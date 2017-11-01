ACS: Versace To Premiere In January

Yass I can't wait to see darren criss and his fresh hair plugs attempt to act. Reply

Thread

Link

I made a joke once about Darren Criss as "John Mark Karr" in ACS: Jon Benet..... and then he got cast in this season hahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, this comment just made me remember the photos of him in that speedo 😷 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is one of the worst things glee ever did lmao (ft. matt bomer)



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RM is so fucking blatant.



In season 4 of Blee he got like 5 ass shots total it was so creepy.



I really wanna know the veracity of the casting couch rumors bc I'm personally inclined to believe them.



Edited at 2017-11-01 08:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this show was too goofy even for me, lord Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ppl here said they can't wait to see him get fucked.



Like...standards...



And they're gonna glorify his crimes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im excited for this although Im certain it wont reach the highs of the first season - which is one of the best dramas ever in TV or film imo Reply

Thread

Link

can we talk about how awful American Horror Story is? I was gonna say "this season" but legit every season haha I dunno how I get sucked into this show... Reply

Thread

Link

ha ha I haven't even bothered with this series. is it Coven bad (entertaining), Roanoke bad (entertaining before it went to shit) or Freakshow bad (just shit)? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well it's the farthest I've made it in a season since season 3 (the last one I finished), so it holds your attention at least. It's just so wildly unbelievable at this point, which shouldn't be a problem... except they are referencing the real life political climate way too much. It's just sloppy, awful writing without a clear vision as to where this is all going.... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I like it? 🤷🏻‍♀️



Mainly for the Evan Peters factor... was there an episode last night because I got distracted getting drunk with my roommate on the patio playing marry, fuck or kill. Lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I might watch for Penelope, but this whole American Crime Story concept doesn't sit all that well with me. I like true crime but I prefer the cases to have happened outside of my own lifetime I guess... Reply

Thread

Link

I’m here for this fabulous gay decadence tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

I’ll be watching



I remember when we used to have viewing posts for ahs years ago .. maybe the latest was 2014 Reply

Thread

Link

I gave up on Ryan Murphy after Glee, but I'm going to watch this. Reply

Thread

Link

Edgar Ramirez omg so excited Reply

Thread

Link

Ooooh! I thought Darren was playing Gianni. Reply

Thread

Link

Girl Gianni was in his fifties when he died! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's Murphy and Darren, idk! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Edgar Ramirez 😍 Reply

Thread

Link

I'm loving that on this show latin-americans are playing europeans lmaoo, normally spaniards/italians play latinos/latin-americans and that is a no for me.



I kinda want to watch this.



Edited at 2017-11-01 08:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link



bland underwear cumming for that emmy Reply

Thread

Link

I don't even know what I'm most excited for, this mess or Feud: Charles And Diana which I'm sure is gonna be a camp-fest. Reply

Thread

Link

He better use actual English people. Maybe the Royal Family will sue and bring him down? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The cast will probably be something like Sarah Paulson as Diana, Kathy Bates as Queen Elizabeth and maybe a random british actor as Charles but it's a Ryan Murphy show so I'm sure there's gonna be a lot of messy accents. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG they're going to get to Charles and Diana before The Crown does. I bet RM will include the tampoon mess. Feel like The Crown is too uptight to see what a weirdo Charles is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Watching this for Queen Penelope only! Reply

Thread

Link