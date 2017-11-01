Gilles Marini: "I became a piece of meat for Hollywood executives"
#gillesmarini claims he was nothing more than a "piece of meat" after #sexandthecity. https://t.co/BGlIdGoOBh pic.twitter.com/6ZLxAjLGVn— Instinct Magazine (@instinctmag) November 1, 2017
- Actor and model Gilles Marini has come forward in light of the Spacey and Weinstein claims. He says that after the Sex and the City, people would come after him.
- He revealed he was propisitioned many times by high level executives both during and after his appearance in the Sex and the City film.
"I didn't see many men use the hashtag #MeToo," he added, referring to the viral hashtag used by sexual assault victims on social media. "And the reason is because it's a stigma, it's a shame, you lose your manhood. When a young man is affected by being raped, or sexually harassed, or touched... you will never hear [about it] but those people exist."
SOURCE
Hopefully thanks to Anthony for speaking out about Spacey, it means more men will come forward.
True.
Edited at 2017-11-01 08:07 pm (UTC)
you got a lot of pig rich people thinking they are entitled to people's bodies.
this is fucking gross.
fuck those people. I'm glad he spoke up.
french king tbh
Glad he did this.
Edited at 2017-11-01 09:30 pm (UTC)
Glad that he's seeing through his shit.
I feel like we should send Giles an ONTD invitation or something, he'd get along with us.
Edited at 2017-11-01 10:08 pm (UTC)
That said, there is a stigma for sexual violence victims PERIOD, not just for men. It's difficult for anyone to speak up.
Edited at 2017-11-02 12:56 am (UTC)