Lana Del Rey will retire Harvey Weinstein inspired track 'Cola'
12:16
"When I wrote that song, I suppose I had a Harvey Weinstein/Harry Winston-type of character in mind," Del Rey told MTV of the "Cola." "I envisioned, like, a benevolent, diamond-bestowing-upon-starlets visual, like a Citizen Kane or something. I'm not really sure. I thought it was funny at the time, and I obviously find it really sad now. I support the women who have come forward. I think they're really brave for doing that.. I don't feel comfortable with it now "
