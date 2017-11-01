Lana Del Rey will retire Harvey Weinstein inspired track 'Cola'

I've never heard her speak before and was not expecting that. I thought her voice would be deeper? Reply

Thread

Link

yeah that was very surprising Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm liking this new, self-aware Lana Reply

Thread

Link

Same she's growing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same ❤ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The (social awareness) progress is real! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





yea, sure.. when is she going to address this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's 1/16th Cherokee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

two things that always made me cringe in that video, her in the headdress and her tapping a gun against her head. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so it's about him lol Reply

Thread

Link

the original line was "harvey's in the sky with diamonds and it's makin' me crazy, all he wants to do is party with his pretty baby". apparently she had to change the 'harvey' to "ah, he's" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn, I never knew that! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ew Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm pretty sure she still stays harvey in the song & the only thing that changed were the official lyrics in the booklet tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

SIS if ur going to retire all your problematic material we will not be left with a whole lot and I say that as a fan Reply

Thread

Link

Mte all the songs are about this kind of thing lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Lust for Life" is a bit more political/progressive-minded Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pretty much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OK! her premise as ~lana del rey~ is dubious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

true, but there's a difference between her usual type of questionable content and a song praising an actual predator. i'm glad she admitted it & decided to retire the song, bc she could have easily ignored the whole thing with barely any backlash. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IKR - Lana del Rey is the kooky aunt who loves to tell you stories about her drug hippie days being mistresses to powerful men and you're all like "...you okay, nana?" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"DIAMONDS BESTOWING UPON STARLETS VISUAL"

"GREAT GATSBY..."



AHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA I FUCKING DIED. Reply

Thread

Link

The interviewer clearly doesn't know what Lana's aesthetic is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was awkward haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lana's pregnant pause after she said that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can you elaborate? i didn't watch the whole thing lol where is this part and what's the significance? i'm not huge into lana. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good for you Lana! I haven't heard that song in years but the "my pussy tastes like Pepsi cola" will forever be iconic. Reply

Thread

Link

I love her. ❤ Reply

Thread

Link

Lana sis literally all your songs have the same theme LOL Being the other woman or a taken advantage of young starlet, some guy’s ride or die, etc. Reply

Thread

Link

her songs might all have "problematic" content but obviously their appeal is that they're larger than life/total fantasies or fictions. good on her for recognizing that there's nothing fantastic about this one anymore. Reply

Thread

Link

Cola is one of my faves but I understand her decision. It's so cute to see how real and unscripted she is in all her interviews. Reply

Thread

Link

I love her speaking voice. lol. I’ve seen her twice. Idk if I’ll see her again for this album. Reply

Thread

Link

*didn't watch the vid* is she claiming she didnt know about the allegations when she wrote the song and he is just some person she had in mind? Reply

Thread

Link

it's written below the video. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is good of her Reply

Thread

Link

That's a shame, its one of her best. Anyway please sing Cherry instead. Reply

Thread

Link

Really? Change the damn lyric if it bothers you that much... it's one of her best songs smh. Glad I already saw her perform it. Reply

Thread

Link