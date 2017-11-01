Gilles Marini: "I became a piece of meat for Hollywood executives"

that's so messed up :( Reply

Anthony really did a very strong and important thing, I'm so proud of him for his courage, helping pave the way for more men to and women to speak out. Reply

"And the reason is because it's a stigma, it's a shame, you lose your manhood. When a young man is affected by being raped, or sexually harassed, or touched... you will never hear [about it] but those people exist." Reply



True. Reply

mte Reply

Poor dude :( Reply

Kevin Sorbo, of all bloody people, said something similar too (apparently Versace had it bad for him in the 90s?). It's great men are speaking up, it's the only way to remove the stigma and change attitudes. Reply

This is a horrible fucking thing to say and I'm sorry in advance, but I don't believe Sorbo for a fucking minute. He's exactly the kind of person who'd make up BS to feed into a bigger narrative he's trying to push. Reply

He expressed himself very well and he's right there is a huge stigma for men to come forward about sexual harassment so Im glad he's speaking up Reply



Reply

Seriously,



you got a lot of pig rich people thinking they are entitled to people's bodies.





this is fucking gross.



fuck those people. I'm glad he spoke up. Reply

scary how rampant it is for men and women glad he had the courage to speak up french king tbh Reply



french king tbh Reply

He hot Reply

Fan of his,

Glad he did this. Reply

This is sad. Reply

Poor guy Reply

This is so sad but I'm really happy he's speaking up. The men I know on FB that spoke up are all in the entertainment industry :/ Reply



Reply

“This man doesn’t need to go to a sexual addiction [treatment] … that is a joke to me. When you violate someone, the only place you need to go is jail.” said the French actor of Weinstein.



Glad that he's seeing through his shit.



I feel like we should send Giles an ONTD invitation or something, he'd get along with us.



Reply

I'm glad he came forward and I hope it's encouraging to others who have had similar experiences. Poor guy. :( Reply

So glad he found the strength to come forward. I've seen him in a few things and I'm a fan. :C It's really great that he's including himself in this and hopefully giving other men the confidence to speak out too because, unfortunately, anyone can be a victim of abuse like this. Reply

He's brave to come forward.



That said, there is a stigma for sexual violence victims PERIOD, not just for men. It's difficult for anyone to speak up.

Reply

True, but I don't think there's anything wrong with putting a magnifying glass over the different way the stigma manifests. It needs to be talked about. Reply

It is difficult to speak on, and there is stigma for both genders but let's not pretend that it's a whole other type of thing for men to come out. There's a reason why the LARGE majority of sexual assault cases that are reported are women, while for men it's so minuscule Reply



Edited at 2017-11-02 12:56 am (UTC) Reply

