Vicki?" and Kelly was like "I AM ENJOYING MYSELF!"



But at least Kelly was trying to tell Peggy to get out and let the medics do their jobs. Reply

God, Vicki is such a hypochondriac. I'm surprised she didn't go Munchausen on her kids for attention. Reply

this week's OC episode slayed me. the blanket over vicky's head had me cackling irl. Reply

Dying at Cynthia's costume. She won Halloween Reply

Leann is carrying Dallas. Reply

when she got up and did the ~dramatic walk away in the trailer i was like "girl is committed to earning her check" Reply

She is entertaining, but I am hoping the trailer isn’t misleading and that Deandra knocks her down a peg or two. I was looking forward to seeing more of their dynamic this season and LeeAnne being dressed down... I feel like Deandra was never in a scene with a full on glass-shattering-death-threat fueled LeeAnne meltdown which I would have liked to see. Reply

I feel so bad for Bethenny about Cookie :( That's just so devastating Reply

Brandi is a flip flopper friend.



I can't stand Cary and her nasty, arrogant husband.



Vicki with the bathrobe over her face on the stretcher was e v e r y t h i n g !!! Reply

It’s pretty clear those rumors on Cary were true.



They need to remove Brandi or Stephanie



Edited at 2017-11-01 09:53 pm (UTC)

Seriously... Brandi is a mess but I believe her over Cary on doctor gate. And Cary’s reaction to the affair and gay club rumors? You could tell she as shook and where she there’s smoke, there is almost always fire.

i honestly don't think cary's husband is gay. i think he is a full blown narcissist who sees himself as cary's boss in every aspect of their lives, he gets mad at her for wanting to be a mom to their daughter! (ie-it takes time away from him). i think cary gets pissed when women bring up the gay rumor bc she is suffering, just not in the way ppl think. Reply

I thought Stephanie and Brandi were a fun duo in the first season. Stephanie doesn't really bring anything to the show. If they did let go one of them, I think it'd be Stephanie. Brandi is more confrontational. Reply

Ramona in that Britney costume that she probably borrowed from Avery's childhood closet, what a mess.



Shannon looks great but I'm gonna miss fat Shannon a little bit, to be honest.

I hate how much I love Dorit, she's so insufferable but endearing at the same time and I even dare to say she's the best dressed housewife of all the franchises. I can't wait to see her divorcing PK.Ramona in that Britney costume that she probably borrowed from Avery's childhood closet, what a mess.Shannon looks great but I'm gonna miss fat Shannon a little bit, to be honest.

I hope Dorit is better this season. I hated her storyline, but I realize that is only for drama’s sake because they had to drag it out all season by not allowing Erika or any other cast member succinctly explain why Erika was offended and to shut up about it. Reply

shannon's face at the end of that scene breaks my heart. she's annoying as fuck but i feel bad for her and how much she was fat shamed. Reply

i found myself defending dorit a lot towards the end of last season tbh Reply

wait, I thought RHOA starts this weekend? WTF? Reply

it does. this sunday. Reply

Then why are nene and porscha fighting? I am so confused. LORDT. Where is my xanax? Reply

They need to get rid of Tamra if OC is ever going to feel fresh Reply

It feels strange that Kameron is going to bat for LeeAnne, is it only because of her large disdain for Brandi? Reply

I guess so? I haaaate that she is doubling down on the zip code nonsense, what a bitch. She also needs to step away from the Botox because only her chin and lower lip move. I really hate watching her and her whole “I WANT people to think I’m dumb so I can prove them wrong! Sparkle, sunshine!” Like, bitch... Reply

oh for sure lol Reply

ooooo brandi that brow lift has not settled yet Reply

I completely thought Teresa was Alyssa Edwards when I scrolled fast. Reply

