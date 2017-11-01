ACS: Versace To Premiere In January
The 2nd season of Ryan Murphy's FX drama American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace will premiere on January 17th at 10pm.
Edgar Ramirez stars as Gianni Versace, Darren Criss stars as Versace's killer Andrew Cunanan, Ricky Martin stars as Versace's boyfriend Antonio D'Amico & Penelope Cruz stars as Versace's sister Donatella.
